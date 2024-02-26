Monday Morning Meme Madness

Happy Monday morning, Twitchy friends! It's time, once again, to start the worst day of the week in the best possible way - with funny memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline throughout the past week.
Without further ado, let's get this Monday started!
February 25, 2024
Yes, yes, and yes! Some of us even stay up way too late on Sunday to try to delay the start of Monday morning.
Then, you're so tired you don't even hear your alarm. Your wife, on the other hand …
🙄🤣🤣🤣✌️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/3OHThd3xYc— PAUL ALIEN 9💎🔞🔞🔞 (@PhilipL47837986) February 25, 2024
… always hears her text messages. He, we can't explain it, but some of us have witnessed it firsthand.
this dude looks like he’s about to steal the declaration of independence pic.twitter.com/TZwodXluKI— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 19, 2024
Ha! It's Definitely more of a Con Air vibe, but we laughed anyway.
February 25, 2024
This one simple trick will save you money!
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/irnS5expFb— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 20, 2024
Bro got what he deserved.
February 20, 2024
Solid advice. 😂
This is some major dad energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ogz5O8q67r— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) February 26, 2024
Not bad. Not bad. Hey, it's hard to make math interesting.
February 25, 2024
These are the important questions that keep us up at night.
The sound.. pic.twitter.com/6yBpMBLXvH— Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) February 26, 2024
Recommended
LOLOLOL! Thwomp!
February 26, 2024
Dude … we can totally relate to this one.
February 20, 2024
Bwahaha! That's dark.
February 19, 2024
LOL. If you know, you know.
Some folks are out there building an army like it’s nbd. pic.twitter.com/LbkjQKsODc— I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) February 19, 2024
HAHA! The guy filming had us cracking up!
February 19, 2024
The struggle is real, parents.
February 20, 2024
So weird … and, yes, we watched it a few times. 😂
February 19, 2024
She also wants you to pay for her student loans.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/wqERY03Ovr— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 19, 2024
Ha! Been there, done that.
I carry a stone in my purse to throw at anyone who sings Christmas carols in February.— RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) February 19, 2024
I call it my jingle bell rock.
That one is for all of you out-of-season Christmas music haters.
(Merry Christmas to the rest of you!)
February 20, 2024
So many of you are already figuring out if you have any zip ties left and where you can buy a harmonica. LOL.
February 20, 2024
Nice! That's our cue to dump the dad jokes.
Those first three letters must’ve been hot pic.twitter.com/lXcRb0J68Z— greg (@greg16676935420) February 20, 2024
Greg …
February 26, 2024
Heh pic.twitter.com/kVYcYiNRF1— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 25, 2024
OH. MY.
February 24, 2024
LOL. 'Synonym rolls'.
The inventor of perforated paper has died.— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) February 25, 2024
RIP
Speaking of perforated paper …
And I’m dead pic.twitter.com/BJnG7exBdB— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 25, 2024
💀💀💀
Yes, we rolled right into bathroom humor from dad jokes. They're very closely related on the humor spectrum.
I’m wheezing 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/zUDvHnj4CS— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 21, 2024
Some of you tried not to laugh and failed. 😂
February 19, 2024
LOL. Perfection.
February 20, 2024
Y'all are twisted. That's why we can be friends.
Taking this to Antique Road Show. pic.twitter.com/GHaqxrkVii— G (@stevensongs) February 20, 2024
Okay, that one stings a little for us GenX folks, but …
lmao pic.twitter.com/kdGSkri2gz— rare insults (@insultsrare) February 19, 2024
… we'll see you Millennials at bingo. LOL.
🏃🏻♂️🐕 Would you risk it for a Pro V1?— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/x7dOWHFI2n
Seriously though, it's a nice golf ball. Ha!
Morning. pic.twitter.com/bbLRagqz9M— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) February 21, 2024
That's how you end up stuck on the dark side.
February 20, 2024
You can't deny the logic.
no witnesses needed😭 pic.twitter.com/dpkpLNogBK— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 21, 2024
LOLOLOL! And we're dead.
snort pic.twitter.com/Mm22ECpFuC— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) February 26, 2024
Fact check: True.
February 26, 2024
Guys … the duck! 😂😂😂
February 25, 2024
There's no good answer to that one. We're also not all that smart sometimes, men …
this version of cornhole has higher stakes pic.twitter.com/KQJnd4w9qs— All things interesting (@interesting_aIl) February 25, 2024
See what we mean? Why do we do this?
Just guys being dudes pic.twitter.com/jABnuYjs3g— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 24, 2024
Oh yeah, because it's hilarious! LOL.
Without Googling, name a historic battle. https://t.co/vlHZ5Fd5k1 pic.twitter.com/DMW9tKBViE— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) February 26, 2024
HAHA!
February 25, 2024
Dang, that is too true.
Good morning! Sound on.— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) February 21, 2024
This is one of my favorites 😂 pic.twitter.com/eKcFSBYmgp
We lost count of how many times we watched this one. 😂
How to decide ur evening— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/QrBeBetm8l
Seems legit. Might try it.
February 25, 2024
Hey, it's Monday. We'll let it slide.
The best thing on the internet - wait until the end 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #classic #HouseOfPain #JumpAround #funpic.twitter.com/ijYgDvZACj— Níal Ó Fionnagáin (@NialFinegan) February 19, 2024
This is so bizarre, and we friggin' loved it. LOL. Keep being weird, people, and make sure you make videos.
I'm going to hell for laughing at this. pic.twitter.com/3jKjcyk039— The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) February 19, 2024
LOLOLOL! May your Monday be better than that poor lady's.
We look forward to joining you again for next week's installment. Until then, keep laughing.
Until we meme again …
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member