Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict...
BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for...
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken...
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
The Woman Known as 'Ballerina Farms' Is Not the Problem ... Your Envy...
Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...
Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Happy Monday morning, Twitchy friends! It's time, once again, to start the worst day of the week in the best possible way - with funny memes, jokes, and clips that crossed our timeline throughout the past week.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let's get this Monday started!

Yes, yes, and yes! Some of us even stay up way too late on Sunday to try to delay the start of Monday morning.

Then, you're so tired you don't even hear your alarm. Your wife, on the other hand …

always hears her text messages. He, we can't explain it, but some of us have witnessed it firsthand.

Ha! It's Definitely more of a Con Air vibe, but we laughed anyway.

This one simple trick will save you money!

Bro got what he deserved.

Solid advice. 😂

Not bad. Not bad. Hey, it's hard to make math interesting.

These are the important questions that keep us up at night.

Recommended

Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict into Political Rally
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

LOLOLOL! Thwomp!

Dude … we can totally relate to this one.

Bwahaha! That's dark.

LOL. If you know, you know.

HAHA! The guy filming had us cracking up!

The struggle is real, parents.

So weird … and, yes, we watched it a few times. 😂

She also wants you to pay for her student loans.

Ha! Been there, done that.

That one is for all of you out-of-season Christmas music haters.

(Merry Christmas to the rest of you!)

So many of you are already figuring out if you have any zip ties left and where you can buy a harmonica. LOL.

Advertisement

Nice! That's our cue to dump the dad jokes.

Greg …

OH. MY.

LOL. 'Synonym rolls'.

Speaking of perforated paper …

💀💀💀

Yes, we rolled right into bathroom humor from dad jokes. They're very closely related on the humor spectrum.

Some of you tried not to laugh and failed. 😂

LOL. Perfection.

Y'all are twisted. That's why we can be friends.

Okay, that one stings a little for us GenX folks, but …

… we'll see you Millennials at bingo. LOL.

Advertisement

Seriously though, it's a nice golf ball. Ha!

That's how you end up stuck on the dark side.

You can't deny the logic.

LOLOLOL! And we're dead.

Fact check: True.

Guys … the duck! 😂😂😂

There's no good answer to that one. We're also not all that smart sometimes, men …

See what we mean? Why do we do this?

Oh yeah, because it's hilarious! LOL.

HAHA!

Dang, that is too true.

We lost count of how many times we watched this one. 😂

Advertisement

Seems legit. Might try it.

Hey, it's Monday. We'll let it slide.

This is so bizarre, and we friggin' loved it. LOL. Keep being weird, people, and make sure you make videos.

LOLOLOL! May your Monday be better than that poor lady's.

We look forward to joining you again for next week's installment. Until then, keep laughing.

Until we meme again …

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict into Political Rally
Chad Felix Greene
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken Riley's Murder
justmindy
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
Gordon K
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for Targeting Her
Chad Felix Greene
Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other Major Economies
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict into Political Rally Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement