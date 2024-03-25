Welp, it's just another manic Monday, but we're doing our best here at Twitchy to make it our fun day.

(The GenXers now have a song stuck in their heads. You're welcome!)

Here are some of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter from the past week.

Ha! If you laughed at that one, we can be friends.

That might be the most hilarious work call ever. 💀💀💀





Raise your hand if you sang that in your head while you were reading it. 🤚

pic.twitter.com/3eYtL7o0cr — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 17, 2024

LOL! It looks like he might have torn off the downspout.

What's up with all the song puns this week? Ha!

She literally keeps me awake at night too 🫢 pic.twitter.com/qsK2gM5FNv — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) March 17, 2024

This is how we hope y'all read Monday Morning Meme Madness. 😂

Nicely done.

HAHA! We love it!

Just your typical Monday!

The struggle was real. pic.twitter.com/7l3HI3YYVf — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 22, 2024

You young folks wouldn't believe how we attempted to stay cool in the house in the heat of summer.

We called it 'only fans'.

I have watch this 7,936,826 times and laugh harder each time… pic.twitter.com/Mxnb5abe3b — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 23, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Look, we don't know if it's real or not, but it is funny every single time.

It's so weird … and awesome!

Magic, when done right, is funny. pic.twitter.com/O0N84waeEh — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 24, 2023

This girl did it better. LOL.

The day begins with an involuntary stretch that may result in a charley horse or even injury. It's great fun! 😑

“I’m in flight or fight mode right now”



💀💀💀



My face is cramping from laughing I’ve watched this so many times 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T3RYw2G1lp — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) March 23, 2024

At first, we thought 'This is kind of dumb', but then we kept laughing every time that dude got clocked in the face. 😂

LOL. What's the point of living without bacon?

Baby imitating mom and it is hilarious / adorable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpHSnAdr3o — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) March 23, 2024

Okay, that's funny. If her husband did that, he'd get slapped.

Bwahaha!

Why does this make me laugh so hard. pic.twitter.com/hQHkhXcA19 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 24, 2024

Sounds like the Taco Bell bathroom. 😂

HAHA! Perfect!

Fido says NOPE!



😂 pic.twitter.com/aJpGanGC5k — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 23, 2024

Good Boi! 💀💀💀

Yes, please!

This man’s life flashed before his eyes pic.twitter.com/ngDqs2L5sr — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 24, 2024

Do you have friends who would do this to you?

We're right there with you, bro. 😂

I love the internet pic.twitter.com/hl5bX0rKUu — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 24, 2024

Now we need to get Trump an accordion. It would be the greatest thing ever.

I stole this. You know who you are. pic.twitter.com/9tmPsu5TNF — Pine Curtain Princess (@GingyNorth) March 24, 2024

LOL.

Waffles are pretty awesome, to be fair.

Woman Unable To Distinguish Between Basketball And Hockey About To Smoke Your March Madness Bracket Again https://t.co/j3S0U0NHS9 pic.twitter.com/Kv2B6s4gV6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 24, 2024

No lies detected. Seriously … every year.

That look on her face at the end … There's a high probability that dude is no longer with us. LOL.

This seems wrong but I’m a Catholic so I’m not allowed to read the Bible to check it pic.twitter.com/mJz8eXRBAi — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 24, 2024

Willy is probably going to be so surprised.

We're giving that a 9/10 on the Dad Joke scale.

That needed a judges ruling pic.twitter.com/gjnjUoEdlA — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 24, 2024

Ken was robbed! 😂

If our Founding Fathers hadn't realized how annoying the British are, we'd probably all still be speaking English.

LOL! Dudes are dudes, no matter where they come from.

Darn Millennials think they can just park anywhere.

LOLOLOL!

Empathy for the devil. pic.twitter.com/y65w8z6FhO — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) March 24, 2024

That's just hilarious! 😂

I would totally get this app 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2P04EiZ9kr — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) March 24, 2024

This. Right. Here.

How do you ladies know so much about EVERYONE? Dudes can spend an afternoon together at a kid's party, invent a new competitive sport involving 2-liter bottles and grapes, hold a full sudden elimination tournament in said new sport, and not know anyone's name by the time they get to the car after the party.

LOL! She's cracked the code!

Seriously. What is happening? 😂

We. Are. Dead. 💀😂

HAHA.

I watched this 10 times and it’s still funny.. pic.twitter.com/b8c0jpGGc3 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 22, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Charge into this Monday like that dude charged into the wall … or not. Maybe just try to get to Tuesday.

Until we meme again …

