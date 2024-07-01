Monday Morning Meme Madness

It may be Monday, but at least it's the Monday of the week we commemorate the formation of the greatest country ever conceived - a nation so great we took the word 'meme' from the British … just like we did America.
What better way then to celebrate the birth of our nation than with the best memes, jokes, and video clips that crossed our timeline in the past week?
Let's go!
A.) Everyone should see the original Predator— Janey Mack (@JaneyMackWriter) June 26, 2024
B.) This is funny: pic.twitter.com/k8gAIDWtIz
… and we're off to a great start. That is almost too perfect! LOL.
June 26, 2024
HAHA … or more like 'Ah, ha, ha, ha'.
I must have watched this about a dozen times now🤣 pic.twitter.com/XkWX9CL93E— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 26, 2024
We may have watched it a few times ourselves.
What's one video that lives rent free in your head? pic.twitter.com/g5FL3DKYqC— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 26, 2024
LOLOLOL!
June 27, 2024
It's Dogby! 😂
This is evil 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YNysrW0bmb— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) June 27, 2024
Wow. What kind of person would do that to their kid?
Yeah, us too.
Imagine you go zip lining on a first date and, your date zips by you passed out lmfao!!😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B6c4WGl1MH— Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) June 26, 2024
Ha! Her face says a second date is out of the question.
😂😂😂💯🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vohsblRsoy— Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) June 27, 2024
Bwahaha!
Jokes about Biden's horrific debate performance against President Trump? We're glad you asked.
Memers waiting on the debate to start pic.twitter.com/GylChL6J1r— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 27, 2024
Yeah … EVERYONE knew it was going to be crazy in some way or another.
Tonight’s debate is gonna be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RaLjeHF9Yv— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 27, 2024
We're not sure what they gave him, but it didn't work.
Dude imagine how good Joe Biden must be feeling at this moment — dude is as juiced as Mark McGuire and junkie horse right now. pic.twitter.com/5BnnFsaZHZ— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 27, 2024
There's not enough juice on the planet to save Biden at this point.
June 30, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Hang in there — chyron commands you. pic.twitter.com/COcNS83djX— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 28, 2024
Bwahaha!
BREAKING: CNN hires special new janitor to "clean up in case of emergency" pic.twitter.com/efAI9ZlI0t— George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 27, 2024
LOL. Dr. Jill was probably screeching 'Pull it, Jamaal! PULL IT!'
Be this petty pic.twitter.com/zeapNqFWV7— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 26, 2024
LOL!
This will forever be funny pic.twitter.com/9XxutDLmrW— Bently (@bently_media) June 26, 2024
The little dude is like 20 years old. 😂
They really don't know anything. pic.twitter.com/5QUkEkEI9A— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 24, 2024
HAHA.
June 27, 2024
This is the way.
Dad jokes!! And her laugh is so contagious. pic.twitter.com/agWBwobLWW— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 30, 2024
She's back! She always makes us laugh.
June 26, 2024
Bwahaha!
Martin Mull delivers best joke ever on Norm MacDonald's show😂😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/qEJHXxNjoP— 🌵 RC 🌵 (@DesertHemi556) June 29, 2024
HAHA! That's a bit dark.
Please don't let AI systems teach you how to setup a campsite. pic.twitter.com/PL74Rf9SKd— Paramedic Firefighter (@ParamedicVet) June 26, 2024
Hey, it will be a warm tent.
Women 🤦♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/XKfI0k59Yt— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 30, 2024
LOL. The stereotype about women being bad drivers is right up there with the idea that men will do stupid stuff to amuse themselves …
Men know how to have fun. 😂pic.twitter.com/sIoPTEwfll— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 29, 2024
… never mind.
June 26, 2024
Checks out.
Ope! 🤭 GM pic.twitter.com/oxXYypPatX— 🌞 Duchess of Summertime Sadness 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) June 27, 2024
One of the highlights of the week. LOL.
GM!— Prints.and.the.Revolution (@PrintsandtheRev) June 29, 2024
Have a great Saturday!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UMzHxl6wFj
We NEED this! 😂
If you don’t understand this, we can’t be friends. pic.twitter.com/a0rM9yEtfG— L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) June 26, 2024
It's uncanny! LOL!
I saw this the night it aired and almost had an accident I was laughing so hard. Enjoy…. pic.twitter.com/X0o4quq0OM— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) June 30, 2024
LOLOLOL! That one nearly killed us. 💀💀💀
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/7JRlh8oEM7— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) June 27, 2024
Perfect.
This will never NOT be funny as hell🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GEQV7L4Jj— justasistertryingtotweet (@Igottafigh64510) June 29, 2024
HAHAHA!
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/h7oot91lye— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 26, 2024
That definitely happened on a Monday. 😂😂😂
GM, Frens! pic.twitter.com/o6T9T5w6Aj— Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) June 27, 2024
LOLOLOL!
I’m dying!!! 😂😂🤣🤣🤣☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/OfGcTVtHJy— 🇺🇸Carissa🇺🇸 (@Carissa1177) June 30, 2024
His name is Ricky Berwick and he's hilarious! LOL.
June 27, 2024
HA!
bro went from 😁 to 🥋 pic.twitter.com/3N6FmZKrG4— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 29, 2024
LOL. Do not mess with this guy.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/2nowHUebpV— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 27, 2024
We're pretty sure we ALL read that one wrong!
🏃🏻♂️💥🐦⬛ Bird attacks man on the golf course— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 30, 2024
(Via: dadpack/IG) pic.twitter.com/RVcYF2nXTa
LOLOLOL! That's one way to get a birdie.
Also, that ain't no hawk. 😂
I have good and bad news pic.twitter.com/YSRHxyZah4— 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) June 29, 2024
They finally found him! RIP, Waldo.
June 29, 2024
LOL! Got him!
For our classic comedy selection this week, several of you mentioned John Pinette. He was a very funny man, and we're sure you'll get some laughs from this old clip of his standup routine.
'I give that big boy one hour.' LOL.
That's gonna do it for this week, folks.
american girl COOKED her badddd 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xj7sqzxJlV— chicken soup for the soul (@doxie_gay) June 30, 2024
As you celebrate the Fourth this week, take some time to enjoy friends and family … and stick it to the British like this young lady … Gov'nah! 😂😂😂
Kick Monday's butt today. You've got this!
Until we meme again …
