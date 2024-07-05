Christmas in July? Biden Belts Out a Hearty 'Ho, Ho, Ho!' on Independence Day (WATCH)

It truly is Christmas in July for the GOP ever since Biden gifted them with a historically horrific debate performance last week.

The pausing politician groaned and squeaked his way through a debate debacle that was so colossally bad it's been the entire focus of the news cycle for the week following. The Democrat Party is in utter disarray.

It's glorious!

The Biden campaign is furiously trying to right the ship, which means proving to the public that he is mentally fit to hold the office of the presidency. That, in turn, means we get to see even more Joe Biden. Guess how that's going?

KAMALA: "We give thanks to our commander-in-chief, the vice— the president!"



BIDEN: "Ho, ho, ho!" pic.twitter.com/jJ4MdfLcF9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

It's getting weirder, folks.

We've got a person charged with running our nation who can't string together a coherent sentence without making a mistake … and also Joe Biden right next to her.

Seriously, in real life, if a man like Joe Biden was walking the streets you wouldn't be a bit surprised if a couple of orderlies ran up to him, frantically shouting 'We found him!' into their phones.

Ho ho ho pic.twitter.com/HMNAx4VMqv — An American (@DialSe7en) July 5, 2024

As you might have guessed, the people of Twitter/X had jokes.

It's like we're in a simulation, but nope. This is real life.

Is he calling her a ho or does he think it's Christmas? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 5, 2024

We're gonna go with … probably yes?

Biden: “Ho, ho, ho! Happy Independence Day!”



The rehab tour is not going at all well.



pic.twitter.com/VDUAtFgFyQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 5, 2024

It's only going to get worse.

The Bunker Biden strategy of 2020 is not going to work now that the media has finally had to admit that Joe is several fries short of a Happy Meal.

He has to be in public.

Nice slip Kamala pic.twitter.com/q8k00OSRWq — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) July 5, 2024

She can almost taste it 🤣🤣🤣

Freudian slip — Willow (@Willowinski) July 5, 2024

Imagine the excitedly hushed conversations that have been going on behind closed doors about replacing the man at the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Extended Care Facility.

pic.twitter.com/AHDQxXLsUr — Who Died And Made You Queen, Queen?🌻 (@redandright) July 5, 2024

LOL.

If the RNC is not crafting campaign commercials that consist of nothing more than clips of Biden in the debate and on the stump, they should all be fired.

The harder they try to fix the response to the debate the worse they look. — Misty (@Itsraining2) July 5, 2024

Pop that popcorn, folks!