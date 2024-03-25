Welp, it's just another manic Monday, but we're doing our best here at Twitchy to make it our fun day.
(The GenXers now have a song stuck in their heads. You're welcome!)
Here are some of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter from the past week.
March 17, 2024
Ha! If you laughed at that one, we can be friends.
I’m crying from laughing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sc8di312Dq— Igottafighteveryday (@Igottafigh64510) March 24, 2024
That might be the most hilarious work call ever. 💀💀💀
Cc: @fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/cftRQZlNc8— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) March 20, 2024
Raise your hand if you sang that in your head while you were reading it. 🤚
March 17, 2024
LOL! It looks like he might have torn off the downspout.
March 20, 2024
What's up with all the song puns this week? Ha!
She literally keeps me awake at night too 🫢 pic.twitter.com/qsK2gM5FNv— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) March 17, 2024
This is how we hope y'all read Monday Morning Meme Madness. 😂
March 18, 2024
Nicely done.
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/Tqwi6Qc4cc— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) March 21, 2024
HAHA! We love it!
March 22, 2024
Just your typical Monday!
The struggle was real. pic.twitter.com/7l3HI3YYVf— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 22, 2024
You young folks wouldn't believe how we attempted to stay cool in the house in the heat of summer.
We called it 'only fans'.
I have watch this 7,936,826 times and laugh harder each time… pic.twitter.com/Mxnb5abe3b— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 23, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Look, we don't know if it's real or not, but it is funny every single time.
March 21, 2024
It's so weird … and awesome!
Where’d he go?! #magic pic.twitter.com/6EG0GLXXJd— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 23, 2024
Magic, when done right, is funny. pic.twitter.com/O0N84waeEh— Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) April 24, 2023
This girl did it better. LOL.
March 22, 2024
The day begins with an involuntary stretch that may result in a charley horse or even injury. It's great fun! 😑
“I’m in flight or fight mode right now”— M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) March 23, 2024
💀💀💀
My face is cramping from laughing I’ve watched this so many times 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T3RYw2G1lp
At first, we thought 'This is kind of dumb', but then we kept laughing every time that dude got clocked in the face. 😂
March 24, 2024
LOL. What's the point of living without bacon?
Baby imitating mom and it is hilarious / adorable ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpHSnAdr3o— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) March 23, 2024
Okay, that's funny. If her husband did that, he'd get slapped.
March 23, 2024
Bwahaha!
Why does this make me laugh so hard. pic.twitter.com/hQHkhXcA19— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 24, 2024
Sounds like the Taco Bell bathroom. 😂
March 23, 2024
HAHA! Perfect!
Fido says NOPE!— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 23, 2024
😂 pic.twitter.com/aJpGanGC5k
Good Boi! 💀💀💀
We need this ASAP, @WriteGrlProbs. pic.twitter.com/sjXT50IQwg— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 24, 2024
Yes, please!
This man’s life flashed before his eyes pic.twitter.com/ngDqs2L5sr— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 24, 2024
Do you have friends who would do this to you?
I’m screwed, I think? 🤯 #GallowsHumor pic.twitter.com/MjHdwpDnKa— Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) March 24, 2024
We're right there with you, bro. 😂
I love the internet pic.twitter.com/hl5bX0rKUu— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 24, 2024
Now we need to get Trump an accordion. It would be the greatest thing ever.
I stole this. You know who you are. pic.twitter.com/9tmPsu5TNF— Pine Curtain Princess (@GingyNorth) March 24, 2024
LOL.
March 24, 2024
Waffles are pretty awesome, to be fair.
Woman Unable To Distinguish Between Basketball And Hockey About To Smoke Your March Madness Bracket Again https://t.co/j3S0U0NHS9 pic.twitter.com/Kv2B6s4gV6— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 24, 2024
No lies detected. Seriously … every year.
March 24, 2024
That look on her face at the end … There's a high probability that dude is no longer with us. LOL.
This seems wrong but I’m a Catholic so I’m not allowed to read the Bible to check it pic.twitter.com/mJz8eXRBAi— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 24, 2024
Willy is probably going to be so surprised.
March 24, 2024
We're giving that a 9/10 on the Dad Joke scale.
That needed a judges ruling pic.twitter.com/gjnjUoEdlA— 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 24, 2024
Ken was robbed! 😂
March 24, 2024
If our Founding Fathers hadn't realized how annoying the British are, we'd probably all still be speaking English.
March 24, 2024
LOL! Dudes are dudes, no matter where they come from.
Kessel run is next. pic.twitter.com/EXu7NLXF6I— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) March 24, 2024
Darn Millennials think they can just park anywhere.
Never give up! 😂pic.twitter.com/WJzM9wm2W6— Figen (@TheFigen_) March 24, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Empathy for the devil. pic.twitter.com/y65w8z6FhO— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) March 24, 2024
That's just hilarious! 😂
March 24, 2024
I would totally get this app 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2P04EiZ9kr— Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) March 24, 2024
This. Right. Here.
How do you ladies know so much about EVERYONE? Dudes can spend an afternoon together at a kid's party, invent a new competitive sport involving 2-liter bottles and grapes, hold a full sudden elimination tournament in said new sport, and not know anyone's name by the time they get to the car after the party.
Genius! pic.twitter.com/GbORLVDaz2— NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) March 24, 2024
LOL! She's cracked the code!
March 24, 2024
Seriously. What is happening? 😂
March 24, 2024
We. Are. Dead. 💀😂
March 24, 2024
HAHA.
I watched this 10 times and it’s still funny.. pic.twitter.com/b8c0jpGGc3— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 22, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Charge into this Monday like that dude charged into the wall … or not. Maybe just try to get to Tuesday.
Until we meme again …
***
