Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on March 04, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (RDNE Stock project from Pexels)

It's Monday! You know what that means? You know all that exhausting stuff you got to do all last week? Well … you get to do it again! Woohoo!

Yes, we feel your pain, Twitchy friends, so let's lighten the load with our favorite memes, jokes, and videos from the past week.

May your workday go better than that.

Ouch! LOL.

DISCLAIMER: Twitchy nor its parent company is responsible for any harm incurred from following the advice given by third parties in Monday Morning Meme Madness.

LOLOLOL!

That cannot be real. Right? RIGHT?!?

Ha! He looks like he had a 'surprise colonoscopy'. 💀

That's good.

Bwahaha! That donkey is a rock star, and the lady's laugh … perfect!

Okay, we've now taken this Flamin' Hot craze too far. LOL.

That dude literally spilled the beans!

It's all true. You can get weeks … maybe even months … out of a pair of jeans.

Hey, we'd pay money to watch a pitcher emerge from the water and throw a major-league fastball.

LOL! Problem solved.

Well done, funny lady.

Norm would have loved that joke.

HAHA! You younger folks probably think we're exaggerating when we GenXers tell you we grew up in the greatest time ever. Not even one bit.

Harsh, dad. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

HAHAHA!

What about the eye doctor?!? The dude is gazing straight into your eyes. It seems like he should at least buy us dinner. So awkward.

Love it!

Oooh! That's dark. We laughed.

We have to agree. Sure, it was possibly fake, but those feet disappearing out the door … 💀💀💀

Ha! Speaking of candles …

LOL.

Wow! These people go hard, but it could be worse …

BOOM!

LOLOLOL!

Ha! Nice.

Cats, y'all. They do what they want …

… or else.

💀💀💀

This dog's name better be 'Chewie'.

You hate to see it.

Sick burn.

Man, this is some dark stuff. LOL.

They got robbed. 😂

Now we can't unsee it.

LOL.

HAHA!

The internet was a mistake.

YES, PLEASE!!!

BWAHAHA!

We still make that face.

Oh my.

You cannot have too many pockets! LOL.

Don't let anyone ride you like an orca at Sea World on this fine Monday morning. Get out there and seize this Monday by the horns and wipe your nose on the grindstone … or something like that.

Until we meme again …

***

