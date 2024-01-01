Yes, it's New Year's Day, but it's still Monday, which means memes!

Last week, we focused on Christmas-themed memes, jokes, and clips, so we've had a couple of weeks to collect random memes and jokes for today.

Now let's begin our first Monday Morning Meme Madness of 2024!

Yes, we need our fix. A big 'thank you' to the meme makers and meme sharers!

It’s become very obvious that I need to explain this again. pic.twitter.com/mOC2qjnSTG — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) December 22, 2023

LOL. They don't call it 'Imperial' for nothing.

HAHA! Harsh, but fair.

Forever gold 😂 pic.twitter.com/ldaTjDAd2L — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) December 22, 2023

Okay, this one's been around a while but came up in our feed again.

It cracks us up every time, so we're sharing.

Find yourselves some friends who can laugh with you (or at you) like this.

It's a valid point.

That is sick. It's seriously twisted. More please!

LOLOLOL!

Yep, totally real.

Ha! We've written that essay.

College: 'I need you to write about whether you hold a positive or negative view of Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. You must fill a minimum of ten pages.'

Real life: 'I need you to write your entire proposal for the five-year contract with sufficient detail on staffing, cost, and your approach to meet all ten key customer goals. You have a maximum of two pages.'

If you know, you know.

That's just gross! We laughed.

This video lives in my head rent free 😂😍pic.twitter.com/k5UxZDPhnZ — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) December 22, 2023

Nice.

Okay, that's messed up.

There it is - the first dad joke. We knew it was coming.

Needs butter.

Yikes!

Me explaining to my kids how a congressman was arguing with catturd2 on something that used to be called twitter pic.twitter.com/KI37xlqlqN — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 31, 2023

We live in strange times, friends.

Bwahaha!

Yes, we understand EXACTLY! Is this a guy thing?

Probably the best tiktok dance I've seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/vJC4ruX9G9 — Wtf Moments (@FaildVideo) December 23, 2023

We love it!

LOL. What say you, moms?

That one earned a couple of rewatches. Not gonna lie.

Well done.

Okay, that's good.

Welcome back from your cheese comas!

LOLOLOL!

Gamers will get this.

pic.twitter.com/zK2FvtSYCT — Ord Lang Syne Torch and Pitchfork Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 28, 2023

HA! The 'digit loop'.

My son asked why is there a movie called “NOOOOO” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tl1z15Fp3A — deeb (@dmgdeeb) December 27, 2023

Man, now we feel old … but we still laughed.

Y'all out there crossing the meme streams. You know that's dangerous, right?

It's been a wild week.

Uh oh pic.twitter.com/8dc5FNSyXw — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 28, 2023

We weren't ready for that one. You got us.

Why I went into engineering. pic.twitter.com/ajDMAON7tp — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 29, 2023

Step 1: 'Have Rich Parents' LOL.

Now that's funny!

We're pretty sure Hunter Biden probably got some quack hoes this year too.

If you're in the market, you can pick one up for a relatively low price at Amazon.





The Pop Tart repeatedly used racial slurs in a group chat in 2021 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 29, 2023

It was good while it lasted, Pop Tart. RIP.

who’s gonna tell her pic.twitter.com/zGPcF7BlTz — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 29, 2023

LOLOLOL! Oh my.

Democrats want men to dress like this. https://t.co/f7PNlvWd7Z — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 29, 2023

Well played, sir.

Ha! This is what dads are for.

LOL!

Yep, that's where we are.

BOOM!

HAHAHA!

Perfection.

Please don't give them any ideas.

We're not going to make it are we? pic.twitter.com/prwRZBtRd4 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 31, 2023

That can't be real, right? Please tell us that's not real. It's probably real.

That stings.

'Beat it toots'. LOL.

Let's wrap this baby up with some memes to ring in the new year.

pic.twitter.com/KG1wtHOL5S — El Señor De Los Memes (@UltimoLegend) January 1, 2024

'I'm starving. I haven't eaten since last year.'

'I stink. I haven't showered since last year.'

'Hey, Honey, you know … it's been since last year … '

You get the idea. Dads gotta do what dads gotta do.

That's the optimism we were looking for!

We can all agree that Bert's sort of creepy right?

Me about to continue all my bad habits in 2024 too pic.twitter.com/lrBxth4dti — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 31, 2023

There's the spirit!

Cruising into 2024 like:



pic.twitter.com/WVQw1FjD8a — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 1, 2024

We can't stop watching it. LOL.

Here's to a 2024 filled with meme-fueled Mondays with you. Happy New Year, friends!

***

