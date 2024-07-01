Monday Morning Meme Madness

It may be Monday, but at least it's the Monday of the week we commemorate the formation of the greatest country ever conceived - a nation so great we took the word 'meme' from the British … just like we did America.

What better way then to celebrate the birth of our nation than with the best memes, jokes, and video clips that crossed our timeline in the past week?

Let's go!

A.) Everyone should see the original Predator

B.) This is funny: pic.twitter.com/k8gAIDWtIz — Janey Mack (@JaneyMackWriter) June 26, 2024

… and we're off to a great start. That is almost too perfect! LOL.

HAHA … or more like 'Ah, ha, ha, ha'.

I must have watched this about a dozen times now🤣 pic.twitter.com/XkWX9CL93E — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 26, 2024

We may have watched it a few times ourselves.

What's one video that lives rent free in your head? pic.twitter.com/g5FL3DKYqC — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 26, 2024

LOLOLOL!

It's Dogby! 😂

This is evil 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YNysrW0bmb — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) June 27, 2024

Wow. What kind of person would do that to their kid?

Yeah, us too.

Imagine you go zip lining on a first date and, your date zips by you passed out lmfao!!😩😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B6c4WGl1MH — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) June 26, 2024

Ha! Her face says a second date is out of the question.

Bwahaha!

Jokes about Biden's horrific debate performance against President Trump? We're glad you asked.

Memers waiting on the debate to start pic.twitter.com/GylChL6J1r — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 27, 2024

Yeah … EVERYONE knew it was going to be crazy in some way or another.

Tonight’s debate is gonna be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RaLjeHF9Yv — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 27, 2024

We're not sure what they gave him, but it didn't work.

Dude imagine how good Joe Biden must be feeling at this moment — dude is as juiced as Mark McGuire and junkie horse right now. pic.twitter.com/5BnnFsaZHZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 27, 2024

There's not enough juice on the planet to save Biden at this point.

LOLOLOL!

Hang in there — chyron commands you. pic.twitter.com/COcNS83djX — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 28, 2024

Bwahaha!

BREAKING: CNN hires special new janitor to "clean up in case of emergency" pic.twitter.com/efAI9ZlI0t — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 27, 2024

LOL. Dr. Jill was probably screeching 'Pull it, Jamaal! PULL IT!'

LOL!

This will forever be funny pic.twitter.com/9XxutDLmrW — Bently (@bently_media) June 26, 2024

The little dude is like 20 years old. 😂

HAHA.

This is the way.

Dad jokes!! And her laugh is so contagious. pic.twitter.com/agWBwobLWW — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 30, 2024

She's back! She always makes us laugh.

Bwahaha!

Martin Mull delivers best joke ever on Norm MacDonald's show😂😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/qEJHXxNjoP — 🌵 RC 🌵 (@DesertHemi556) June 29, 2024

HAHA! That's a bit dark.

Please don't let AI systems teach you how to setup a campsite. pic.twitter.com/PL74Rf9SKd — Paramedic Firefighter (@ParamedicVet) June 26, 2024

Hey, it will be a warm tent.

LOL. The stereotype about women being bad drivers is right up there with the idea that men will do stupid stuff to amuse themselves …

Men know how to have fun. 😂pic.twitter.com/sIoPTEwfll — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 29, 2024

… never mind.

Checks out.

Ope! 🤭 GM pic.twitter.com/oxXYypPatX — 🌞 Duchess of Summertime Sadness 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) June 27, 2024

One of the highlights of the week. LOL.

We NEED this! 😂

If you don’t understand this, we can’t be friends. pic.twitter.com/a0rM9yEtfG — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) June 26, 2024

It's uncanny! LOL!

I saw this the night it aired and almost had an accident I was laughing so hard. Enjoy…. pic.twitter.com/X0o4quq0OM — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) June 30, 2024

LOLOLOL! That one nearly killed us. 💀💀💀

Perfect.

This will never NOT be funny as hell🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GEQV7L4Jj — justasistertryingtotweet (@Igottafigh64510) June 29, 2024

HAHAHA!

That definitely happened on a Monday. 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL!

His name is Ricky Berwick and he's hilarious! LOL.

HA!

bro went from 😁 to 🥋 pic.twitter.com/3N6FmZKrG4 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 29, 2024

LOL. Do not mess with this guy.

We're pretty sure we ALL read that one wrong!

🏃🏻‍♂️💥🐦‍⬛ Bird attacks man on the golf course



(Via: dadpack/IG) pic.twitter.com/RVcYF2nXTa — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 30, 2024

LOLOLOL! That's one way to get a birdie.

Also, that ain't no hawk. 😂

I have good and bad news pic.twitter.com/YSRHxyZah4 — 🔫UR a Smart Ass, Carl🔫 (@Ur_a_Smartass_C) June 29, 2024

They finally found him! RIP, Waldo.

LOL! Got him!

For our classic comedy selection this week, several of you mentioned John Pinette. He was a very funny man, and we're sure you'll get some laughs from this old clip of his standup routine.

'I give that big boy one hour.' LOL.

That's gonna do it for this week, folks.

american girl COOKED her badddd 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xj7sqzxJlV — chicken soup for the soul (@doxie_gay) June 30, 2024

As you celebrate the Fourth this week, take some time to enjoy friends and family … and stick it to the British like this young lady … Gov'nah! 😂😂😂

Kick Monday's butt today. You've got this!

Until we meme again …