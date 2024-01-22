Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's fixing to be a crazy week, but on Monday around here we get things started on the right foot - with lots of laughs!

We've got a great collection of memes, jokes, clips, and funny stuff to share with you this week. Sit back and sip your beverage, being careful not to spray.

Advertisement

If it didn't click right away, we get it. We like to let the old brain warm up slowly … or we could just …

LOLOLOL! That kid would be in low Earth orbit had the ceiling not gotten in the way.

Ha! Don't tell us nothing good came out of J6.

Oh. My. We see how it's gonna be today. Let's do it.

Come on! 😂

pic.twitter.com/uOrEkuB6W9 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 18, 2024

Exactly!

We had some food and diet-themed memes this week.

this is so cruel pic.twitter.com/iJboOz4TQi — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 21, 2024

Poor kid. That's just …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Me forgetting everything my wife told me to get at the grocery store: pic.twitter.com/53Ufxh34nb — Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) January 21, 2024

That's always a fun phone call.

Us: 'Hey, so I'm in the aisle looking for the … thing … how many did you … uh … say to get?'

Her: 'The milk?'

Us: 'Yeah, the milk. I'm just grabbing it before I get the … umm … from the other aisle … the … '

Her: 'The bread?'

Us: 'That's what I said.'

I really only put the bay leaf in to see who has to fish it out of their bowl. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 22, 2024

WE KNEW IT! Curse you!

LOL! That hits too close to home.

Ladies and gentlemen…



The DiaBeatles! pic.twitter.com/tpseF8RzyO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 21, 2024

Seriously, Coucy?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That's our kind of lion right there!

Bwahaha! Been there. Done that.

Truth! 😂

Thank you! Somebody had to say it.

Wow! That took a dark turn. LOL.

Early results from Iowa are already in pic.twitter.com/XGRJXI2iPc — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 15, 2024

LOL. That's too funny.

Advertisement

HAHA!

We’re not going to make it as a species.



Good luck, ants!! 🐜🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/4z8FhNNbw2 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 16, 2024

Yikes! We're just going to laugh our way through it.

Me, at my first physical therapy appointment today pic.twitter.com/TMJEpQ1APt — Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) January 17, 2024

One of us! One of us!

This little girl is already prepared for life.

Well, there you go … he can actually be creepier.

Keith + his signature scent pic.twitter.com/76YI6Y5B3E — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 20, 2024

LOLOLOL!

this is amazing😭 pic.twitter.com/Haj2RJ2mKo — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 21, 2024

We love this!

This is why women live longer than us pic.twitter.com/tijpDeVc9r — badger.eth (@nftbadger) January 19, 2024

Look, somebody has to hang their body from a wooden fulcrum to jump over a bull.

Okay, maybe not, but YOLO!

The return policy was never quite clear, to be fair.

pic.twitter.com/2Gc3WLfZTk — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) January 20, 2024

Advertisement

He got what he deserved. We really wish that one had sound!

If you know, you know.

Did you notice her haircut? 😬 pic.twitter.com/DEPmWrha1g — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 20, 2024

Yeah, yeah, yeah … we know it's fake. We still laughed.

LOL! Did you get it?

aint no way 💀 pic.twitter.com/wDOuYVeC2U — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 21, 2024

Oh, man. It's like the video version of those failed attempts to recreate something crafty on Pinterest.

Still one of the funniest clips of all time pic.twitter.com/iFe4kDs9Fx — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 21, 2024

Get yourself a friend like this. 😂

Can’t wait to see the Chiefs win another Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/UVVCxD9Goy — Unagi (@brownrobin64) January 22, 2024

Yep, football memes are still rolling in.

Why are they showing football during this Taylor Swift show? — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 22, 2024

LOL.

The Feast Of Bacchus, by Phillips de Koninck, 1654, 📸 by @k__h__r pic.twitter.com/7elzpxZske — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 22, 2024

Nice.

The internet is still undefeated.

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, we can.

pic.twitter.com/7fomWlMWI6 — Old Man Ungroundable Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) January 21, 2024

We knew it!

We know it doesn't look like it, but those things can protect you from an F5 tornado too.

pic.twitter.com/1u3o88vblT — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) January 21, 2024

Accurate. Morning people like to sing for some reason too.

We are now convinced that AI was a mistake. LOL.

pic.twitter.com/OtkdbB00UG — Fck Around N Find Out (@FAFO_TV) January 21, 2024

HAHAHAHA!

Who else is old enough to get this?

🙋🏻‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/MJWw0OsXDX — SweetieGoat (@sweetiegoat1776) January 21, 2024

Walks in on our canes … Yep. We get it.

YESSSSSS!!!

We just can't put our finger on it.

LOLOLOL!

Seems like child abuse.

The Pope is just back from the vet pic.twitter.com/rAjpTT2qkq — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) January 21, 2024

Advertisement

LOL. We were thinking …

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

HA!

Sup. LOL.

Nice doggo.

It's funny because it's true.

Bwahaha!

Winner! 💀💀💀

That's it, folks! Now go forth and conquer this Monday!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!