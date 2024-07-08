Monday Morning Meme Madness

There are Mondays that just suck because they're Mondays, and then there are those Mondays you'd like to launch into the sun because you know the week ahead is going to be horrible.
We hope you're gearing up for a Monday of average suckiness.
Regardless of which Monday you're preparing for, there's no better way to get it started than to laugh through the pain with some of the best memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline this week.
July 3, 2024
That is SO Monday. 😂
This prank scared that poor dad so bad he was not ready. OMG, his daughter turning upside down was diabolical. 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/wV2rLGRnZv— 🕊 𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 🕊 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) July 5, 2024
That is just not right. LOL.
Just for @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/yJg12YUstK— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) July 2, 2024
LOLOLOL! Perhaps we'll never know.
When I say I laughed so hard I woke up my sleeping toddler who’s a floor away from me, I am not exaggerating pic.twitter.com/AaWhFpZ0Zp— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) July 7, 2024
HAHA! Do not try this at home.
Good morning 😃 pic.twitter.com/qiCgpkJNFS— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) July 6, 2024
Harsh but fair.
Why does she do this to the poor guy?! 🤣😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/xoelqWT1sF— MilkVomit (@MilkVomit_1) July 6, 2024
It's all fun and games until you give your child's father a heart attack. 😂
July 7, 2024
WELL, WE DO NOW! Thanks a lot!
Every. Damn. Time. 🥄 💦 painted. pic.twitter.com/Anvjrf5BPi— JudiFoodi (@JudiFoodi) July 7, 2024
Bwahaha! It's so true!
Why is this so accurate? pic.twitter.com/Bgb7x3PTMd— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) July 6, 2024
It's basic science.
As you know, we celebrated the birth of the greatest nation on earth this past week, so we definitely need to share some Fourth of July memes.
July 5, 2024
Perfection!
Hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/w75O05FDA1— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) July 7, 2024
Boomity, boom, boom! 💥
July 5, 2024
Hey, nothing says 'America' better than setting off hundreds of dollars worth of Chinese fireworks.
Whatever. Shut up. We love our fireworks! 😂
Did anybody else hear a loud bang just now?— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 5, 2024
Maaaayyyybbbeeee!
That ending got me LOL 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h9sKjhHvW8— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 6, 2024
LOL. That's good.
🤘😎🍻 pic.twitter.com/ArumfR5ntn— |Kate|RGR| 𝕏 |Gothic|Artist|Nerd|🖤💛🔮🎶🏴☠️ (@rowangingeraven) July 4, 2024
Yes, it's like that.
Brace yourselves pic.twitter.com/dpxsIp4CWE— 🎄 swifty 🎄 (@idkred3) July 7, 2024
We hope you all enjoyed the Fourth. It all goes downhill from here!
Exactly how long have they been shopping?!? pic.twitter.com/zvvVFHbq9v— JudiFoodi (@JudiFoodi) July 7, 2024
LOLOLOL! We are dying! 💀💀💀
Aha!— Judianna (@Judianna) July 7, 2024
Frankly I never trusted that little booger. pic.twitter.com/PSnIbeO21y
HAHA!
Funniest thing ever 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3FqaU4w6N1— Bee’s Little Ranch (@BeesLittleRanch) July 6, 2024
The play-by-play was great!
July 5, 2024
Potato does not appreciate physics pic.twitter.com/euFtJL1FjT— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) July 5, 2024
That one was for the cat lovers out there.
"My reflexes got the best of me." pic.twitter.com/XOd3wmve60— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 7, 2024
That one was for the cat haters out there.
This guy’s mother deserves a medal. https://t.co/nYOGeQVGfg— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 7, 2024
Bwahaha! 😂😂😂
July 7, 2024
LOL! That is amazing!
July 6, 2024
Stop! Stop! We can't breathe! LOL.
July 7, 2024
That can't be real, can it?
July 4, 2024
LOL!
I've been doing it wrong all this time.... pic.twitter.com/HvDDksy07t— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 7, 2024
What is this dark magic???
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dh8ZOIx3j2— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) July 7, 2024
At least we're not the only ones who noticed that.
Has anyone explored the idea of removing Biden as POTUS but then just not telling him?— Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) July 7, 2024
Now that sounds like a plan that could work. LOL.
You know you are friends when you feel comfortable enough to fart around each other. pic.twitter.com/jl0ljtUjTq— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) July 7, 2024
Bwahaha! We're never going to be mature enough to not laugh at that.
gm ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XlargIHAYf— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) July 7, 2024
Ha!
Classic 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/XsjlhgvDlm— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 7, 2024
LOL!
July 7, 2024
Well played, sir. Well played.
Never pic.twitter.com/MlaPdLdmFT— The_Hutz (@HWhite_Hutz) July 7, 2024
This is the way. 😂
July 7, 2024
We'd steal a monkey.
July 7, 2024
This is how we feel about cows.
Bruh LMAO 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QUH9e0mHUD— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) July 7, 2024
The head nod … 😂😂😂
July 6, 2024
Just wait … you'll get it. LOL.
Turtle living the best life.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UaWH2X0oG6— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 7, 2024
That's how it feels when Monday is finally over.
One of our Twitchy readers suggested sharing one of the SNL Celebrity Jeopardy clips. Nice choice!
'That's therapists!' 😂
July 7, 2024
Whatever this Monday brings you, just remember: You could be that poor slice of cheese.
It's only going to get crazier out there, folks. Hang in there, and keep laughing.
Until we meme again …
