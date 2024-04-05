Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive...
Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735
Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman
Gavin Newsom WREKT, Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Caused Most Of the Violence In 2020...
John Kirby Makes It Clear That the Administration Doesn't Support Independence for Taiwan
Democrats Are Pushing Really Hard to Get Justice Sonia Sotomayor to Retire
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Jimmy Kimmel's Trip to Japan Made Him Realize How 'Filthy and Disgusting' America...
Chef, UN Stooge Say Aid Workers Were 'Targeted Deliberately'
VIDEO: 'DEI is Garbage.' Even The Daily Show is Getting the Message Artificial...
Well Isn't That Lovely? Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans...
Well, Duh. New Study Finds People Who Put Pronouns on Resumes Less Likely...
Stephen Colbert Calls on Benjamin Netanyahu to End Israel's War on Hamas
Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'

CRINGE: Kamala Harris Explains the Long Struggle of Women to Obtain … Tournament Brackets

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 AM on April 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

VP Kamala Harris displayed her command of NCAA women's basketball history recently by prattling on about things that just aren't true.

According to the most cogent of the top two executives in the nation (believe it or not), Harris stated with absolute confidence that women weren't allowed to have brackets until 2022.

Advertisement

The thing with brackets is they bracket those who need bracketing, and it's up to each of us to ensure the brackets bracket all those who should be bracketed.

At least, that's what we think the VP might say.

Well, looky there. Somehow Mr. Kamala managed to share his women's bracket with his wife in 2021.

That's the thing about the significance of the passage of time … It makes you look sort of dumb if you have no clue what you're talking about.

So, Venn diagram, those three circles, right?

She really loves those.

Even Baracket Hussein Obama managed to fill out a mythical women's bracket back in 2019 before Susan Bracket Anthony secured the right of women to be in brackets.

Well said.

Recommended

Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, the women have had brackets for as long as they've had a tournament.

The women's tournament did not have the same 68-team format as the men's tournament or the 'March Madness' branding until 2022. Presumably, Harris was referring to this history and the actual facts of the tournament's evolution failed to progress through the initial rounds of her single-elimination brain and we ended up with 'women didn't have brackets'.

LOL.

Hey, if it makes you feel any better, she's a heartbeat away from being the most powerful person in the world. (You're welcome.)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BASKETBALL KAMALA HARRIS MARCH MADNESS VP WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work
Grateful Calvin
Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735
FuzzyChimp
Well That Escalated Quickly: Redsteeze and Scott Ritter Battle Over Hunger Striking Airman
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom WREKT, Conveniently 'Forgets' Who Caused Most Of the Violence In 2020 (Watch)
RickRobinson
Well Isn't That Lovely? Trans Activists Debate Staging a Mass Suicide for Trans Rights or a Cis Genocide
Chad Felix Greene
New Rule Protects Federal Workers From Being Fired at Whim by President Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work Grateful Calvin
Advertisement