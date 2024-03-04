Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's Monday! You know what that means? You know all that exhausting stuff you got to do all last week? Well … you get to do it again! Woohoo!

Yes, we feel your pain, Twitchy friends, so let's lighten the load with our favorite memes, jokes, and videos from the past week.

I can't stop laughing at this pic.twitter.com/bpIbbNZMdN — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 27, 2024

May your workday go better than that.

Ouch! LOL.

Life is so hard sometimes 😬😂🫶https://t.co/UfXiIqcJmi — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) March 3, 2024

LOLOLOL!

That cannot be real. Right? RIGHT?!?

this dude is always hilarious 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n45iy0uacw — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 26, 2024

Ha! He looks like he had a 'surprise colonoscopy'. 💀

That's good.

Donkey video bombs the white tiger with awesome smile

Credit: Jukin Media #Donkey #FunniestVideos



⭕️ Follow @EP_AnimalLovers for more interesting content everyday! pic.twitter.com/BDMxnBiqkD — Epoch Animal Lovers (@EP_AnimalLovers) June 7, 2023

Bwahaha! That donkey is a rock star, and the lady's laugh … perfect!

Okay, we've now taken this Flamin' Hot craze too far. LOL.

That dude literally spilled the beans!

Married ladies.

Take note, this is ACCURATE AF! pic.twitter.com/j1KkswMKZt — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) February 28, 2024

It's all true. You can get weeks … maybe even months … out of a pair of jeans.

Hey, we'd pay money to watch a pitcher emerge from the water and throw a major-league fastball.

LOL! Problem solved.

Well done, funny lady.

For all this talk of how "based" Norm Macdonald is... he's been voting Democrat for the past 3 years. — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) February 28, 2024

Norm would have loved that joke.

We need to bring back 90's era commercials pic.twitter.com/edg2z2Tk2h — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 28, 2024

HAHA! You younger folks probably think we're exaggerating when we GenXers tell you we grew up in the greatest time ever. Not even one bit.

Harsh, dad. LOL.

i’m in tears wtf did they give bro😭 pic.twitter.com/cOLTHrFbt6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) February 28, 2024

LOLOLOL!

HAHAHA!

And also where the heck I’m supposed to look while I’m in the dentist’s chair? I’m never sure what to do with my eyes. Do I close them? Do I stare at his face? Do I look at the ceiling? What’s the proper etiquette here? pic.twitter.com/PzhTsJDiu1 — Judianna (@Judianna) March 3, 2024

What about the eye doctor?!? The dude is gazing straight into your eyes. It seems like he should at least buy us dinner. So awkward.

🇲🇽 Latinos pronounce candy bar names 😆

😂🤣😂



(Full screen/🔊) pic.twitter.com/edko8JEYUM — Bambam (@xderpalertx) February 27, 2024

Love it!

For a moment, it was the hottest culinary experience in history... https://t.co/OVWLtjQgUr — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) March 3, 2024

Oooh! That's dark. We laughed.

Ok but the pantless one literally flying out the door had me ded 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZjM3tr5wKW — 💭Aunt Cinnamon (@AuntCinnamon) March 3, 2024

We have to agree. Sure, it was possibly fake, but those feet disappearing out the door … 💀💀💀

Every day. Nothing compares to the midnight release of a new candle https://t.co/8WX5B4FlLs — ʎǝlɹɐɥƆ (@charleyonhere) March 3, 2024

Ha! Speaking of candles …

pic.twitter.com/F2wnTRj2Gg — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 4, 2024

LOL.

Wow! These people go hard, but it could be worse …

This is ice cold. pic.twitter.com/zTGUjkE0LU — QENNY is hurkle-durkling (@AKBrews) March 3, 2024

BOOM!

Did you ever wake up full of joy, kiss the person next to you and just feel glad you were alive?



That's why I'm not allowed to fly United anymore. — Keith Humphreys (@KeithNHumphreys) March 3, 2024

LOLOLOL!

The drone ran out of battery and provided a scene worthy of Hollywood pic.twitter.com/42jgySIarU — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 3, 2024

Ha! Nice.

Cats, y'all. They do what they want …

… or else.

😂😂 this cracked me up pic.twitter.com/97nH6xcYVw — QENNY is hurkle-durkling (@AKBrews) March 3, 2024

💀💀💀

This dog's name better be 'Chewie'.

Another juggler gives up on his dreams. pic.twitter.com/ikvYAYnikp — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 3, 2024

You hate to see it.

Sick burn.

Man, this is some dark stuff. LOL.

Even Steve Harvey was on their side pic.twitter.com/Mj83g2BY5q — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 3, 2024

They got robbed. 😂

“I do have a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career” https://t.co/KaPWs5r7g5 pic.twitter.com/0123Bu0Bx6 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) March 4, 2024

Now we can't unsee it.

LOL.

HAHA!

The internet was a mistake.

YES, PLEASE!!!

BWAHAHA!

Me haré vegano el día que un bebé ponga esa cara con una lechuga.

Palabra. pic.twitter.com/LvtzaVzPOS — _DON_ BAIRES_⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DonDrPr_4ever) March 3, 2024

We still make that face.

Oh my.

I think you’ve had enough mate. pic.twitter.com/Ejc4A0E9ku — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 3, 2024

You cannot have too many pockets! LOL.

Don't let anyone ride you like an orca at Sea World on this fine Monday morning. Get out there and seize this Monday by the horns and wipe your nose on the grindstone … or something like that.

Until we meme again …

***

