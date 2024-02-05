Monday Morning Meme Madness

Good morning, Twitchy friends! Get that coffee flowing and your blood pumping because it's Monday and a new week is upon us, whether we're ready or not.

Against all odds, we love Mondays now because this is the day when we get to share our favorite memes, jokes, clips, and other hilarious items that crossed our timeline in the past week with you.

Finally some children without cellphones 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/gSA5RWmdcw — CQ 🐓👑 (@Chicken__Queen) January 29, 2024

It's about time we saw today's youth engaging in some good old wholesome activity!

Speaking of good and old and wholesome, check out this throwback.

School boys react to their attractive new teacher, 1965 pic.twitter.com/NtECVV9N8g — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 2, 2024

Good stuff.

This is what they actually found when they ran Elizabeth Warren's DNA.

we have to get another booster 💉 pic.twitter.com/Xhkuprk3V3 — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 29, 2024

Ha! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already? Okay, let's get this over with. (Only one more week, folks. The end is near!)

Taylor Swift when the Chiefs lose the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/kxbrKDnSDX — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 29, 2024

Now that's just mean! Still funny.

EA has revealed this year's Madden NFL cover. pic.twitter.com/wC7aucWGUv — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 31, 2024

LOL.

I would pay all the money to see this actually happen at the #SuperBowl…. pic.twitter.com/ZSQrPvciU5 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 3, 2024

Yes, please!

Ok, enough of that. We saw some good pranks this week.

OH. MY. 😂

She is devious!! Love it



Hilarious Premium Air in tires prank. She had him fuming 😂 pic.twitter.com/yj2N9q7IDg — Rob (@_ROB_29) January 30, 2024

Dang! This lady sold it. Did she go too far?

The dude did believe she was dumb enough to buy premium air, so he probably deserved to be messed with a bit.

ABABADODBOB! 💀💀💀

Random cute beagle meme. Can you blame us?

LOLOLOL!

What’s he training for ?

pic.twitter.com/MLqUpI2ypf — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 31, 2024

Getting ripped to sell more car insurance?

Please punctuate responsibly pic.twitter.com/EEIDGHMMfG — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 2, 2024

Shout out to all the grammar geeks!

Hey, he provided a solution to a problem. We're not as dumb as you ladies like to believe.

News you can use pic.twitter.com/F0ev24IQol — J4CK3T 4CTV4L (@JacketNation) January 30, 2024

See?! This man is a genius! LOL.

I bet you didn't know this about WOMEN AND KIDS 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QCmzQui4Qv — Billionaire Nursepreneur (@MadukaChidera3) February 2, 2024

That guy has a death wish. 😂

Ha! Do not blame us!

this is so dumb I love it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yL7ISlSSAW — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) February 2, 2024

That's pretty funny. We can't believe they didn't crack.

Reporting for duty : 😎🏴‍☠️☠️🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LJB9wpZq4J — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝕏ʰⁱᵗᵐᵃⁿ 🏴‍☠️ (@imUrB00gieman) February 1, 2024

Nice!

We feel his pain.

Me when I’m trying to find the Walmart bathroom and already have one touching my underwear



pic.twitter.com/Vl9jP4CjQI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 3, 2024

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one.

This is why we're exhausted on Monday morning.

these are some real bros pic.twitter.com/ojN20tt8BS — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 4, 2024

Perfect! They're all 'holding their piece' … and so is the happy bride!

We've all been there.

We love it!

i thought i was about to watch the craziest cooking show in history pic.twitter.com/U7ZvEGym50 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 29, 2024

We would watch. Not gonna lie.

Well done!

Basic instinct pic.twitter.com/gjfUeLMD5C — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 4, 2024

HA! You can't control nature.

We're definitely old enough to get it. 😭

HEHE.

LOL. Dude almost lost it at the end. We're dying!

LOLOLOL!

Can you really call yourself a man if you don't do this?

The perfect diet does not exist …

… Whoa! LOL.

Admit it - we all want to do this now.

Fetterman finally got that annoying lump removed https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4 — Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024

BOOM!

HAHA! We're gonna file these ones under 'dark memes'. We've got a twisted sense of humor, so you know there are more.

If you laughed, you're twisted too.

Now we're dead … sort of like that horse. 💀

the silence is killing me 😭 pic.twitter.com/w5DH4lPeTF — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 31, 2024

Bwahaha! He caught it 'last night'. The way it just sinks out of sight. LOL. That fish is turtle food, friend. 😂

Now go sink into this fine Monday like that poor catfish.

Until we meme again …

***

