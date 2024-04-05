VP Kamala Harris displayed her command of NCAA women's basketball history recently by prattling on about things that just aren't true.

According to the most cogent of the top two executives in the nation (believe it or not), Harris stated with absolute confidence that women weren't allowed to have brackets until 2022.

Sports Fan Kamala Harris claims the NCAA women's basketball tournament was "not allowed to have brackets until 2022."



As usual, she is wrong. pic.twitter.com/QaRSsngSxP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

The thing with brackets is they bracket those who need bracketing, and it's up to each of us to ensure the brackets bracket all those who should be bracketed.

At least, that's what we think the VP might say.

Well, looky there. Somehow Mr. Kamala managed to share his women's bracket with his wife in 2021.

That's the thing about the significance of the passage of time … It makes you look sort of dumb if you have no clue what you're talking about.

Did she think they were Venn Diagrams? — Ron Paul was Right (@TwinCitizens) April 5, 2024

So, Venn diagram, those three circles, right?

She really loves those.

Even Baracket Hussein Obama managed to fill out a mythical women's bracket back in 2019 before Susan Bracket Anthony secured the right of women to be in brackets.

Becasue NCAA women’s basketball has brackets. Without brackets there would be no brackets. So with bracket we have brackets. — Hammer Down (@real_cdeca) April 5, 2024

Well said.

What the hell is she talking about? Obama filled out a women’s bracket every year of his presidency, starting in 2009. https://t.co/6w06hQNXV7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2024

Yes, the women have had brackets for as long as they've had a tournament.

I wonder what factoid this stupid mope was trying to regurgitate? https://t.co/W6XlGbZHu6 — Scalito (@ScalitoIsRisen) April 5, 2024

The women's tournament did not have the same 68-team format as the men's tournament or the 'March Madness' branding until 2022. Presumably, Harris was referring to this history and the actual facts of the tournament's evolution failed to progress through the initial rounds of her single-elimination brain and we ended up with 'women didn't have brackets'.

Before NCAA brackets were introduced, Vanna White would spin a giant wheel to determine their next contestant. https://t.co/MMb3DRnrdK — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) April 5, 2024

LOL.

Hey, if it makes you feel any better, she's a heartbeat away from being the most powerful person in the world. (You're welcome.)

***

