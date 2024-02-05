Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

Good morning, Twitchy friends! Get that coffee flowing and your blood pumping because it's Monday and a new week is upon us, whether we're ready or not.

Against all odds, we love Mondays now because this is the day when we get to share our favorite memes, jokes, clips, and other hilarious items that crossed our timeline in the past week with you.

It's about time we saw today's youth engaging in some good old wholesome activity!

Speaking of good and old and wholesome, check out this throwback.

Good stuff.

This is what they actually found when they ran Elizabeth Warren's DNA.

Ha! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already? Okay, let's get this over with. (Only one more week, folks. The end is near!)

Now that's just mean! Still funny.

LOL.

Yes, please!

Ok, enough of that. We saw some good pranks this week.

OH. MY. 😂

Dang! This lady sold it. Did she go too far?

The dude did believe she was dumb enough to buy premium air, so he probably deserved to be messed with a bit.

ABABADODBOB! 💀💀💀

Random cute beagle meme. Can you blame us?

LOLOLOL!

Getting ripped to sell more car insurance?

Shout out to all the grammar geeks!

Hey, he provided a solution to a problem. We're not as dumb as you ladies like to believe.

See?! This man is a genius! LOL.

That guy has a death wish. 😂

Ha! Do not blame us!

That's pretty funny. We can't believe they didn't crack.

Nice!

We feel his pain.

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one.

This is why we're exhausted on Monday morning.

Perfect! They're all 'holding their piece' … and so is the happy bride!

We've all been there.

We love it!

We would watch. Not gonna lie.

Well done!

HA! You can't control nature.

We're definitely old enough to get it. 😭

HEHE.

LOL. Dude almost lost it at the end. We're dying!

LOLOLOL!

Can you really call yourself a man if you don't do this?

The perfect diet does not exist …

… Whoa! LOL.

Admit it - we all want to do this now.

BOOM!

HAHA! We're gonna file these ones under 'dark memes'. We've got a twisted sense of humor, so you know there are more.

If you laughed, you're twisted too.

Now we're dead … sort of like that horse. 💀

Bwahaha! He caught it 'last night'. The way it just sinks out of sight. LOL. That fish is turtle food, friend. 😂

Now go sink into this fine Monday like that poor catfish.

Until we meme again …

***

FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES VIDEO

