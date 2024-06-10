Monday Morning Meme Madness

Another Monday is upon us - the day of the week when most of us would rather just stay in bed but we have no choice but to report for duty … and all the doody Mondays like to bring.

Advertisement

If you're one of the lucky few who are now retired from Mondays, God bless you! You've earned it. Have an extra chuckle at the expense of those of us still stuck in the grind. We'll get there someday!

All of us, however, are going to show this Monday who's who by having a good laugh at some of the best memes, jokes, and clips we found in our Twitter/X feed this week.

NEW: Spanish speed walker 'finds out' after premature celebration during the women’s 20km race walk at the first medal event of the European Championships.



Oof.



Laura Garcia-Caro was seen smiling, punching the air and sticking out her tongue.



The celebration was short-lived as… pic.twitter.com/y586vfdtBG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 8, 2024

We'd bet money that was a Monday. 😂

Every dude needs some friends who will mess with him like this.

LOLOLOL!

Morning y'all! pic.twitter.com/oJI27KHTdv — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) June 3, 2024

Now that would be handy!

HA! We're pretty sure her name is Karine.

True story.

That is some dark stuff right there. Yeah, we laughed.

After you finally decide to sign up for a gym. 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3jCIRCEYY — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 3, 2024

Been there. Done that. 😂

LOL. It seems to be a reasonable compromise.

That is too perfect!

Nice meme crossover.

Bro used 2 hands 😂 pic.twitter.com/PrdOLyFOmL — MEJE (@callmeMEJ) June 3, 2024

When he starts running … 😂

'Poop barroons'. LOL.

I'm full grown now..I've left doing stupid stuff behind me..forever.

Also me: pic.twitter.com/Azx1gsYmG4 — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) June 8, 2024

Guys are dumb.

Also … would.

Mondays spend all day Sunday dreading Chuck Norris coming.

Dudes do indeed rock pic.twitter.com/pUao7xvuig — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 8, 2024

'Day 52'. HA!

Advertisement

Nice!

Scott Sterling will go down in history pic.twitter.com/CUv0Ds5CRZ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 7, 2024

LOL. Yes, it's fake, obviously. It's still funny.

Well, yeah, we're talking tacos here.

This compilation had me in tears, I'm 47 and need serious help growing TF up pic.twitter.com/MUV0m3jDB6 — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) June 8, 2024

Okay, that's a bit childish …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Bwahaha!

That one's pretty old, but it popped up in the feed, so here you go!

Also, that hits way too close to home.

LOLOLOL! Every time!

the ending is so accurate pic.twitter.com/vypU9xLWbk — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 8, 2024

Perfection! 😂😂😂

Very true pic.twitter.com/6h5ZdUpLDl — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 8, 2024

Accurate.

Be honest now … the first thing you do when assigned mandatory training videos is search for the 2x speed button.

Advertisement

Compliment a dude today. You'll make his day. 😂

bro saved his teammate from incoming grenade pic.twitter.com/b3enPBAnhz — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 8, 2024

That kick!

me telling my son that coco melon died so i can watch the football game pic.twitter.com/6F4fyj9joS — 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘 ⁰ (@Slim_Thanos) June 8, 2024

LOL! That's just wrong.

(Language Warning)

He pranked his mom into thinking aliens were invading 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f65DnOHLCC — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 8, 2024

She was completely sold. She's spreading the word! 💀💀💀

HAHA!

Do you like coleslaw now that your older? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/7Vemqy3e7g — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 9, 2024

It's true. Coleslaw just sort of sneaks up on you.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOL. That's a good mom right there.

HAHA!

The comments are foul 💀 pic.twitter.com/VaKz6Me4Rw — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 9, 2024

Granny is a funny lady. 😂

Advertisement

Got her! LOL.

Pops always keeps it 💯 pic.twitter.com/oeWFRUFwXF — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 9, 2024

'You look like Willie Nelson.' And we're dead. 💀

Yikes!

This is what Monday steals from us. 😂

LOLOLOL!

For our classic comedy selection of the week, we present the immortal WKRP Turkey Drop.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Who knew turkeys couldn't fly? LOL.

He still remembers this as the best day of his life😂 pic.twitter.com/g0hrFAx5vX — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 9, 2024

Okay, folks, we hope you have a great Monday … or at least a Monday that treats you better than this kid's Aunt Janice.

Until we meme again …