Hollaria Briden Unleashes a Masterful Christmas Troll on the COVID-Obsessed

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Check out this little Twitter/X gem that occurred in the midst of the Christmas hustle and bustle.

We just had to share it with you.

Hollaria Briden (aka @HollyBriden) is a Twitter/X parody account that poses as a woke progressive. Check out her masterpiece of a profile:

We/Us ~ Influencer ~ Asymptomatic Long Covid ~ Teacher ~ Reluctant Caucasian ~ Satire ~ Vax Enthusiast ~ 1/3 Italian ~ Polymonogamist ~ Saliva Ukraini

Her self-described location in her profile is 'Stolen Land'. LOL!

In this particular trolling event Hollaria feigned a frantic call for advice because she and her husband allegedly tested positive for COVID even though they were supposed to be entertaining 18 holiday guests. They couldn't cancel! People were coming from across the country! Heh.

As you might guess, she successfully managed to hilariously deceive many who can't seem to move on with their lives, nearly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOL! It never gets old. This is your daily reminder to read the profile.

It's okay. We all get duped sometimes.

LOL. She's way too believable. The tells are there if you look closely enough, but this is a regular occurrence for Hollaria. She always gets someone.

It is at this point that she really starts lobbing the hints across the wall at her targets.

Bwahaha! Six buckets of KFC.

LOLOLOL!

Seriously though, how long can you safely store six buckets of KFC in the fridge? Have these folks never heard of the CDC and safe food storage guidelines? Ha!

Well played. The COVID mafia always identifies a potential perpetrator.

Have we mentioned that we love this account?

Hollaria's a giver. Some parody accounts don't give any tells. They just flat-out pretend to be something they're not. An honest parody account gives you hints, but you have to be on your game to pick them up. She's just so darn good at it!

We've never tried to freeze six buckets of KFC, so we're not sure this is going to work.

There were also plenty of people who knew the account quite well and were willing to play along with the ruse and even offer helpful suggestions for her plight.

That'll fix it! LOL.

There you go, Hollaria! Problem solved! The people of Twitter/X really are the best.

If the 18 guests all had their vaccinations and boosters as well, all should be fine. Bring on the KFC! Winter of death, narrowly avoided and the party is still on!

This is a valid point. The rules require an announcement on all the social platforms and a declaration of thanks that you are only experiencing mild symptoms and would surely die had you not been triple-boosted.

This is the way.

COVID-23 is going to require everyone to deliver a mail-in ballot, prefilled with votes for Joe Biden and all down-ballot Democrats, per CDC recommendations.

We are officially dead. Thanks a lot, Phil Holloway.

LOLOLOL!

We were momentarily revived and then died again. Y'all are killing us out here!

She really is one of the best. We love the people who make Twitter/X fun. They also make our job so much easier.

No go out there and enjoy a bucket, or six, of KFC!

***

