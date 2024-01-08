Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's just a plain old run-of-the-mill Monday today. It's not Christmas. It's not New Year's. It's just Monday.

But … every Monday is special now because we get to share our favorite memes and other funny tweets that crossed our timeline throughout the week with you!

LET'S GO!!!

LOL! Strong meme work, right out of the gate!

We might as well get your best hits at former President Plagiarist in right away.

pic.twitter.com/mO9GkuIe3x — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 3, 2024

Perfect!

Boom!

Harvard needs another woman of color as president, and I know just the person. pic.twitter.com/fdVOoVbDKk — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 3, 2024

Hey, that's one way to check a bunch of DEI boxes at once.

Claudine Gay Gives Tearful Resignation Speech Entitled 'Gettysburg Address' https://t.co/i7WzsPIGXN pic.twitter.com/4GtJheZiwV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 2, 2024

Bwahaha!

It's funny because it's true.

This week also gave us Epstein Island news.

We know what you're thinking: What's the joke?

The most meme-worthy event was that Stephen Hawking's name was mentioned. Nobody knows if he actually did anything wrong, but that didn't stop the flow of memes.

Stephen Hawking when his debit card got declined on Epstein Island pic.twitter.com/QMh1dbiqwT — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 4, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Stephen hawking pulling up on Epstein island😭😭😭#EpsteinClientList pic.twitter.com/rMqGGAKaPY — Ibrahim Zafar (@Ibrahim73032914) January 4, 2024

You waited till the end, right? 😂

Okay, okay. That's enough!

As if the week wasn't crazy enough, we also had to endure Democrats' super serious J6 remembrance gaslighting.

Thankfully, there were memes.

Man, we wish Norm was still here.

For Christmas you get Elf on the Shelf



For 6mas you get: pic.twitter.com/CDiUinLbh9 — Magills (@magills_) January 6, 2024

Making some cookies and listening to the Holiday Classics pic.twitter.com/FhSIJrerrA — Magills (@magills_) January 6, 2024

It really is like Christmas for Democrats. They love January 6.

Probably the best J6 meme pic.twitter.com/h6Z8CGiLOR — MemeSlanger (@MemeSlanger) January 7, 2024

Ha!

Did we mention it was a crazy week? Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, was also unable to perform his duties for four days because he was in ICU. Nobody knows what his problem was, and Biden wasn't even informed.

In other words - A meme maker's paradise.

This is what it looks like when the adults are back in charge.

Lloyd Austin rolling into the Pentagon on Monday. pic.twitter.com/HRW661f9Xi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2024

Needless to say, there was much speculation over the secrecy surrounding Austin's admission to the ICU.

His elective surgery was 100% worth it https://t.co/2SV0Dz0TsO pic.twitter.com/dto4H8JE4W — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 7, 2024

Why are you people the way that you are? (Awesome. We mean awesome.)

People also freaked out over a cup. LOL.

Ha! Nice.

There were also the obligatory jokes about heading into a new year.

POV you just asked your coworker how their break was pic.twitter.com/VEKQXKdvcw — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 4, 2024

'Laughs through the pain'. We've all had this conversation.

Nerd! (Yeah, we laughed.)

That qualifies as a dad joke meme.

Finally, there were just those random memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh.

Bro fell for 15 good seconds 👀😭😂 pic.twitter.com/2jPjKoYxtT — Wise Reformer (@wisereformer) January 1, 2024

We've seen this one before. It still gets us every time.

inflation really is outta control 😭 pic.twitter.com/C2QXITvxVM — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 6, 2024

LOL! Thanks a lot, Joe Biden.

👀

I just KNEW I’d seen that before! pic.twitter.com/Xmb1eSB0Tu — Judianna (@Judianna) January 5, 2024

And we're dead. 💀

Spicy!

Seriously. I die laughing every time I see these commercials.

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oBVYiN2p2J — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 8, 2024

LOL, it's true!

Looks like I've only got about 6 or 7 weeks left on this toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/nLQOubuMiw — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) January 6, 2024

Dads are out there thinking 'I could get ten'.

Why are y'all always hating on Olive Garden? LOL.

Wise words from a wise man pic.twitter.com/W5ONMJoQxa — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 7, 2024

Best president ever!

When the meme is too real.

Look, we don't know if it's real, but we still laughed. The warnings on the package are hilarious.

You live long enough to hear your favorite song used in a laxative commercial. — G (@stevensongs) January 8, 2024

An entire generation will someday be singing along to 'Let it go! Let it go!'.

Ha! That's good.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

The Swifties were NOT happy. We love it.

Ha!

Jim Gaffigan, "I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry. It's so unlikely.

I'm from a small town in Indiana.

I'm not a pedophile."#hoorayforhollywood#GoldenGlobes2024 @JimGaffigan pic.twitter.com/HHcgEwbLn9 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 8, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Give this little king his toy.

LOLOLOL!

HAHA! We just realized we share a ton of memes from @stevensongs. Thanks, G!

😂😂 Maybe she should've gone IKEA after all ! 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/fiWwF0DitJ — Jerry P (@MrJman09) January 7, 2024

Splat!

HAHAHA!

well, she's right pic.twitter.com/BzB8oOBDiQ — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 7, 2024

Guaranteed to work every time!

How can you say no to that face?? pic.twitter.com/0kodVD7rMD — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 8, 2024

LOL.

Not today, Fed!

Checks out.

That seems about right.

We laughed because we're old enough to get that one.

Speaking of being old. Yep, it was exactly like that.

Might as well finish off with one more GenX laugh.

Okay, neighbors! You know what to do. Get out there and tackle Monday like it's a Stanley drinking cup or just skate through in incognito mode like you're the Secretary of Defense. You do you!

***

