Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on June 03, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

June has arrived. You know what that means: The menagerie of marginalized voices reaches its fever pitch. We're starting to think 'marginalized' means relentlessly annoying and shrill.

They might try to take June, but the Mondays belong to us! They'll have to pry it from our cold, dead screens.

And here we go … our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week!

We might as well start off with some of the June jokes. Everyone could sense the damn was about to break and the rainbow floods would be upon us.

Awkward! Ha!

LOL. The corporate pandering is just too much.

HA! It's gonna be a long month.

Yep, it's like that.

Okay, that's enough of that.

We like it. 😂

Dang, the kids are getting too smart.

Bwahaha!

We don't see the problem here. 😂

Some bonds can never be broken, like our love of Doritos. Man, now we want Doritos.

Gene brings a tool belt with his own tools! LOL!

She's right … about all of it.

LOLOLOL!

It's just so perfect.

OUCH! We felt that hitch.

HAHA! Nice.

Every dad knows the danger of playing this game with your child. Every kid within a 50-mile radius suddenly wants 'a turn', and every kid expects the turns to last forever.

Hey, you have to see what the green, red, and yellow blob looks like in person.

Face it, getting old and being overly concerned with the weather is just a natural progression.

Speaking of getting old …

Can confirm.

Stop it. Stop it right now. 😂

LOLOLOL!

HAHA!

She didn't pause a second to see if he was okay. 😂😂😂

That looked like a Fall graduation.

Elmo, NOOOOO!!! LOL.

LOLOLOL! We thought our dogs didn't like their nails clipped.

(Language Warning.)

Well done, Dad! Be the kind of dad who makes your kids laugh.

Bwahaha!

Yes! This one is like Satan designed a gas can for Hell.

LOL! Unc needs to stay in his chair.

We knew it had to happen eventually!

LOL!

HAHA! Top-tier dad joking right there.

(Language Warning.)

'HE HAS PROTECTION!'

Do not listen to them, Carter. LOL.

Guys … do not make herb puns. Just hold these jokes at bay and mint some new ones. You'd be wise to follow our sage advice.

LOL!

Dad was there to take the fall for his daughter. 😂

LOLOLOL! You would all totally do this, wouldn't you?

We were robbed!

The second he realized he was dead. 💀💀💀

LOL. It's true.

LOLOLOL!

'Hold on … I'm pulling in now.'

We. Are. Dead. 💀💀💀

For this week's selection of classic comedy, we're going with another SNL sketch, this time from one of our favorites, Chris Farley.

Farley was a master of physical comedy. Watching David Spade and Christina Applegate trying not to laugh is almost as funny as Farley.

To quote Chris Farley: 'That's gonna leave a mark.'

That's it, folks! Now charge head first into this Monday, but not quite like that guy!

Until we meme again …

