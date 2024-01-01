Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on January 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Yes, it's New Year's Day, but it's still Monday, which means memes!

Last week, we focused on Christmas-themed memes, jokes, and clips, so we've had a couple of weeks to collect random memes and jokes for today.

Now let's begin our first Monday Morning Meme Madness of 2024!

Yes, we need our fix. A big 'thank you' to the meme makers and meme sharers!

LOL. They don't call it 'Imperial' for nothing.

HAHA! Harsh, but fair.

Okay, this one's been around a while but came up in our feed again.

It cracks us up every time, so we're sharing.

Find yourselves some friends who can laugh with you (or at you) like this.

It's a valid point.

That is sick. It's seriously twisted. More please!

LOLOLOL!

Yep, totally real.

Ha! We've written that essay.

College: 'I need you to write about whether you hold a positive or negative view of Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. You must fill a minimum of ten pages.'

Real life: 'I need you to write your entire proposal for the five-year contract with sufficient detail on staffing, cost, and your approach to meet all ten key customer goals. You have a maximum of two pages.'

If you know, you know.

That's just gross! We laughed.

Nice.

Okay, that's messed up.

There it is - the first dad joke. We knew it was coming.

Needs butter.

Yikes!

We live in strange times, friends.

Bwahaha!

Yes, we understand EXACTLY! Is this a guy thing?

We love it!

LOL. What say you, moms?

That one earned a couple of rewatches. Not gonna lie.

Well done.

Okay, that's good.

Welcome back from your cheese comas!

LOLOLOL!

Gamers will get this.

HA! The 'digit loop'.

Man, now we feel old … but we still laughed.

Y'all out there crossing the meme streams. You know that's dangerous, right?

It's been a wild week.

We weren't ready for that one. You got us.

Step 1: 'Have Rich Parents' LOL.

Now that's funny!

We're pretty sure Hunter Biden probably got some quack hoes this year too.

If you're in the market, you can pick one up for a relatively low price at Amazon.


It was good while it lasted, Pop Tart. RIP.

LOLOLOL! Oh my.

Well played, sir.

Ha! This is what dads are for.

LOL!

Yep, that's where we are.

BOOM!

HAHAHA!

Perfection.

Please don't give them any ideas.

That can't be real, right? Please tell us that's not real. It's probably real.

That stings.

'Beat it toots'. LOL.

Let's wrap this baby up with some memes to ring in the new year.

'I'm starving. I haven't eaten since last year.'

'I stink. I haven't showered since last year.'

'Hey, Honey, you know … it's been since last year … '

You get the idea. Dads gotta do what dads gotta do.

That's the optimism we were looking for!

We can all agree that Bert's sort of creepy right?

There's the spirit!

We can't stop watching it. LOL.

Here's to a 2024 filled with meme-fueled Mondays with you. Happy New Year, friends!

***

