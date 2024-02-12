Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's a very special Monday today. That's right, it's the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday. That means a lot of us ate too much, watched a game we really didn't care about, and now we're tired and the work week's just starting.

Yep, we definitely need some laughs to kick off this week.

Thankfully, we've got just the memes, jokes, and clips you need!

We might as well start with funny Super Bowl tweets, in celebration of the end of the 2023-2024 Taylor Swift Football season.

This was a common sentiment for a lot of people. It's not so much about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as it's about the NFL making us overdose on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Yeah, it's like that. 😂

Gonna tell my kids Justin Timberlake joined MS-13. pic.twitter.com/9gSQjacr8m — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) February 11, 2024

Ha! Love it or hate it, the Super Bowl is the perfect confluence of sports, commercial interest, entertainment, and celebrity to bring about some pretty funny stuff.

The last time an nfl player showed as much rage as Travis Kelce did, a girlfriend and a waiter ended up stabbed to death. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2024

Things certainly did get Juice-y between Travis Kelce and Andy Reid at one point.

Kelce's angry outburst generated so many jokes we couldn't even keep up. This one's going to be the source of endless memes.

My kid when I serve him the wrong colored fork pic.twitter.com/O9m809SW9q — brit (@pashedmotatos) February 12, 2024

Been there.

SHE’S GOING TO DUMP ME AND WRITE A SONG ABOUT IT, I JUST KNOW IT! pic.twitter.com/rT4UyJydM3 — Tandy (@dantypo) February 12, 2024

LOL!

So many Wilford Brimley fans out there.

“THERE WAS TOTALLY ROOM FOR JACK ON THE DOOR!!!” pic.twitter.com/8uyoFJnyUT — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) February 12, 2024

Fact check: True.

pic.twitter.com/dRcKEB9Mr4 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 11, 2024

HAHA!

Jeff Goldblum looks like a fan who’s on the big screen for the first time in his life😂 pic.twitter.com/Mjqk2zneo6 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 12, 2024

Seriously, Goldblum actually seems like a Hollywood star you wouldn't want to put in a chokehold.

Looking forward to the halftime show with usher pic.twitter.com/d9McD2Etai — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) February 12, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Has anyone done this yet? pic.twitter.com/hrazHyhJ7S — Alex Achorn (@alexachorn) February 12, 2024

It's perfect! 😂

google search: what is an ice spice pic.twitter.com/e6zuLitjeJ — Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024

True story. The older you get, the more you don't know any of the famous people they show during the Super Bowl. Also, you don't care.

Tell me Im wrong pic.twitter.com/cOL34vSxz7 — Kevin Ryan (@KevinRyanComedy) February 12, 2024

He's not wrong.

Gen Xer: 'That's Ludacris.'

Boomer: 'I agree.'

mithril shirt was a good choice. crafted by the Elves. more valuable than the Shire itself. pic.twitter.com/ZRTWQ669mx — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) February 12, 2024

Okay, the Lord of the Rings fans are going to take a moment to laugh at this. The rest of you can take a moment to laugh at the Lord of the Rings fans.

Bwahaha!

Okay, okay. We've got more for you than just Super Bowl jokes.

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

That pig knew what was up.

All you youngins out there don't even understand how accurate this is. Also, we really miss McDonald's apple pies.

me leaving my house at 8:10 hoping I make it to work by 8:00 pic.twitter.com/nYTTy4GMXo — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 8, 2024

LOL! Look, if this is you after reading Monday Morning Meme Madness for too long, you only have yourself to blame.

Are we seriously going to make jokes about 'an elderly man with a poor memory'?

Yes. Yes, we are.

pic.twitter.com/kxd4cW3cl2 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) February 8, 2024

Well done, young lady. Well done.

Mummies are just people burritos. https://t.co/lwLIrZJiDM — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) February 9, 2024

HAHA.

“Oh, I’m sorry. I thought this was America.” pic.twitter.com/gZt8zxRS6I — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 12, 2024

How else are you supposed to know if they work?!

LOL.

Basically every kamala speech in one video.🙄🤣🤣 she nails it!⤵️💯 pic.twitter.com/mp6RbvQu29 — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) February 10, 2024

She's good. Too good.

LOL. It takes a strange mind to come up with things like this.

You know who you are 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z8ZYf1KsJl — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) February 10, 2024

Crocs wearers aren't gonna like this one.

Okay, that's hilarious. 😂

“Ok but why carbonite? Why not just take him out completely? What’s the thinking behind that?”



“CHOPA SO REEPA SOLO SA DU SCHUTTA AN JEE OOHHHOHOHO” pic.twitter.com/9Tr9AL8TPu — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 9, 2024

Ha! Star Wars fans totally heard that in their heads.

Never, ever, poop with friends.

It's a little over the top, but not by much.

Jay-z looks like a black grandma sick of raising her daughter's kids. pic.twitter.com/a2YmRQ0a3L — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) February 11, 2024

HAHAHA!

Dang! Dad is brutal!

the result is just… wow pic.twitter.com/ZnQWN0BZmJ — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) February 10, 2024

Son of a biscuit. Got us. We admit it.

Ha! We've all been there.

LOL!

how coincidental pic.twitter.com/FnDTTvJTxq — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 11, 2024

Congratulations, Manjeet.

Manjeet: 'Jeetyet?'

Her: 'Yes, but I could eat again.'

We like food, okay?!?!

What your man is doing instead of texting you back… pic.twitter.com/kQHKcnwxMl — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 11, 2024

We don't see the problem here.

Harsh! LOL.

Nice!

LOL! Try not to laugh. We dare you.

Now get out there and win this Monday like you're Taylor Swift in your first Super Bowl appearance!

Until we meme again …

***

