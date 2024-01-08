Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's just a plain old run-of-the-mill Monday today. It's not Christmas. It's not New Year's. It's just Monday.
But … every Monday is special now because we get to share our favorite memes and other funny tweets that crossed our timeline throughout the week with you!
LET'S GO!!!
Here pic.twitter.com/6VnLjzpQVR— Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) January 3, 2024
LOL! Strong meme work, right out of the gate!
We might as well get your best hits at former President Plagiarist in right away.
January 3, 2024
Perfect!
Everyone: “Who's the President of Harvard?”@realchrisrufo: https://t.co/kUTXXAMMOW pic.twitter.com/79KXN7h5W9— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 2, 2024
Boom!
Harvard needs another woman of color as president, and I know just the person. pic.twitter.com/fdVOoVbDKk— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 3, 2024
Hey, that's one way to check a bunch of DEI boxes at once.
Claudine Gay Gives Tearful Resignation Speech Entitled 'Gettysburg Address' https://t.co/i7WzsPIGXN pic.twitter.com/4GtJheZiwV— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 2, 2024
Bwahaha!
January 2, 2024
It's funny because it's true.
This week also gave us Epstein Island news.
January 7, 2024
We know what you're thinking: What's the joke?
The most meme-worthy event was that Stephen Hawking's name was mentioned. Nobody knows if he actually did anything wrong, but that didn't stop the flow of memes.
Stephen Hawking when his debit card got declined on Epstein Island pic.twitter.com/QMh1dbiqwT— Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) January 4, 2024
Stephen hawking pulling up on Epstein island😭😭😭#EpsteinClientList pic.twitter.com/rMqGGAKaPY— Ibrahim Zafar (@Ibrahim73032914) January 4, 2024
You waited till the end, right? 😂
Here’s one 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdLaOLoW23— CRE Lender Dorian (@CRELenderDorian) January 4, 2024
Okay, okay. That's enough!
As if the week wasn't crazy enough, we also had to endure Democrats' super serious J6 remembrance gaslighting.
Thankfully, there were memes.
GOAT pic.twitter.com/XEDMqSFy5u— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2024
Man, we wish Norm was still here.
For Christmas you get Elf on the Shelf— Magills (@magills_) January 6, 2024
For 6mas you get: pic.twitter.com/CDiUinLbh9
Making some cookies and listening to the Holiday Classics pic.twitter.com/FhSIJrerrA— Magills (@magills_) January 6, 2024
It really is like Christmas for Democrats. They love January 6.
Probably the best J6 meme pic.twitter.com/h6Z8CGiLOR— MemeSlanger (@MemeSlanger) January 7, 2024
Ha!
Did we mention it was a crazy week? Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, was also unable to perform his duties for four days because he was in ICU. Nobody knows what his problem was, and Biden wasn't even informed.
In other words - A meme maker's paradise.
https://t.co/1wjN73Z4rm pic.twitter.com/j0hY4tZg5z— e-beth (@ebeth360) January 6, 2024
This is what it looks like when the adults are back in charge.
Lloyd Austin rolling into the Pentagon on Monday. pic.twitter.com/HRW661f9Xi— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2024
Needless to say, there was much speculation over the secrecy surrounding Austin's admission to the ICU.
His elective surgery was 100% worth it https://t.co/2SV0Dz0TsO pic.twitter.com/dto4H8JE4W— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 7, 2024
Why are you people the way that you are? (Awesome. We mean awesome.)
January 7, 2024
People also freaked out over a cup. LOL.
January 7, 2024
Ha! Nice.
There were also the obligatory jokes about heading into a new year.
POV you just asked your coworker how their break was pic.twitter.com/VEKQXKdvcw— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 4, 2024
'Laughs through the pain'. We've all had this conversation.
January 7, 2024
Nerd! (Yeah, we laughed.)
January 7, 2024
That qualifies as a dad joke meme.
Finally, there were just those random memes, jokes, and clips that made us laugh.
Bro fell for 15 good seconds 👀😭😂 pic.twitter.com/2jPjKoYxtT— Wise Reformer (@wisereformer) January 1, 2024
We've seen this one before. It still gets us every time.
inflation really is outta control 😭 pic.twitter.com/C2QXITvxVM— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 6, 2024
LOL! Thanks a lot, Joe Biden.
👀— Judianna (@Judianna) January 5, 2024
I just KNEW I’d seen that before! pic.twitter.com/Xmb1eSB0Tu
And we're dead. 💀
January 6, 2024
Spicy!
Seriously. I die laughing every time I see these commercials.— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 8, 2024
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oBVYiN2p2J
LOL, it's true!
Looks like I've only got about 6 or 7 weeks left on this toothpaste. pic.twitter.com/nLQOubuMiw— Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) January 6, 2024
Dads are out there thinking 'I could get ten'.
January 6, 2024
Why are y'all always hating on Olive Garden? LOL.
Wise words from a wise man pic.twitter.com/W5ONMJoQxa— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 7, 2024
Best president ever!
January 7, 2024
When the meme is too real.
Will post review soon. pic.twitter.com/dnX8diZUKq— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 7, 2024
Look, we don't know if it's real, but we still laughed. The warnings on the package are hilarious.
You live long enough to hear your favorite song used in a laxative commercial.— G (@stevensongs) January 8, 2024
An entire generation will someday be singing along to 'Let it go! Let it go!'.
fan-💕@volindo_travel— Janey Mack (@JaneyMackWriter) January 7, 2024
Cannot. Stop. Laughing.
😂🤣😹😆😂🤣😹😆😂🤣😹 pic.twitter.com/SZ0gNU3dAr
Ha! That's good.
Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.— Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5
The Swifties were NOT happy. We love it.
Ha!— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 8, 2024
Jim Gaffigan, "I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry. It's so unlikely.
I'm from a small town in Indiana.
I'm not a pedophile."#hoorayforhollywood#GoldenGlobes2024 @JimGaffigan pic.twitter.com/HHcgEwbLn9
little dude won 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PnhuV7UAnF— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 7, 2024
Give this little king his toy.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 fackin #sillybasturd pic.twitter.com/ytnpwb2l2O— Tha Fackin Daddy (@ThaFackinDaddy) November 6, 2021
LOLOLOL!
January 7, 2024
HAHA! We just realized we share a ton of memes from @stevensongs. Thanks, G!
😂😂 Maybe she should've gone IKEA after all ! 🤦♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/fiWwF0DitJ— Jerry P (@MrJman09) January 7, 2024
Splat!
January 7, 2024
HAHAHA!
well, she's right pic.twitter.com/BzB8oOBDiQ— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 7, 2024
Guaranteed to work every time!
How can you say no to that face?? pic.twitter.com/0kodVD7rMD— Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 8, 2024
LOL.
January 7, 2024
Not today, Fed!
Seems legit pic.twitter.com/m9ptE6OxEY— Joel (@joelgaines) January 7, 2024
Checks out.
January 7, 2024
That seems about right.
January 7, 2024
We laughed because we're old enough to get that one.
January 6, 2024
Speaking of being old. Yep, it was exactly like that.
Might as well finish off with one more GenX laugh.
January 7, 2024
Okay, neighbors! You know what to do. Get out there and tackle Monday like it's a Stanley drinking cup or just skate through in incognito mode like you're the Secretary of Defense. You do you!
