Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Post

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on December 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

It all started with a troll from Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated 'Jesse Kelly Show'.

It's a flawless execution of a proven framework to troll the Left. The formula is as follows:

  1. Be a conservative.
  2. Make an overly confident, factually inaccurate statement that nearly any child who passed the fifth grade would know is wrong. (That should be the tell for people who are paying attention.)
  3. Wait for leftists to beclown themselves by missing the joke.

If you weren't paying attention that day, the French donated the Statue of Liberty to the United States. That's the joke.

This dude has 'satirist' in his profile, and he still managed to miss it.

See what we mean? They willingly step up and display their cluelessness for everyone. It never gets old.

This guy doesn't have to imagine any longer. LOL.

Why is this trolling formula so successful?

Because they think you're stupid. They're so committed to the notion that right-leaning people are uneducated morons that they'll walk right into the trap and make themselves look every bit as dumb as they think you are.

Like shooting fish in a barrel.

LOLOLOL!

'Daily Beast contributor' and 'Biden '20 ad writer'. That's just too friggin' funny.

You know when the little car shows up at the circus and all the clowns come spilling out at once? Yeah, it was like that.

Many people caught the sarcasm and played along.

Well-placed bait at that.

We love it.

Yep, the cries of 'we're not owned' came next, as they insisted that Jesse Kelly was a moron.

Bwahaha! But it was a joke, and you are dumb, sir. It gets funnier and funnier the more people like you feed into it.

We can't show you all the pretentious replies and quote tweets. There are hundreds of them. Feel free to go look yourselves. You'll be howling!

The entire exchange was a work of art - a masterpiece more beautiful than anything that's ever come out of Europe.

Then Community Notes got involved to correct Kelly.

Glorious!

For his part, Jesse Kelly sat back and admired his creation.

A writer for Raw Story even felt the need to pen an article to highlight Jesse Kelly's alleged humiliation.

Yikes. Talk about humiliation.

Like we said, they're unshakably committed to the idea that they're the smart ones.

Sucker, indeed. There's a new one born every tweet.

Oh, it was much more humiliating.

Agreed … wait … we're not talking about the same people, are we? LOL.

Kelly was loving every bit of it.

LOL.

We like to find the humor in everything. Life would be miserable otherwise.

So many rakes. So little time.

This is what Twitter/X is for.

Well done, Jesse. Take a bow.

***

