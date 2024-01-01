Yes, it's New Year's Day, but it's still Monday, which means memes!
Last week, we focused on Christmas-themed memes, jokes, and clips, so we've had a couple of weeks to collect random memes and jokes for today.
Now let's begin our first Monday Morning Meme Madness of 2024!
GM, Twitter.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 29, 2023
Thank you, all you memers: @MrsRotnjetski, @Judianna, @aggierican, @daniellemerrim1, @OrdnancePackard, @YesThatVCharles, @jamusp, so many more.
Keep bringing the good stuff! Just hook it to my veins! pic.twitter.com/f26n2b0sR2
Yes, we need our fix. A big 'thank you' to the meme makers and meme sharers!
It’s become very obvious that I need to explain this again. pic.twitter.com/mOC2qjnSTG— Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) December 22, 2023
LOL. They don't call it 'Imperial' for nothing.
December 22, 2023
HAHA! Harsh, but fair.
Forever gold 😂 pic.twitter.com/ldaTjDAd2L— The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) December 22, 2023
Okay, this one's been around a while but came up in our feed again.
It cracks us up every time, so we're sharing.
Find yourselves some friends who can laugh with you (or at you) like this.
December 31, 2023
It's a valid point.
December 22, 2023
That is sick. It's seriously twisted. More please!
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/DxujXARJKt— Ge🧑🏻🎄rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) December 23, 2023
LOLOLOL!
Real pic.twitter.com/qNXMzALaqF— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) January 1, 2024
Yep, totally real.
December 23, 2023
Ha! We've written that essay.
College: 'I need you to write about whether you hold a positive or negative view of Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. You must fill a minimum of ten pages.'
Real life: 'I need you to write your entire proposal for the five-year contract with sufficient detail on staffing, cost, and your approach to meet all ten key customer goals. You have a maximum of two pages.'
If you know, you know.
December 23, 2023
That's just gross! We laughed.
This video lives in my head rent free 😂😍pic.twitter.com/k5UxZDPhnZ— The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) December 22, 2023
Nice.
Training for parenthood.— 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) December 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Lqxvn9KD1T
Okay, that's messed up.
December 31, 2023
There it is - the first dad joke. We knew it was coming.
December 23, 2023
Needs butter.
December 23, 2023
Yikes!
Me explaining to my kids how a congressman was arguing with catturd2 on something that used to be called twitter pic.twitter.com/KI37xlqlqN— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 31, 2023
We live in strange times, friends.
Good morning! pic.twitter.com/zeDWrjKswC— Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 23, 2023
Bwahaha!
December 22, 2023
Yes, we understand EXACTLY! Is this a guy thing?
Probably the best tiktok dance I've seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/vJC4ruX9G9— Wtf Moments (@FaildVideo) December 23, 2023
We love it!
Love it! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/JbBMOHYFgc— GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) December 23, 2023
LOL. What say you, moms?
Kids these days. pic.twitter.com/MiTlhgPenM— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) December 23, 2023
That one earned a couple of rewatches. Not gonna lie.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/potwJ64qqN— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 26, 2023
Well done.
December 31, 2023
Okay, that's good.
Good morning, Xers 😊 pic.twitter.com/ebL8Uxc639— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 27, 2023
Welcome back from your cheese comas!
December 27, 2023
LOLOLOL!
December 28, 2023
Gamers will get this.
December 28, 2023
HA! The 'digit loop'.
My son asked why is there a movie called “NOOOOO” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tl1z15Fp3A— deeb (@dmgdeeb) December 27, 2023
Man, now we feel old … but we still laughed.
December 28, 2023
Y'all out there crossing the meme streams. You know that's dangerous, right?
It's been a wild week.
Uh oh pic.twitter.com/8dc5FNSyXw— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 28, 2023
We weren't ready for that one. You got us.
Why I went into engineering. pic.twitter.com/ajDMAON7tp— Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 29, 2023
Step 1: 'Have Rich Parents' LOL.
“What did Santa bring you?”— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 29, 2023
🐥 pic.twitter.com/ArXW9w0XJk
Now that's funny!
We're pretty sure Hunter Biden probably got some quack hoes this year too.
If you're in the market, you can pick one up for a relatively low price at Amazon.
The Pop Tart repeatedly used racial slurs in a group chat in 2021— Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 29, 2023
It was good while it lasted, Pop Tart. RIP.
who’s gonna tell her pic.twitter.com/zGPcF7BlTz— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 29, 2023
LOLOLOL! Oh my.
Democrats want men to dress like this. https://t.co/f7PNlvWd7Z— Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 29, 2023
Well played, sir.
From my dad. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/Uo1IcjsDn8— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) December 26, 2023
Ha! This is what dads are for.
December 31, 2023
LOL!
A good strategy… pic.twitter.com/y9d9siNkwJ— CMM (Corrupt Mainstream Media) (@CorruptMM) December 31, 2023
Yep, that's where we are.
RIP @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/MzM5JXDC2s— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 31, 2023
BOOM!
December 31, 2023
HAHAHA!
December 31, 2023
Perfection.
December 31, 2023
Please don't give them any ideas.
We're not going to make it are we? pic.twitter.com/prwRZBtRd4— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 31, 2023
That can't be real, right? Please tell us that's not real. It's probably real.
January 1, 2024
That stings.
December 31, 2023
'Beat it toots'. LOL.
Let's wrap this baby up with some memes to ring in the new year.
January 1, 2024
'I'm starving. I haven't eaten since last year.'
'I stink. I haven't showered since last year.'
'Hey, Honey, you know … it's been since last year … '
You get the idea. Dads gotta do what dads gotta do.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! pic.twitter.com/6s3K83WuoL— siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 1, 2024
That's the optimism we were looking for!
January 1, 2024
We can all agree that Bert's sort of creepy right?
Me about to continue all my bad habits in 2024 too pic.twitter.com/lrBxth4dti— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 31, 2023
There's the spirit!
Cruising into 2024 like:— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/WVQw1FjD8a
We can't stop watching it. LOL.
Here's to a 2024 filled with meme-fueled Mondays with you. Happy New Year, friends!
***
