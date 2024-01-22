Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's fixing to be a crazy week, but on Monday around here we get things started on the right foot - with lots of laughs!
We've got a great collection of memes, jokes, clips, and funny stuff to share with you this week. Sit back and sip your beverage, being careful not to spray.
Good morning, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/hVKVwHcrZ2— G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 15, 2024
If it didn't click right away, we get it. We like to let the old brain warm up slowly … or we could just …
yeet pic.twitter.com/Qt53VISVCx— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 15, 2024
LOLOLOL! That kid would be in low Earth orbit had the ceiling not gotten in the way.
January 15, 2024
Ha! Don't tell us nothing good came out of J6.
January 15, 2024
Oh. My. We see how it's gonna be today. Let's do it.
January 16, 2024
Come on! 😂
January 18, 2024
Exactly!
We had some food and diet-themed memes this week.
this is so cruel pic.twitter.com/iJboOz4TQi— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 21, 2024
Poor kid. That's just …
Me forgetting everything my wife told me to get at the grocery store: pic.twitter.com/53Ufxh34nb— Right Wing Dad (@RightWingDad) January 21, 2024
That's always a fun phone call.
Us: 'Hey, so I'm in the aisle looking for the … thing … how many did you … uh … say to get?'
Recommended
Her: 'The milk?'
Us: 'Yeah, the milk. I'm just grabbing it before I get the … umm … from the other aisle … the … '
Her: 'The bread?'
Us: 'That's what I said.'
I really only put the bay leaf in to see who has to fish it out of their bowl.— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 22, 2024
WE KNEW IT! Curse you!
January 22, 2024
LOL! That hits too close to home.
Ladies and gentlemen…— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 21, 2024
The DiaBeatles! pic.twitter.com/tpseF8RzyO
Seriously, Coucy?
January 21, 2024
That's our kind of lion right there!
January 21, 2024
Bwahaha! Been there. Done that.
January 16, 2024
Truth! 😂
January 16, 2024
Thank you! Somebody had to say it.
January 16, 2024
Wow! That took a dark turn. LOL.
Early results from Iowa are already in pic.twitter.com/XGRJXI2iPc— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 15, 2024
LOL. That's too funny.
January 16, 2024
HAHA!
We’re not going to make it as a species.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 16, 2024
Good luck, ants!! 🐜🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/4z8FhNNbw2
Yikes! We're just going to laugh our way through it.
Me, at my first physical therapy appointment today pic.twitter.com/TMJEpQ1APt— Caleb Jordan Schulz (@Based_Jedi) January 17, 2024
One of us! One of us!
Good morning, Xers 😊 pic.twitter.com/onL5TbSYyw— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 19, 2024
This little girl is already prepared for life.
January 20, 2024
Well, there you go … he can actually be creepier.
Keith + his signature scent pic.twitter.com/76YI6Y5B3E— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) January 20, 2024
LOLOLOL!
this is amazing😭 pic.twitter.com/Haj2RJ2mKo— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 21, 2024
We love this!
This is why women live longer than us pic.twitter.com/tijpDeVc9r— badger.eth (@nftbadger) January 19, 2024
Look, somebody has to hang their body from a wooden fulcrum to jump over a bull.
Okay, maybe not, but YOLO!
Happy Sunday. 😊 pic.twitter.com/e3HZ16rw2r— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 21, 2024
The return policy was never quite clear, to be fair.
January 20, 2024
He got what he deserved. We really wish that one had sound!
You can’t hurt me. pic.twitter.com/j1zEhTkWLg— Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 21, 2024
If you know, you know.
Did you notice her haircut? 😬 pic.twitter.com/DEPmWrha1g— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) January 20, 2024
Yeah, yeah, yeah … we know it's fake. We still laughed.
January 21, 2024
LOL! Did you get it?
aint no way 💀 pic.twitter.com/wDOuYVeC2U— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 21, 2024
Oh, man. It's like the video version of those failed attempts to recreate something crafty on Pinterest.
Still one of the funniest clips of all time pic.twitter.com/iFe4kDs9Fx— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 21, 2024
Get yourself a friend like this. 😂
Can’t wait to see the Chiefs win another Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/UVVCxD9Goy— Unagi (@brownrobin64) January 22, 2024
Yep, football memes are still rolling in.
Why are they showing football during this Taylor Swift show?— Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 22, 2024
LOL.
The Feast Of Bacchus, by Phillips de Koninck, 1654, 📸 by @k__h__r pic.twitter.com/7elzpxZske— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 22, 2024
Nice.
January 22, 2024
The internet is still undefeated.
Can you imagine, the outrage? pic.twitter.com/tNRniavYhh— iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) January 21, 2024
Yes. Yes, we can.
January 21, 2024
We knew it!
Boomer too pic.twitter.com/Ob9XImekOZ— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 21, 2024
We know it doesn't look like it, but those things can protect you from an F5 tornado too.
January 21, 2024
Accurate. Morning people like to sing for some reason too.
Wookie Goldberg pic.twitter.com/HtEW1MM1CX— Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝔟к (@__bee_kay__) January 21, 2024
We are now convinced that AI was a mistake. LOL.
January 21, 2024
HAHAHAHA!
Who else is old enough to get this?— SweetieGoat (@sweetiegoat1776) January 21, 2024
🙋🏻♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/MJWw0OsXDX
Walks in on our canes … Yep. We get it.
January 16, 2024
YESSSSSS!!!
January 16, 2024
We just can't put our finger on it.
January 16, 2024
LOLOLOL!
January 22, 2024
Seems like child abuse.
The Pope is just back from the vet pic.twitter.com/rAjpTT2qkq— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) January 21, 2024
LOL. We were thinking …
January 16, 2024
HA!
January 16, 2024
Sup. LOL.
January 16, 2024
Nice doggo.
January 18, 2024
It's funny because it's true.
Target pic.twitter.com/giT34RjecS— playteaux (@playteaux) January 21, 2024
Bwahaha!
January 16, 2024
Winner! 💀💀💀
That's it, folks! Now go forth and conquer this Monday!
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member