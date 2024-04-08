Welcome to the solar eclipse edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness!

Monday's going to be just a little darker today than your typical Monday, so we definitely all need a dose of our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week.

Let's jump right into some of the best eclipse memes we've ever seen.

LOLOLOL! Oh my!

💀💀💀 And we are officially …

… totally messing with you! There's nothing wrong with your phone or your computer. They're black … solar eclipse … get it?

Hey, we started off last week with April Fools' Day, and we sort of felt like we owed you one.

WE ARE SORRY! (But not too sorry.)

Okay, okay. Here are the real memes, starting off with one that totally got us on April Fools' Day.

His reaction when he finally breaks through is the best part. pic.twitter.com/0W9tI3BJ3V — G (@stevensongs) April 1, 2024

Curse you, stevensongs! We watched that way too long.

This is the best April Fools I made that I also stole from somewhere.



Put a this in the office bathroom. There was ketchup inside. Curiosity got everyone. They could only blame themselves. pic.twitter.com/Hd0A1k8yiX — Sos 🔜 GDC (@Sosowski) April 1, 2024

Now we want to try this!

*** Language Warning ***

She's foul for that LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/r5tG2yx21M — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 1, 2024

She's gonna kill her daughter. 😂

We almost forgot that we promised you eclipse memes …

not a bad idea entirely 🤨 pic.twitter.com/IB5YaoXm4V — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) April 7, 2024

'Hello … boss … you're not gonna believe this.' 😂

I bought 100 life-sized inflatable dolls and a tank of helium.



I'm going to let them go during the eclipse so people think it's the rapture. 😏 — Oculus Discrimine 🇺🇸 (@OculusDiscrim) April 7, 2024

HAHA! That's good.

Had to be done.

Hey, pretty soon the sun will be here to stay for summer. You know what that means?

I almost missed her 😂🤦‍♂️😂 follow for more pic.twitter.com/OVphuG1Ifa — 2ndhandmemes (@2ndhandmemes1) April 7, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Me on Monday afternoon trying to get payback for these earthquakes pic.twitter.com/5rFUPeJuOf — NotMagills (@slligaM) April 6, 2024

Oh yeah, we also had an earthquake this week.

It wasn't much worse than that.

I cannot stop watching this... pic.twitter.com/IDfvfryv6K — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 5, 2024

Bwahaha!

LOL! Now that's funny! Twitter/X has its downsides, but it's still full of funny stuff.

That's just creepy!

That's how we feel every Monday morning.

It gets worse the longer you watch: 😂 pic.twitter.com/FDtIP34nbC — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) April 4, 2024

Hopefully, you have a better Monday than that guy. LOL.

My wife gave me a bracelet that her grandfather used to wear. So sweet. It has an inscription. Like initials but it’s not his initials. Anyone know what DNR might mean? — Ken (@danic_98) April 1, 2024

Accurate.

We can't even begin to explain to you youngsters how hard it was to take this photo.

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Facebook is a wonderful place pic.twitter.com/GjdRBm7iSQ — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) April 6, 2024

Excuse us, ma'am, this is not Facebook Marketplace. 😂

Bro … LOL.

We laughed way too hard at that one!

That dude is like:

Ha! That do be how it is.

men are simple creatures 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SH4lHTjNA4 — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 5, 2024

No lies detected. 😂

Right?! How could anyone possibly know the answer to that question? (Mothers probably know the answer to that question.)

Couples, y’all need to have a nice date night and do this trend which seriously is hysterical!



Trend is #paintyourspouse pic.twitter.com/sxA6u9x0zs — Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) April 6, 2024

LOL. She took it well.

We're not sure who Jeff is, but you'd better not make him mad.

No justice! No peace! LOL.

If you don't know who Caillou is, we envy you. Just imagine if a child was cloned in a lab using the DNA of Evan McMullin and Adam Kinzinger. It's sort of like that.

This has made my morning complete! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7AWofzdRyS — SoulCoughingOne (@SoulCoughingOne) April 6, 2024

Well done.

Why isn’t this discussed more🤔😮🤔 follow me for pic.twitter.com/slINhSfUB9 — 2ndhandmemes (@2ndhandmemes1) April 7, 2024

Finally! Someone said it!

Bwahaha!

Why does it feel this way? 😂😂😂

Me after eating 5 baskets of free chips and salsa @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/cJBCxKVgW3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 4, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones!

How helpful 💯🤷‍♂️💯 check out my page for more pic.twitter.com/JAUNVYeMGA — 2ndhandmemes (@2ndhandmemes1) April 6, 2024

LOL.

If I don't look him in the eye, then I don't need to pay a tip😳 pic.twitter.com/BbnUuq5Bav — garik (@mossgoww) April 6, 2024

Yeah, we do that too. 😂

Bwahaha!

When the woman inside of you finally comes out 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ezRTlcSvvM — 𝕏-Man 󱢏 (@shayecorse) April 5, 2024

HAHA! A dude's friends would never let him live that one down.

It's exactly like that. 😂

LOL. That's harsh!

I mean she asked😮🤔🤦‍♂️ check out my page for more pic.twitter.com/9w3Qef1wfu — 2ndhandmemes (@2ndhandmemes1) April 6, 2024

Nice!

LOLOLOL! We would have never been able to keep it together after that.

How else do we get in💯😂🤦‍♂️ Che k out my page for more pic.twitter.com/yKprzdKSVB — 2ndhandmemes (@2ndhandmemes1) April 6, 2024

Yes! We love it! 😂😂😂

Yup. Going to H-E-Double-Toothpicks over this one... pic.twitter.com/lJ84IOyWhE — Judianna (@Judianna) April 7, 2024

Whoa! Even the eclipse is not gonna be that dark.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We laughed.

We're going to close this week out with a classic. You may have seen it before but it's always funny.

I don’t care who you are or how old you are, if you don’t BUST A GUT watching this your funny bone is BROKEN!!



😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/35rPyuXwza — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) April 7, 2024

Tim Conway keeping up the bit while Harvey Korman tries to keep it together gets us laughing every time.

That's it, folks. Stare down this Monday like you'd stare down an eclipse. Wait … maybe don't do that. We've been told you'll immediately go blind. We're not buying it, frankly. People watch The View and they can still see. Anyway …

Until we meme again …

***

