Monday Morning Meme Madness

June has arrived. You know what that means: The menagerie of marginalized voices reaches its fever pitch. We're starting to think 'marginalized' means relentlessly annoying and shrill.

They might try to take June, but the Mondays belong to us! They'll have to pry it from our cold, dead screens.

And here we go … our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week!

We might as well start off with some of the June jokes. Everyone could sense the damn was about to break and the rainbow floods would be upon us.

“We're going to interview Erik Weihenmayer, who climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mt. Everest, but... he's gay. I mean, he’s gay— excuse me, he’s blind.” https://t.co/UPQVKbzxTN pic.twitter.com/VqWkbYV4My — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 2, 2024

Awkward! Ha!

LOL. The corporate pandering is just too much.

Day 1 of 30



You got this



pic.twitter.com/2RaUkWarNs — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) June 1, 2024

HA! It's gonna be a long month.

Just do whatever you want all the time. pic.twitter.com/ylQfXNjXzl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2024

Yep, it's like that.

Okay, that's enough of that.

We like it. 😂

Stop Lying To Them Babies 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9k1b10hyoS — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) May 25, 2024

Dang, the kids are getting too smart.

Bwahaha!

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Some bonds can never be broken, like our love of Doritos. Man, now we want Doritos.

This might be the best rant ever.



“Gene!”😂🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/1FjVrX9xKc — Tandy (@dantypo) May 30, 2024

Gene brings a tool belt with his own tools! LOL!

She's right … about all of it.

LOLOLOL!

It's just so perfect.

OUCH! We felt that hitch.

HAHA! Nice.

Every dad knows the danger of playing this game with your child. Every kid within a 50-mile radius suddenly wants 'a turn', and every kid expects the turns to last forever.

Hey, you have to see what the green, red, and yellow blob looks like in person.

Face it, getting old and being overly concerned with the weather is just a natural progression.

Speaking of getting old …

This is a lot of us 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yH6E9P6SUP — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 1, 2024

Can confirm.

I almost put up my Dukes pic.twitter.com/wIJKlr2pI1 — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) June 1, 2024

Stop it. Stop it right now. 😂

LOLOLOL!

HAHA!

When I tell you that I’m inconsolable!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ecTBOB1WaJ — MrsBundrige (@MrsBundrige) June 1, 2024

She didn't pause a second to see if he was okay. 😂😂😂

That looked like a Fall graduation.

Elmo, NOOOOO!!! LOL.

Listen to the sound of drama

pic.twitter.com/nOAGK9Jc1C — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 1, 2024

LOLOLOL! We thought our dogs didn't like their nails clipped.

(Language Warning.)

Dad was born to be a comedian pic.twitter.com/K7fPSgvuhB — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 2, 2024

Well done, Dad! Be the kind of dad who makes your kids laugh.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Man someone come look at this rookie lmao he was hanging like Spider-Man at the end 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gm4LWr3ZzS — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 1, 2024

Bwahaha!

Yes! This one is like Satan designed a gas can for Hell.

Uncs stomach deployed like an airbag 😂 pic.twitter.com/VLJ4JXytOb — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) June 2, 2024

LOL! Unc needs to stay in his chair.

We knew it had to happen eventually!

Chiropractors be like... pic.twitter.com/QRfRO6uTnx — humans without context (@HumansNoContext) June 1, 2024

LOL!

HAHA! Top-tier dad joking right there.

(Language Warning.)

If you didn’t grow up with brothers like this, did you even live? pic.twitter.com/piHKNwr7y6 — brink (@brinkofill) June 2, 2024

'HE HAS PROTECTION!'

Do not listen to them, Carter. LOL.

Guys … do not make herb puns. Just hold these jokes at bay and mint some new ones. You'd be wise to follow our sage advice.

The only possible way 😂 pic.twitter.com/OaXQrfgPlC — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 3, 2024

LOL!

Only a girl can get her dad to do something this crazy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LigiiLlHaR — Fitila 💕🇳🇬 (@Pirtim) June 2, 2024

Dad was there to take the fall for his daughter. 😂

LOLOLOL! You would all totally do this, wouldn't you?

We were robbed!

The second he realized he was dead. 💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/TwaAMmkEa4 — Based Memes News and Music (@basedmnm) June 2, 2024

LOL. It's true.

NEW: Man with a suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving in his car.



This is the funniest video I've seen in a long time.



Judge Cedric Simpson can be seen dumbfounded after defendant Corey Harris dialed into the meeting from his car.



Simpson: "Mr. Harris, are… pic.twitter.com/ydOKIMD7Ie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024

LOLOLOL!

'Hold on … I'm pulling in now.'

We. Are. Dead. 💀💀💀

For this week's selection of classic comedy, we're going with another SNL sketch, this time from one of our favorites, Chris Farley.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Farley was a master of physical comedy. Watching David Spade and Christina Applegate trying not to laugh is almost as funny as Farley.

pic.twitter.com/ci1fGbA27d — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) May 26, 2024

To quote Chris Farley: 'That's gonna leave a mark.'

That's it, folks! Now charge head first into this Monday, but not quite like that guy!

Until we meme again …