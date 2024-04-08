Dirtbags in Dearborn: Protesters Shout 'Death to America! Death to Israel' at Al-Quds...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on April 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Dave Davidson from Pixabay)

Welcome to the solar eclipse edition of Monday Morning Meme Madness!

Monday's going to be just a little darker today than your typical Monday, so we definitely all need a dose of our favorite memes, jokes, and clips from the past week.

Let's jump right into some of the best eclipse memes we've ever seen.

LOLOLOL! Oh my!

💀💀💀 And we are officially …

… totally messing with you! There's nothing wrong with your phone or your computer. They're black … solar eclipse … get it?

Hey, we started off last week with April Fools' Day, and we sort of felt like we owed you one.

WE ARE SORRY! (But not too sorry.)

Okay, okay. Here are the real memes, starting off with one that totally got us on April Fools' Day.

Curse you, stevensongs! We watched that way too long.

Now we want to try this!

*** Language Warning ***

She's gonna kill her daughter. 😂

We almost forgot that we promised you eclipse memes …

'Hello … boss … you're not gonna believe this.' 😂

HAHA! That's good.

Had to be done.

Hey, pretty soon the sun will be here to stay for summer. You know what that means?

LOLOLOL!

Oh yeah, we also had an earthquake this week.

It wasn't much worse than that.

Bwahaha!

LOL! Now that's funny! Twitter/X has its downsides, but it's still full of funny stuff.

That's just creepy!

That's how we feel every Monday morning.

Hopefully, you have a better Monday than that guy. LOL.

Accurate.

We can't even begin to explain to you youngsters how hard it was to take this photo.

Hey, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Excuse us, ma'am, this is not Facebook Marketplace. 😂

Bro … LOL.

We laughed way too hard at that one!

That dude is like:

Ha! That do be how it is.

No lies detected. 😂

Right?! How could anyone possibly know the answer to that question? (Mothers probably know the answer to that question.)

LOL. She took it well.

We're not sure who Jeff is, but you'd better not make him mad.

No justice! No peace! LOL.

If you don't know who Caillou is, we envy you. Just imagine if a child was cloned in a lab using the DNA of Evan McMullin and Adam Kinzinger. It's sort of like that.

Well done.

Finally! Someone said it!

Bwahaha!

Why does it feel this way? 😂😂😂

We're glad we're not the only ones!

LOL.

Yeah, we do that too. 😂

Bwahaha!

HAHA! A dude's friends would never let him live that one down.

It's exactly like that. 😂

LOL. That's harsh!

Nice!

LOLOLOL! We would have never been able to keep it together after that.

Yes! We love it! 😂😂😂

Whoa! Even the eclipse is not gonna be that dark.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. We laughed.

We're going to close this week out with a classic. You may have seen it before but it's always funny.

Tim Conway keeping up the bit while Harvey Korman tries to keep it together gets us laughing every time.

That's it, folks. Stare down this Monday like you'd stare down an eclipse. Wait … maybe don't do that. We've been told you'll immediately go blind. We're not buying it, frankly. People watch The View and they can still see. Anyway …

Until we meme again …

***

Hey, folks! Chimp here.

It's been an absolute blast bringing you Monday Morning Meme Madness these past few months, and I don't plan on going anywhere. The memes must continue!

Directly below this text is the comments section. I love seeing your comments every week, and I try to read every one of them.

