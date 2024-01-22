Monday Morning Meme Madness

'That Is Not How It Works!' Charlie Kirk's Post About DeSantis Campaign Money...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 22, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

It's fixing to be a crazy week, but on Monday around here we get things started on the right foot - with lots of laughs!

We've got a great collection of memes, jokes, clips, and funny stuff to share with you this week. Sit back and sip your beverage, being careful not to spray.

If it didn't click right away, we get it. We like to let the old brain warm up slowly … or we could just …

LOLOLOL! That kid would be in low Earth orbit had the ceiling not gotten in the way.

Ha! Don't tell us nothing good came out of J6.

Oh. My. We see how it's gonna be today. Let's do it.

Come on! 😂

Exactly!

We had some food and diet-themed memes this week.

Poor kid. That's just …

That's always a fun phone call.

Us: 'Hey, so I'm in the aisle looking for the … thing … how many did you … uh … say to get?'

Her: 'The milk?'

Us: 'Yeah, the milk. I'm just grabbing it before I get the … umm … from the other aisle … the … '

Her: 'The bread?'

Us: 'That's what I said.'

WE KNEW IT! Curse you!

LOL! That hits too close to home.

Seriously, Coucy?

That's our kind of lion right there!

Bwahaha! Been there. Done that.

Truth! 😂

Thank you! Somebody had to say it.

Wow! That took a dark turn. LOL.

LOL. That's too funny.

HAHA!

Yikes! We're just going to laugh our way through it.

One of us! One of us!

This little girl is already prepared for life.

Well, there you go … he can actually be creepier.

LOLOLOL!

We love this!

Look, somebody has to hang their body from a wooden fulcrum to jump over a bull.

Okay, maybe not, but YOLO!

The return policy was never quite clear, to be fair.

He got what he deserved. We really wish that one had sound!

If you know, you know.

Yeah, yeah, yeah … we know it's fake. We still laughed.

LOL! Did you get it?

Oh, man. It's like the video version of those failed attempts to recreate something crafty on Pinterest.

Get yourself a friend like this. 😂

Yep, football memes are still rolling in.

LOL.

Nice.

The internet is still undefeated.

Yes. Yes, we can.

We knew it!

We know it doesn't look like it, but those things can protect you from an F5 tornado too.

Accurate. Morning people like to sing for some reason too.

We are now convinced that AI was a mistake. LOL.

HAHAHAHA!

Walks in on our canes … Yep. We get it.

YESSSSSS!!!

We just can't put our finger on it.

LOLOLOL!

Seems like child abuse.

LOL. We were thinking …

HA!

Sup. LOL.

Nice doggo.

It's funny because it's true.

Bwahaha!

Winner! 💀💀💀

That's it, folks! Now go forth and conquer this Monday!

***

