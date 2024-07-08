Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on July 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

There are Mondays that just suck because they're Mondays, and then there are those Mondays you'd like to launch into the sun because you know the week ahead is going to be horrible.

We hope you're gearing up for a Monday of average suckiness.

Regardless of which Monday you're preparing for, there's no better way to get it started than to laugh through the pain with some of the best memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline this week.

That is SO Monday. 😂

That is just not right. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Perhaps we'll never know.

HAHA! Do not try this at home.

Harsh but fair.

It's all fun and games until you give your child's father a heart attack. 😂

WELL, WE DO NOW! Thanks a lot!

Bwahaha! It's so true!

It's basic science.

As you know, we celebrated the birth of the greatest nation on earth this past week, so we definitely need to share some Fourth of July memes.

Perfection!

Boomity, boom, boom! 💥

Hey, nothing says 'America' better than setting off hundreds of dollars worth of Chinese fireworks.

Whatever. Shut up. We love our fireworks! 😂

Maaaayyyybbbeeee!

LOL. That's good.

Yes, it's like that.

We hope you all enjoyed the Fourth. It all goes downhill from here!

LOLOLOL! We are dying! 💀💀💀

HAHA!

The play-by-play was great!

That one was for the cat lovers out there.

That one was for the cat haters out there.

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

LOL! That is amazing!

Stop! Stop! We can't breathe! LOL.

That can't be real, can it?

LOL!

What is this dark magic???

At least we're not the only ones who noticed that.

Now that sounds like a plan that could work. LOL.

Bwahaha! We're never going to be mature enough to not laugh at that.

Ha!

LOL!

Well played, sir. Well played.

This is the way. 😂

We'd steal a monkey.

This is how we feel about cows.

The head nod … 😂😂😂

Just wait … you'll get it. LOL.

That's how it feels when Monday is finally over.

One of our Twitchy readers suggested sharing one of the SNL Celebrity Jeopardy clips. Nice choice!

'That's therapists!' 😂

Whatever this Monday brings you, just remember: You could be that poor slice of cheese.

It's only going to get crazier out there, folks. Hang in there, and keep laughing.

Until we meme again …

