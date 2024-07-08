Monday Morning Meme Madness

There are Mondays that just suck because they're Mondays, and then there are those Mondays you'd like to launch into the sun because you know the week ahead is going to be horrible.

Advertisement

We hope you're gearing up for a Monday of average suckiness.

Regardless of which Monday you're preparing for, there's no better way to get it started than to laugh through the pain with some of the best memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline this week.

That is SO Monday. 😂

This prank scared that poor dad so bad he was not ready. OMG, his daughter turning upside down was diabolical. 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/wV2rLGRnZv — 🕊 𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 🕊 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) July 5, 2024

That is just not right. LOL.

LOLOLOL! Perhaps we'll never know.

When I say I laughed so hard I woke up my sleeping toddler who’s a floor away from me, I am not exaggerating pic.twitter.com/AaWhFpZ0Zp — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) July 7, 2024

HAHA! Do not try this at home.

Harsh but fair.

Why does she do this to the poor guy?! 🤣😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/xoelqWT1sF — MilkVomit (@MilkVomit_1) July 6, 2024

It's all fun and games until you give your child's father a heart attack. 😂

WELL, WE DO NOW! Thanks a lot!

Bwahaha! It's so true!

Why is this so accurate? pic.twitter.com/Bgb7x3PTMd — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 6, 2024

It's basic science.

As you know, we celebrated the birth of the greatest nation on earth this past week, so we definitely need to share some Fourth of July memes.

Perfection!

Boomity, boom, boom! 💥

Hey, nothing says 'America' better than setting off hundreds of dollars worth of Chinese fireworks.

Whatever. Shut up. We love our fireworks! 😂

Did anybody else hear a loud bang just now? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 5, 2024

Maaaayyyybbbeeee!

That ending got me LOL 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h9sKjhHvW8 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 6, 2024

LOL. That's good.

Yes, it's like that.

Advertisement

We hope you all enjoyed the Fourth. It all goes downhill from here!

Exactly how long have they been shopping?!? pic.twitter.com/zvvVFHbq9v — JudiFoodi (@JudiFoodi) July 7, 2024

LOLOLOL! We are dying! 💀💀💀

Aha!

Frankly I never trusted that little booger. pic.twitter.com/PSnIbeO21y — Judianna (@Judianna) July 7, 2024

HAHA!

Funniest thing ever 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3FqaU4w6N1 — Bee’s Little Ranch (@BeesLittleRanch) July 6, 2024

The play-by-play was great!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Potato does not appreciate physics pic.twitter.com/euFtJL1FjT — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) July 5, 2024

That one was for the cat lovers out there.

"My reflexes got the best of me." pic.twitter.com/XOd3wmve60 — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 7, 2024

That one was for the cat haters out there.

This guy’s mother deserves a medal. https://t.co/nYOGeQVGfg — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 7, 2024

Bwahaha! 😂😂😂

LOL! That is amazing!

Stop! Stop! We can't breathe! LOL.

Advertisement

That can't be real, can it?

LOL!

I've been doing it wrong all this time.... pic.twitter.com/HvDDksy07t — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 7, 2024

What is this dark magic???

At least we're not the only ones who noticed that.

Has anyone explored the idea of removing Biden as POTUS but then just not telling him? — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) July 7, 2024

Now that sounds like a plan that could work. LOL.

You know you are friends when you feel comfortable enough to fart around each other. pic.twitter.com/jl0ljtUjTq — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 7, 2024

Bwahaha! We're never going to be mature enough to not laugh at that.

Ha!

LOL!

Well played, sir. Well played.

This is the way. 😂

GM pic.twitter.com/FGBKi43HYd — 🌞 Duchess of Summertime Sadness 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) July 7, 2024

Advertisement

We'd steal a monkey.

This is how we feel about cows.

Bruh LMAO 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QUH9e0mHUD — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 7, 2024

The head nod … 😂😂😂

Just wait … you'll get it. LOL.

Turtle living the best life.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UaWH2X0oG6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 7, 2024

That's how it feels when Monday is finally over.

One of our Twitchy readers suggested sharing one of the SNL Celebrity Jeopardy clips. Nice choice!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

'That's therapists!' 😂

Whatever this Monday brings you, just remember: You could be that poor slice of cheese.

It's only going to get crazier out there, folks. Hang in there, and keep laughing.

Until we meme again …