Hollaria Briden Unleashes a Masterful Christmas Troll on the COVID-Obsessed

Check out this little Twitter/X gem that occurred in the midst of the Christmas hustle and bustle.

We just had to share it with you.

OMG! What do we do? We have 18 people coming tonight for dinner and both my husband and I just tested positive. We tested because we’re asking everyone to provide a negative Covid test before entering. No way can we cancel - some guests came from across the country. pic.twitter.com/f80pI4bnhf — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 24, 2023

Hollaria Briden (aka @HollyBriden) is a Twitter/X parody account that poses as a woke progressive. Check out her masterpiece of a profile:

We/Us ~ Influencer ~ Asymptomatic Long Covid ~ Teacher ~ Reluctant Caucasian ~ Satire ~ Vax Enthusiast ~ 1/3 Italian ~ Polymonogamist ~ Saliva Ukraini

Her self-described location in her profile is 'Stolen Land'. LOL!

In this particular trolling event Hollaria feigned a frantic call for advice because she and her husband allegedly tested positive for COVID even though they were supposed to be entertaining 18 holiday guests. They couldn't cancel! People were coming from across the country! Heh.

As you might guess, she successfully managed to hilariously deceive many who can't seem to move on with their lives, nearly four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

I think this is the most evil selfish horrible post I've seen today https://t.co/FzxZ36rgOt — The fed up Chef (@TheChefsGardens) December 25, 2023

LOL! It never gets old. This is your daily reminder to read the profile.

It's okay. We all get duped sometimes.

Don’t be ridiculous. You have to cancel. After all you expected your guests not to come if they tested positive. To do otherwise would be a tad hypocritical don’t you think?



Plan B. Tell your guests upfront and leave it to them whether they turn up. — keefee (@gimmingham) December 24, 2023

LOL. She's way too believable. The tells are there if you look closely enough, but this is a regular occurrence for Hollaria. She always gets someone.

It is at this point that she really starts lobbing the hints across the wall at her targets.

And then we’ll be stuck with 6 buckets of KFC and nobody to eat it - no thanks. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 24, 2023

Bwahaha! Six buckets of KFC.

Why would u buy 6 buckets before u got your test results if u knew there was enough of a chance you had covid that you took a test? That waste is on your poor foresight. You're going to risk your family's health rather than stick it in the fridge? — AFK Bard (@AfkBard) December 24, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Seriously though, how long can you safely store six buckets of KFC in the fridge? Have these folks never heard of the CDC and safe food storage guidelines? Ha!

We’ve done everything right. We never thought it could happen to us. It was probably the (soon to be fired) cashier at KFC who infected us. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 24, 2023

Well played. The COVID mafia always identifies a potential perpetrator.

Have we mentioned that we love this account?

I knew this had to be a joke. Then the KFC bucket gave it away. I’m a little slow today. It’s a satire account. Thanks for the chuckle. — Pop (@financejonE) December 25, 2023

Hollaria's a giver. Some parody accounts don't give any tells. They just flat-out pretend to be something they're not. An honest parody account gives you hints, but you have to be on your game to pick them up. She's just so darn good at it!

You tell *everyone* coming.



Not being honest is dangerous

to you, each person and

long term health.



Ideally parcel up food and give out or freeze so as not to waste. — Ruth Lampard (@ruth_lampard) December 24, 2023

We've never tried to freeze six buckets of KFC, so we're not sure this is going to work.

There were also plenty of people who knew the account quite well and were willing to play along with the ruse and even offer helpful suggestions for her plight.

That'll fix it! LOL.

Two positives make a negative💕 — Chief Wild Banana, PhD🍌 (@LoneOakRepublic) December 24, 2023

There you go, Hollaria! Problem solved! The people of Twitter/X really are the best.

Thank God you’re quadruple vaccinated or you could be hospitalized this Christmas. #winterofdeath — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) December 24, 2023

If the 18 guests all had their vaccinations and boosters as well, all should be fine. Bring on the KFC! Winter of death, narrowly avoided and the party is still on!

Wait! Have you made your sacred proclamation that you have covid? It doesn’t count if it’s not publicly announced on the holy Trinity of Tik Tok, X and FB. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 24, 2023

This is a valid point. The rules require an announcement on all the social platforms and a declaration of thanks that you are only experiencing mild symptoms and would surely die had you not been triple-boosted.

This is a teachable moment, tell them how thankful you are that you got your eighth vaccination, it could have been much worse without it. — Geezer the Geezerian (@RJGeezer) December 24, 2023

This is the way.

COVID is the gift that keeps on giving. Remember only a few more shopping days until mail in ballot season starts. — StuartSlesh (@SleshStuart) December 24, 2023

COVID-23 is going to require everyone to deliver a mail-in ballot, prefilled with votes for Joe Biden and all down-ballot Democrats, per CDC recommendations.

Congratulations! Both you and your husband are pregnant! Merry Christmas 🎄 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 24, 2023

We are officially dead. Thanks a lot, Phil Holloway.

Just spike the eggnog with Paxlovid. It’ll be fine — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) December 24, 2023

LOLOLOL!

We were momentarily revived and then died again. Y'all are killing us out here!

The comments are giving me life. ILYSM @HollyBriden 🤣❤️ https://t.co/S3TcWx733o — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 24, 2023

She really is one of the best. We love the people who make Twitter/X fun. They also make our job so much easier.

No go out there and enjoy a bucket, or six, of KFC!

