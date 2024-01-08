Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial'...
National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of...
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's...
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on January 08, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

It's just a plain old run-of-the-mill Monday today. It's not Christmas. It's not New Year's. It's just Monday.

But … every Monday is special now because we get to share our favorite memes and other funny tweets that crossed our timeline throughout the week with you!

Advertisement

LET'S GO!!!

LOL! Strong meme work, right out of the gate!

We might as well get your best hits at former President Plagiarist in right away.

Perfect!

Boom!

Hey, that's one way to check a bunch of DEI boxes at once.

Bwahaha!

It's funny because it's true.

This week also gave us Epstein Island news.

We know what you're thinking: What's the joke?

The most meme-worthy event was that Stephen Hawking's name was mentioned. Nobody knows if he actually did anything wrong, but that didn't stop the flow of memes.

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You waited till the end, right? 😂

Okay, okay. That's enough!

As if the week wasn't crazy enough, we also had to endure Democrats' super serious J6 remembrance gaslighting.

Thankfully, there were memes.

Man, we wish Norm was still here.

It really is like Christmas for Democrats. They love January 6.

Ha!

Did we mention it was a crazy week? Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, was also unable to perform his duties for four days because he was in ICU. Nobody knows what his problem was, and Biden wasn't even informed.

In other words - A meme maker's paradise.

This is what it looks like when the adults are back in charge.

Advertisement

Needless to say, there was much speculation over the secrecy surrounding Austin's admission to the ICU.

Why are you people the way that you are? (Awesome. We mean awesome.)

People also freaked out over a cup. LOL.

Ha! Nice.

There were also the obligatory jokes about heading into a new year.

'Laughs through the pain'. We've all had this conversation.

Nerd! (Yeah, we laughed.)

That qualifies as a dad joke meme.

Finally, there were just those random memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh.

We've seen this one before. It still gets us every time.

LOL! Thanks a lot, Joe Biden.

Advertisement

And we're dead. 💀

Spicy!

LOL, it's true!

Dads are out there thinking 'I could get ten'.

Why are y'all always hating on Olive Garden? LOL.

Best president ever!

When the meme is too real.

Look, we don't know if it's real, but we still laughed. The warnings on the package are hilarious.

An entire generation will someday be singing along to 'Let it go! Let it go!'.

Ha! That's good.

Advertisement

The Swifties were NOT happy. We love it.

Give this little king his toy.

LOLOLOL!

HAHA! We just realized we share a ton of memes from @stevensongs. Thanks, G!

Splat!

HAHAHA!

Guaranteed to work every time!

LOL.

Not today, Fed!

Checks out.

That seems about right.

Advertisement

We laughed because we're old enough to get that one.

Speaking of being old. Yep, it was exactly like that.

Might as well finish off with one more GenX laugh.

Okay, neighbors! You know what to do. Get out there and tackle Monday like it's a Stanley drinking cup or just skate through in incognito mode like you're the Secretary of Defense. You do you!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY JOKES MEME MEMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet
Grateful Calvin
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence
Grateful Calvin
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of His Philadelphia Home
Amy
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
Sam J.
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet Grateful Calvin
Advertisement