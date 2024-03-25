Christ Is King
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on March 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Annette from Pixabay)

Welp, it's just another manic Monday, but we're doing our best here at Twitchy to make it our fun day.

(The GenXers now have a song stuck in their heads. You're welcome!)

Here are some of our favorite memes, clips, and jokes from across Twitter from the past week.

Ha! If you laughed at that one, we can be friends.

That might be the most hilarious work call ever. 💀💀💀


Raise your hand if you sang that in your head while you were reading it. 🤚

LOL! It looks like he might have torn off the downspout.

What's up with all the song puns this week? Ha!

This is how we hope y'all read Monday Morning Meme Madness. 😂

Nicely done.

HAHA! We love it!

Just your typical Monday!

You young folks wouldn't believe how we attempted to stay cool in the house in the heat of summer.

We called it 'only fans'.

LOLOLOL!

Look, we don't know if it's real or not, but it is funny every single time.

It's so weird … and awesome!

This girl did it better. LOL.

The day begins with an involuntary stretch that may result in a charley horse or even injury. It's great fun! 😑

At first, we thought 'This is kind of dumb', but then we kept laughing every time that dude got clocked in the face. 😂

LOL. What's the point of living without bacon?

Okay, that's funny. If her husband did that, he'd get slapped.

Bwahaha!

Sounds like the Taco Bell bathroom. 😂

HAHA! Perfect!

Good Boi! 💀💀💀

Yes, please!

Do you have friends who would do this to you?

We're right there with you, bro. 😂

Now we need to get Trump an accordion. It would be the greatest thing ever.

LOL.

Waffles are pretty awesome, to be fair.

No lies detected. Seriously … every year.

That look on her face at the end … There's a high probability that dude is no longer with us. LOL.

Willy is probably going to be so surprised.

We're giving that a 9/10 on the Dad Joke scale.

Ken was robbed! 😂

If our Founding Fathers hadn't realized how annoying the British are, we'd probably all still be speaking English.

LOL! Dudes are dudes, no matter where they come from.

Darn Millennials think they can just park anywhere.

LOLOLOL!

That's just hilarious! 😂

This. Right. Here.

How do you ladies know so much about EVERYONE? Dudes can spend an afternoon together at a kid's party, invent a new competitive sport involving 2-liter bottles and grapes, hold a full sudden elimination tournament in said new sport, and not know anyone's name by the time they get to the car after the party.

LOL! She's cracked the code!

Seriously. What is happening? 😂

We. Are. Dead. 💀😂

HAHA.

LOLOLOL!

Charge into this Monday like that dude charged into the wall … or not. Maybe just try to get to Tuesday.

Until we meme again …

***

