Monday Morning Meme Madness

Happy Monday morning, Twitchy friends! It's time, once again, to start the worst day of the week in the best possible way - with funny memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline throughout the past week.

Without further ado, let's get this Monday started!

Yes, yes, and yes! Some of us even stay up way too late on Sunday to try to delay the start of Monday morning.

Then, you're so tired you don't even hear your alarm. Your wife, on the other hand …

… always hears her text messages. He, we can't explain it, but some of us have witnessed it firsthand.

this dude looks like he’s about to steal the declaration of independence pic.twitter.com/TZwodXluKI — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 19, 2024

Ha! It's Definitely more of a Con Air vibe, but we laughed anyway.

This one simple trick will save you money!

Bro got what he deserved.

Solid advice. 😂

This is some major dad energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ogz5O8q67r — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) February 26, 2024

Not bad. Not bad. Hey, it's hard to make math interesting.

🤔 pic.twitter.com/eezFwalPmi — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) February 25, 2024

These are the important questions that keep us up at night.

LOLOLOL! Thwomp!

Dude … we can totally relate to this one.

Bwahaha! That's dark.

LOL. If you know, you know.

Some folks are out there building an army like it’s nbd. pic.twitter.com/LbkjQKsODc — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) February 19, 2024

HAHA! The guy filming had us cracking up!

The struggle is real, parents.

So weird … and, yes, we watched it a few times. 😂

She also wants you to pay for her student loans.

Ha! Been there, done that.

I carry a stone in my purse to throw at anyone who sings Christmas carols in February.



I call it my jingle bell rock. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) February 19, 2024

That one is for all of you out-of-season Christmas music haters.

(Merry Christmas to the rest of you!)

So many of you are already figuring out if you have any zip ties left and where you can buy a harmonica. LOL.

Nice! That's our cue to dump the dad jokes.

Those first three letters must’ve been hot pic.twitter.com/lXcRb0J68Z — greg (@greg16676935420) February 20, 2024

Greg …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Heh pic.twitter.com/kVYcYiNRF1 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 25, 2024

OH. MY.

LOL. 'Synonym rolls'.

The inventor of perforated paper has died.



RIP — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) February 25, 2024

Speaking of perforated paper …

💀💀💀

Yes, we rolled right into bathroom humor from dad jokes. They're very closely related on the humor spectrum.

Some of you tried not to laugh and failed. 😂

LOL. Perfection.

Y'all are twisted. That's why we can be friends.

Taking this to Antique Road Show. pic.twitter.com/GHaqxrkVii — G (@stevensongs) February 20, 2024

Okay, that one stings a little for us GenX folks, but …

… we'll see you Millennials at bingo. LOL.

🏃🏻‍♂️🐕 Would you risk it for a Pro V1?



pic.twitter.com/x7dOWHFI2n — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 20, 2024

Seriously though, it's a nice golf ball. Ha!

That's how you end up stuck on the dark side.

You can't deny the logic.

no witnesses needed😭 pic.twitter.com/dpkpLNogBK — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 21, 2024

LOLOLOL! And we're dead.

Fact check: True.

Guys … the duck! 😂😂😂

There's no good answer to that one. We're also not all that smart sometimes, men …

this version of cornhole has higher stakes pic.twitter.com/KQJnd4w9qs — All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) February 25, 2024

See what we mean? Why do we do this?

Just guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/jABnuYjs3g — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 24, 2024

Oh yeah, because it's hilarious! LOL.

HAHA!

Dang, that is too true.

Good morning! Sound on.



This is one of my favorites 😂 pic.twitter.com/eKcFSBYmgp — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 21, 2024

We lost count of how many times we watched this one. 😂

How to decide ur evening

pic.twitter.com/QrBeBetm8l — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 24, 2024

Seems legit. Might try it.

Hey, it's Monday. We'll let it slide.

This is so bizarre, and we friggin' loved it. LOL. Keep being weird, people, and make sure you make videos.

I'm going to hell for laughing at this. pic.twitter.com/3jKjcyk039 — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) February 19, 2024

LOLOLOL! May your Monday be better than that poor lady's.

We look forward to joining you again for next week's installment. Until then, keep laughing.

Until we meme again …

***

