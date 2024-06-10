Monday Morning Meme Madness

Another Monday is upon us - the day of the week when most of us would rather just stay in bed but we have no choice but to report for duty … and all the doody Mondays like to bring.
If you're one of the lucky few who are now retired from Mondays, God bless you! You've earned it. Have an extra chuckle at the expense of those of us still stuck in the grind. We'll get there someday!
All of us, however, are going to show this Monday who's who by having a good laugh at some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we found in our Twitter/X feed this week.
NEW: Spanish speed walker 'finds out' after premature celebration during the women’s 20km race walk at the first medal event of the European Championships.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 8, 2024
Oof.
Laura Garcia-Caro was seen smiling, punching the air and sticking out her tongue.
The celebration was short-lived as… pic.twitter.com/y586vfdtBG
We'd bet money that was a Monday. 😂
June 3, 2024
Every dude needs some friends who will mess with him like this.
June 3, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Morning y'all! pic.twitter.com/oJI27KHTdv— Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) June 3, 2024
Now that would be handy!
June 3, 2024
HA! We're pretty sure her name is Karine.
June 3, 2024
True story.
dude 😭 pic.twitter.com/BgNjuX7zWv— rare insults (@insultsrare) June 3, 2024
That is some dark stuff right there. Yeah, we laughed.
After you finally decide to sign up for a gym. 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3jCIRCEYY— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 3, 2024
Been there. Done that. 😂
June 6, 2024
LOL. It seems to be a reasonable compromise.
He's hiding 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WImxzGjqBD— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 3, 2024
That is too perfect!
June 3, 2024
Nice meme crossover.
Bro used 2 hands 😂 pic.twitter.com/PrdOLyFOmL— MEJE (@callmeMEJ) June 3, 2024
When he starts running … 😂
https://t.co/EyTLJx8c6q pic.twitter.com/dEh30UAxlf— Magills (@magills_) June 9, 2024
'Poop barroons'. LOL.
I'm full grown now..I've left doing stupid stuff behind me..forever.— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) June 8, 2024
Also me: pic.twitter.com/Azx1gsYmG4
Guys are dumb.
Also … would.
June 7, 2024
Mondays spend all day Sunday dreading Chuck Norris coming.
Dudes do indeed rock pic.twitter.com/pUao7xvuig— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 8, 2024
'Day 52'. HA!
June 8, 2024
Nice!
Scott Sterling will go down in history pic.twitter.com/CUv0Ds5CRZ— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 7, 2024
LOL. Yes, it's fake, obviously. It's still funny.
June 8, 2024
Well, yeah, we're talking tacos here.
This compilation had me in tears, I'm 47 and need serious help growing TF up pic.twitter.com/MUV0m3jDB6— more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) June 8, 2024
Okay, that's a bit childish …
June 8, 2024
Bwahaha!
Relatable. 😂— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 22, 2020
(📹: TikTok/@ThatsMyBoyJacob) pic.twitter.com/UBf3HZjUyB
That one's pretty old, but it popped up in the feed, so here you go!
Also, that hits way too close to home.
June 6, 2024
LOLOLOL! Every time!
the ending is so accurate pic.twitter.com/vypU9xLWbk— humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 8, 2024
Perfection! 😂😂😂
Very true pic.twitter.com/6h5ZdUpLDl— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 8, 2024
Accurate.
June 9, 2024
Be honest now … the first thing you do when assigned mandatory training videos is search for the 2x speed button.
June 8, 2024
Compliment a dude today. You'll make his day. 😂
bro saved his teammate from incoming grenade pic.twitter.com/b3enPBAnhz— humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 8, 2024
That kick!
me telling my son that coco melon died so i can watch the football game pic.twitter.com/6F4fyj9joS— 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘 ⁰ (@Slim_Thanos) June 8, 2024
LOL! That's just wrong.
(Language Warning)
He pranked his mom into thinking aliens were invading 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f65DnOHLCC— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 8, 2024
She was completely sold. She's spreading the word! 💀💀💀
https://t.co/lMCVk9GSDR pic.twitter.com/OGQk8rGafL— Daniel Gonzales (@dgonzales1990) June 8, 2024
HAHA!
Do you like coleslaw now that your older? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/7Vemqy3e7g— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 9, 2024
It's true. Coleslaw just sort of sneaks up on you.
June 7, 2024
All boy. pic.twitter.com/aYYHzCyWD8— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 9, 2024
LOL. That's a good mom right there.
June 7, 2024
HAHA!
The comments are foul 💀 pic.twitter.com/VaKz6Me4Rw— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 9, 2024
Granny is a funny lady. 😂
https://t.co/aPIwC7cGLZ pic.twitter.com/YMWgPwwhmx— Dennis B. Hooper (@dennisbhooper) June 8, 2024
Got her! LOL.
Pops always keeps it 💯 pic.twitter.com/oeWFRUFwXF— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 9, 2024
'You look like Willie Nelson.' And we're dead. 💀
June 6, 2024
Yikes!
June 10, 2024
This is what Monday steals from us. 😂
June 5, 2024
LOLOLOL!
For our classic comedy selection of the week, we present the immortal WKRP Turkey Drop.
Who knew turkeys couldn't fly? LOL.
He still remembers this as the best day of his life😂 pic.twitter.com/g0hrFAx5vX— Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 9, 2024
Okay, folks, we hope you have a great Monday … or at least a Monday that treats you better than this kid's Aunt Janice.
Until we meme again …
