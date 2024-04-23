People Sound Off on AOC's Condemnation of Police Enforcing the Law Against Protesters

AOC has condemned 'police enforcement' being called to bring order to college campuses. The correct term is 'law enforcement', but AOC would rather not call attention to the fact that law enforcement can only be involved because these students are breaking the law.

You don't get to do whatever you like on someone else's property. Imagine if someone set up a tent in your backyard and spent all day and all night shouting at your family. The law does not allow that.

Calling in police enforcement on nonviolent demonstrations of young students on campus is an escalatory, reckless, and dangerous act.



It represents a heinous failure of leadership that puts people’s lives at risk. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2024

Oh no, everyone! She condemns it 'in the strongest possible terms'. We have to laugh because that always means 'I'm not going to do squat about it, or can't, but I want you to know I'm very serious'.

Have you ever seen someone condemn something in the 'weakest possible terms' or 'mildly upset terms'? LOL.

"Enforcing the law is bad" https://t.co/BzAstkcr8x — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 24, 2024

Well, there's a novel idea: Stop breaking the law!

Is physically obstructing the freedom of movement of others really “non-violent?” — Eric John | Pizza Artist (@EricJohnArt) April 24, 2024

No, it's not. Peaceful protest is legal protest. Targeting Jewish students and obstructing them from freely walking the campus is not peaceful.

I bet you're OK with this though, because he's your elitist buddy. https://t.co/mhbV9nkQIe — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 24, 2024

Why would they target Chuck Schumer? We just can't quite put our finger on it.

These are the types of people AOC and her Squad encourage.

If those were MAGA folks, she'd be hanging medals on cops that shot them. https://t.co/WT7c9c6pDn — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 24, 2024

We heard there was someone several blocks from campus who felt their life was in danger. Maybe that will sway her.

so this is a "heinous failure of leadership"? but... https://t.co/EZK1vCHmF0 pic.twitter.com/uJGcHGZHLW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 24, 2024

Anything resembling condemnation of Hamas from AOC has been rare, but illegal protests fueled by hate for Israel really riles her up.

'But that was not on campus!' they'll tell you. 'Those are people infiltrating our peaceful protests!'

Okay, throw them out. We don't believe you.

(Yes, we just shared a tweet from Michael Rapaport. This may be the weirdest timeline yet.)

Nothing says nonviolent like calling for Jews to be murdered by terrorist https://t.co/tX7V1meJ6l pic.twitter.com/W4N9CWCjsf — Villain Arc Victor (@moalusi_victor) April 24, 2024

It seems as though your anger is misplaced, AOC.

Seems like calling for Hamas to kill more Jews is kinda escalatory, reckless, and dangerous? pic.twitter.com/zic43ykX00 — Magills (@magills_) April 24, 2024

To be fair, they may be calling for peaceful murder.

When a university tells Jews to stay away because they can't assure their safety--it's time for an Eisenhower.

Call in the military to escort and protect those whose rights are being violated. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) April 24, 2024

AOC is defending the modern-day equivalent of the people screaming at The Little Rock Nine.

Assaulting police is your definition of nonviolent? pic.twitter.com/kTMuyCT8sa — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) April 24, 2024

There was a time when this kind of behavior was called 'insurrection'. That time was last week.

Wow, did somebody call the cops on a mob of anti-Semitic, exterminationist chanting tent-dwellers breaking codes of conduct on private property?



We all hope you get through this okay. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) April 24, 2024

Couldn't have said it better ourselves.