Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 19, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome, once again, to the Hillary Clinton of weekdays. Yes, we're talking about Monday. Nobody likes it, but it keeps coming back just the same.

We think we've cracked the code on this whole Monday thing, however, by starting it off with memes … and any other jokes, videos, and funny things we find throughout the week. Let's get to it!

There's a Monday metaphor here. The beetle is management and we're the frogs.

Yes, the Super Bowl and the NFL season are over, but there were still a few jokes floating around.

This is exactly what Mom did. 😂

LOL!

This week also brought us Valentine's Day and some very special messages.

Ha! That's just gross.

That's the spirit!

You'd better get your stuff together, Connor. LOL.

We also got the nutty story this week of the police officer who opened fire at the sound of an acorn hitting a car roof. Twitter/X did not disappoint in response.

The j-oaks practically write themselves. Yeah, we know … that one was bad. But wait! There's more! (Dad jokes, we mean.)

The ability to make jokes like this is passed on through the jeans.

Yowza … yeah, we laughed.

Okay, y'all need to stop!

Ha! The Mr. Rogers we need.

That's too darn funny! 😂

You have to have a plan if you're going to Walmart.

Phew! That man is literally cheating death.

LOLOLOL!

Been there, done that.

This is one of those things you don't admit to.

This is probably why we haven't been invaded yet. At least we can thank the libs for that much.

Yes!

LOL! This is the way.

Bwahaha!

Ha! Accurate.

4,377. 💀💀💀

Some people were just born to help others. LOL.

You know what's even worse? When they say 'It'll be in the last place you look.'

Well, duh! It's not like we're going to keep looking after we find it!

2020 really was the Golden Age of getting out of stuff.

'Hey, are you going to be at cousin Winifred's wedding this Saturday?'

Us in 2020: (Coughs and lightly sniffs before speaking … ) I mean … I can … it's probably nothing …

Weekend saved! 😂

LOLOLOL!

They birthed Kenny!

He gone! LOL.

We're all Joe Biden when it comes to passwords.

Ha!

Not bad … not bad.

Clearly, it's a good mattress. 😂

Guilty, as charged.

HAHA! Fact check: True.

LOL! You have to take your shot!

Would eat.

LOLOLOL!

Nice. LOL.

That is DARK! We're not laughing. You're laughing.

Speaking of dark humor …

'Sir, this is a Wendy.' 😂

'Should we tell her that fence is electric?'

'No, hell no.'

🤣💀🤣💀

Get yourselves some friends like this!

Yes! LOL! Get out there and take charge of Monday like this king right here!

Until we meme again …

***

