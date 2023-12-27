Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Post

It all started with a troll from Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated 'Jesse Kelly Show'.

People love to sound sophisticated and brag about European art and architecture. I’ve seen America’s and I’ve seen what they’ve got.



Theirs can’t touch ours. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eRdH6vj38X — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 24, 2023

It's a flawless execution of a proven framework to troll the Left. The formula is as follows:

Be a conservative. Make an overly confident, factually inaccurate statement that nearly any child who passed the fifth grade would know is wrong. (That should be the tell for people who are paying attention.) Wait for leftists to beclown themselves by missing the joke.

If you weren't paying attention that day, the French donated the Statue of Liberty to the United States. That's the joke.

Stay in school, kids, or else you could wind up sounding like Jesse Kelly... 😬 — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 26, 2023

This dude has 'satirist' in his profile, and he still managed to miss it.

Hahaha. Wow, you’re a bright one. — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) December 25, 2023

See what we mean? They willingly step up and display their cluelessness for everyone. It never gets old.

Imagine being as uneducated and stupid as you and still being allowed to live your life without a service animal or nurse.



You have far more freedom than common sense would suggest is safe, Spanky.



You're what happens when parents tell their stupid AF kids they're "special." — Tennesseine (@Tennesseine) December 25, 2023

This guy doesn't have to imagine any longer. LOL.

Why is this trolling formula so successful?

Because they think you're stupid. They're so committed to the notion that right-leaning people are uneducated morons that they'll walk right into the trap and make themselves look every bit as dumb as they think you are.

Omg, you got owned here.

Great entertainment value for us educated people.

😁👍 — T_Tompa (@Tandlakar_Tom) December 26, 2023

Like shooting fish in a barrel.

I remember you bitching your kid was at a science fair instead of being a jock.



Please send him to science fairs. Someone in your family must not be a crash-test dummy w the intellect of a rabid hyena humping a glory hole — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) December 26, 2023

LOLOLOL!

'Daily Beast contributor' and 'Biden '20 ad writer'. That's just too friggin' funny.

How did I miss the latest triumphs of this idiot @JesseKellyDC



I'm surprised he doesn't believe the statue grew there https://t.co/WJdSrEeOiG — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) December 26, 2023

You know when the little car shows up at the circus and all the clowns come spilling out at once? Yeah, it was like that.

Many people caught the sarcasm and played along.

Well-placed bait at that.

You magnificent bastard. Trolling Lefties with the Statue of Liberty. This sort of humor is all too rare nowadays.

To the butthurt... https://t.co/uz9mMzl5Yl pic.twitter.com/1HmpU32jt4 — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) December 26, 2023

We love it.

After going through this thread, I’ve got to say it must be miserable going through life as a leftist with exactly zero sense of humor. Even when they get called out for falling for the obvious troll-joke, they try to save face by claiming this wasn’t actually satire. Amazing. https://t.co/Ct3IqqadB4 — Kenny F. (@kfullmer89) December 26, 2023

Yep, the cries of 'we're not owned' came next, as they insisted that Jesse Kelly was a moron.

That doesn’t even make sense. He is playing damage control because deleting it means he knew he messed up.



Acting like it was a joke and we’re all dumb is a great tactic. There is no context where that joke is funny.



…evidence from how many people screenshot it and said the… pic.twitter.com/OY6CppbU1L — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) December 26, 2023

Bwahaha! But it was a joke, and you are dumb, sir. It gets funnier and funnier the more people like you feed into it.

We can't show you all the pretentious replies and quote tweets. There are hundreds of them. Feel free to go look yourselves. You'll be howling!

The responses from the left have been epic. Their lack of any sense of humor, awareness then double down with such arrogance they don’t even realize it made them look so bad. Then to community note it was cherry on top. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) December 26, 2023

The entire exchange was a work of art - a masterpiece more beautiful than anything that's ever come out of Europe.

Then Community Notes got involved to correct Kelly.

I’m wheezing from the community note — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 26, 2023

Awesome. Community noted has been trolled. — Skell (@Skelly363) December 26, 2023

Glorious!

I thought @elonmusk taking over would let freedom ring on this site. Guess I was wrong.



Sorry, but these colors don’t run. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vQiO3ttQ1G — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 25, 2023

For his part, Jesse Kelly sat back and admired his creation.

Republican radio host humiliated after saying Statue of Liberty is American architecture https://t.co/7samnUBFfy — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 25, 2023

A writer for Raw Story even felt the need to pen an article to highlight Jesse Kelly's alleged humiliation.

Yikes. Talk about humiliation.

Imagine being so dumb as to not realize that his WHOLE shtick is humor to evoke just such reactions from rubes. Boy, are you people dumb. — O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 26, 2023

Like we said, they're unshakably committed to the idea that they're the smart ones.

Sucker, indeed. There's a new one born every tweet.

Was it as humiliating as not being able to detect satire from a guy who’s been doing the same “Ultra-Patriot” bit on social media for nearly a decade now? — Henry (@_HMSP) December 26, 2023

Oh, it was much more humiliating.

They are so arrogant in their ignorance. — Liberalgirl3 (@liberalgirl3) December 25, 2023

Agreed … wait … we're not talking about the same people, are we? LOL.

Kelly was loving every bit of it.

Next they’re gonna tell me @3YearLetterman has some facts wrong about Tyler Swift. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 27, 2023

LOL.

I’d like to gently tell David McAfee that people who have no shame are impossible to humiliate but I don’t think he’d understand that either. 😂 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 26, 2023

We like to find the humor in everything. Life would be miserable otherwise.

They excel on stepping on rakes of their own placing. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 26, 2023

So many rakes. So little time.

This is what Twitter/X is for.

Well done, Jesse. Take a bow.

