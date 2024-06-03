Monday Morning Meme Madness

June has arrived. You know what that means: The menagerie of marginalized voices reaches its fever pitch. We're starting to think 'marginalized' means relentlessly annoying and shrill.
They might try to take June, but the Mondays belong to us! They'll have to pry it from our cold, dead screens.
And here we go … our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week!
May 29, 2024
We might as well start off with some of the June jokes. Everyone could sense the damn was about to break and the rainbow floods would be upon us.
“We're going to interview Erik Weihenmayer, who climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest, but... he's gay. I mean, he’s gay— excuse me, he’s blind.” https://t.co/UPQVKbzxTN pic.twitter.com/VqWkbYV4My— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 2, 2024
Awkward! Ha!
Corporations today pic.twitter.com/0CRB2ORhDk— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 1, 2024
LOL. The corporate pandering is just too much.
Day 1 of 30— 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) June 1, 2024
You got this
pic.twitter.com/2RaUkWarNs
HA! It's gonna be a long month.
Just do whatever you want all the time. pic.twitter.com/ylQfXNjXzl— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2024
Yep, it's like that.
Okay, that's enough of that.
May 31, 2024
We like it. 😂
Stop Lying To Them Babies 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9k1b10hyoS— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) May 25, 2024
Dang, the kids are getting too smart.
May 31, 2024
Bwahaha!
May 29, 2024
We don't see the problem here. 😂
May 31, 2024
Some bonds can never be broken, like our love of Doritos. Man, now we want Doritos.
This might be the best rant ever.— Tandy (@dantypo) May 30, 2024
“Gene!”😂🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/1FjVrX9xKc
Gene brings a tool belt with his own tools! LOL!
She's right … about all of it.
May 31, 2024
LOLOLOL!
It's just so perfect.
They belong together pic.twitter.com/IhdbVPSw4B— OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) May 30, 2024
OUCH! We felt that hitch.
Good morning, X. 😄 pic.twitter.com/Vv1a9a5GAA— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) May 31, 2024
HAHA! Nice.
June 1, 2024
Every dad knows the danger of playing this game with your child. Every kid within a 50-mile radius suddenly wants 'a turn', and every kid expects the turns to last forever.
Morning. pic.twitter.com/TWtiCPgtjs— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) May 31, 2024
Hey, you have to see what the green, red, and yellow blob looks like in person.
Face it, getting old and being overly concerned with the weather is just a natural progression.
Speaking of getting old …
This is a lot of us 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yH6E9P6SUP— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 1, 2024
Can confirm.
I almost put up my Dukes pic.twitter.com/wIJKlr2pI1— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) June 1, 2024
Stop it. Stop it right now. 😂
June 1, 2024
LOLOLOL!
June 2, 2024
HAHA!
When I tell you that I’m inconsolable!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ecTBOB1WaJ— MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) June 1, 2024
She didn't pause a second to see if he was okay. 😂😂😂
The way I would've disappeared 😭 pic.twitter.com/NOSORySJx4— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) June 1, 2024
That looked like a Fall graduation.
June 2, 2024
Elmo, NOOOOO!!! LOL.
Listen to the sound of drama— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/nOAGK9Jc1C
LOLOLOL! We thought our dogs didn't like their nails clipped.
(Language Warning.)
Dad was born to be a comedian pic.twitter.com/K7fPSgvuhB— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 2, 2024
Well done, Dad! Be the kind of dad who makes your kids laugh.
WNBA players after being fined $1,000: https://t.co/Ej7I666zXX pic.twitter.com/DYkDXBZATS— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 3, 2024
Man someone come look at this rookie lmao he was hanging like Spider-Man at the end 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gm4LWr3ZzS— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 1, 2024
Bwahaha!
Them: “What radicalized you?”— Brain Leakage (@BrainLeakage03) June 1, 2024
Me: pic.twitter.com/y6XSHLtUNQ
Yes! This one is like Satan designed a gas can for Hell.
Uncs stomach deployed like an airbag 😂 pic.twitter.com/VLJ4JXytOb— Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) June 2, 2024
LOL! Unc needs to stay in his chair.
June 2, 2024
We knew it had to happen eventually!
Chiropractors be like... pic.twitter.com/QRfRO6uTnx— humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 1, 2024
LOL!
June 1, 2024
HAHA! Top-tier dad joking right there.
(Language Warning.)
If you didn’t grow up with brothers like this, did you even live? pic.twitter.com/piHKNwr7y6— brink (@brinkofill) June 2, 2024
'HE HAS PROTECTION!'
Do not listen to them, Carter. LOL.
June 2, 2024
Guys … do not make herb puns. Just hold these jokes at bay and mint some new ones. You'd be wise to follow our sage advice.
The only possible way 😂 pic.twitter.com/OaXQrfgPlC— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 3, 2024
LOL!
Only a girl can get her dad to do something this crazy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LigiiLlHaR— Fitila 💕🇳🇬 (@Pirtim) June 2, 2024
Dad was there to take the fall for his daughter. 😂
June 2, 2024
LOLOLOL! You would all totally do this, wouldn't you?
June 2, 2024
We were robbed!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nxSZA9iXDX— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 2, 2024
The second he realized he was dead. 💀💀💀
June 2, 2024
LOL. It's true.
NEW: Man with a suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving in his car.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024
This is the funniest video I've seen in a long time.
Judge Cedric Simpson can be seen dumbfounded after defendant Corey Harris dialed into the meeting from his car.
Simpson: "Mr. Harris, are… pic.twitter.com/ydOKIMD7Ie
LOLOLOL!
'Hold on … I'm pulling in now.'
We. Are. Dead. 💀💀💀
For this week's selection of classic comedy, we're going with another SNL sketch, this time from one of our favorites, Chris Farley.
Farley was a master of physical comedy. Watching David Spade and Christina Applegate trying not to laugh is almost as funny as Farley.
May 26, 2024
To quote Chris Farley: 'That's gonna leave a mark.'
That's it, folks! Now charge head first into this Monday, but not quite like that guy!
Until we meme again …
