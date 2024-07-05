The Magic Is Gone: Abigail Disney and Big Dem Donors Withhold Donations Until...
VIP: Project 2025 Talking Points Memo Has Gone Out And We Are OVER...
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive...
Brian Stelter: Coverage of Biden's Health Was Complicated, Just as Aging Is Complicated
President Biden Earns a Ratio With His Independence Day Post Thanking the Troops
Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If...
'No Holds Barred'! Trump Offers Biden a Fast Chance to Redeem Himself (Pass...
White House Says Biden was Seen by a Doctor After the Debate, After...
A Profile of President Biden Said Friends Were Shocked He Couldn't Remember Their...
Another Biden Interview Fumble: He's Proud to Be 'The First Black Woman to...
Oof: SEE the Absolutely Brutal Cover the Economist Ran, When Calling for Biden...
Biden-Harris HQ Presents a Glimpse of Our Dystopian Future Under Trump (Is This...
Twitter Offers a Sobering Reminder of Americans Who CANNOT Celebrate Independence Day Toda...
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political...

Christmas in July? Biden Belts Out a Hearty 'Ho, Ho, Ho!' on Independence Day (WATCH)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 AM on July 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It truly is Christmas in July for the GOP ever since Biden gifted them with a historically horrific debate performance last week.

The pausing politician groaned and squeaked his way through a debate debacle that was so colossally bad it's been the entire focus of the news cycle for the week following. The Democrat Party is in utter disarray.

Advertisement

It's glorious!

The Biden campaign is furiously trying to right the ship, which means proving to the public that he is mentally fit to hold the office of the presidency. That, in turn, means we get to see even more Joe Biden. Guess how that's going?

It's getting weirder, folks.

We've got a person charged with running our nation who can't string together a coherent sentence without making a mistake … and also Joe Biden right next to her.

Seriously, in real life, if a man like Joe Biden was walking the streets you wouldn't be a bit surprised if a couple of orderlies ran up to him, frantically shouting 'We found him!' into their phones.

As you might have guessed, the people of Twitter/X had jokes.

It's like we're in a simulation, but nope. This is real life.

We're gonna go with … probably yes?

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's only going to get worse.

The Bunker Biden strategy of 2020 is not going to work now that the media has finally had to admit that Joe is several fries short of a Happy Meal.

He has to be in public.

Imagine the excitedly hushed conversations that have been going on behind closed doors about replacing the man at the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Extended Care Facility.

LOL.

If the RNC is not crafting campaign commercials that consist of nothing more than clips of Biden in the debate and on the stump, they should all be fired.

Pop that popcorn, folks!

Tags: 4TH OF JULY BIDEN CHRISTMAS INDEPENDENCE DAY KAMALA HARRIS SANTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision)
Aaron Walker
The Magic Is Gone: Abigail Disney and Big Dem Donors Withhold Donations Until Biden Drops Out
FuzzyChimp
President Biden Earns a Ratio With His Independence Day Post Thanking the Troops
Brett T.
Oof: SEE the Absolutely Brutal Cover the Economist Ran, When Calling for Biden to Step Down
Aaron Walker
'No Holds Barred'! Trump Offers Biden a Fast Chance to Redeem Himself (Pass the Popcorn)
Doug P.
Hillary Would Like a Word: Podcaster Posts That Kamala Would Be Popular If Fair-Skinned With Blue Eyes
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Fires a Warning Shot at Jack Smith (A Deep Dive Into the Immunity Decision) Aaron Walker
Advertisement