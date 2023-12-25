Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good … Monday morning!

This is not our typical Monday Morning Meme Madness here at Twitchy. Usually, we need our meme fix to get us on the right track for the week, but we're hoping your spirits are already bright on this blessed day of Christmas.

Advertisement

Unless, of course, you're one of those unlucky few who got Scrooged into working Christmas day.

LOL! Now that's funny.

Speaking of the reason for the season …

Ha! The Bethlehem Yelp reviews would have been lit.

'But wait, there's myrrh!' 😂

Y'all are messed up! LOL.

'I simply solved the problem. We needed a coffin … Er, wrapping paper. There are no stores open on Christmas Eve.'

(That one was for all you Christmas Vacation fans.)

😂😂 When you forget you can actually walk on it ! 😬🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iw7h1ziWsT — Jerry P (@MrJman09) December 22, 2023

LOLOLOL!

I am particularly proud of this meme because I took the picture. You’re welcome 😌💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/NyzNGgS2b8 — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 17, 2023

Hey, it's not exactly the miraculous birth we celebrate today, but witnessing the birth of a meme is still pretty spectacular.

This is hilarious, but don't do this to your kid if they have school the next morning. pic.twitter.com/ml6FAXkXX7 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) December 17, 2023

Bwahaha!

We're not gonna lie, the Elf going back on the shelf (or 'North Pole', aka junk drawer of doom) is one of the many highlights of Christmas day.

We hope you've all been good boys and girls this Christmas.

It's not that hard, folks. Unless you're Hunter Biden.

LOL. Perfect!

Fine. We made it political. We might as well do some more.

Thanks, Joe!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This year's Christmas card is ready to go... pic.twitter.com/yRq1f0hI3C — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 15, 2023

Ouch.

YES!

Oh, deer!

rudolph if there was never a foggy christmas eve pic.twitter.com/FM36Ot2yol — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) December 17, 2023

It now seems clear that stories of flying reindeer have been highly embellished.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Then you get to spend six months trying to lose the ten pounds you gained in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

LOL! You all know this is true.

Yep.

This is the way.

Ha! Walk up to the next person you meet and tell them they're a bad banana with a greasy black peel and you wouldn't touch them with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. We're guessing it won't go over well.

It do be like that.

Truth.

And we're dead. 💀

This would be SO much better than having to gnaw on those friggin' carrots!

Advertisement

How many of you remember getting McDonald's gift certificates? 🤚

LOL! That one caught us off guard.

Y'all are weird! We love you.

HO! HO! HO!

We think our bellies just shook like a bowl full of jelly.

Cruel and unusual. pic.twitter.com/8xHlQasXGY — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) December 23, 2023

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Surely this won’t offend anyone 🤷🏼‍♂️



😑😑 pic.twitter.com/K5icGgvUKq — Daz Brum (@DazBrum24243) December 22, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Unfortunately, we understand this one.

At least we're not the only ones who randomly buy cheese at Christmas. LOL.

I've been REALLLLLLY good. pic.twitter.com/bwNBM3iEem — O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

Want.

I will never help anyone again......EVER! I'm too kindhearted, or I'm too stupid..... 😞

Yesterday it was so cold out that we took a man into our home out of the kindness of our hearts. We felt so sorry for him, poor thing was standing stiff and frozen out in the cold, but this… pic.twitter.com/2ZQYfSDxvn — Judianna (@Judianna) December 23, 2023

… morning he had just vanished. Not a word … not even a goodbye or a thank you for sheltering him. The last straw?!?! When I realized he had peed all over the hall floor! That's the 'thank you' I get for being good to people?!?!?! Now I'm going to warn my friends to watch out for this man! He is heavy-set, wearing nothing but a scarf, he has a carrot-like nose, two black eyes, and his arms are stick skinny. Don't bring him into your house! What a mess he made on the floor.

Well played.

You will all bow before me!



Oh, and Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/KKLkLAWYri — Cat Master (@CatMaster81) December 23, 2023

This is right before they plot to take over the world.

I WANT MY DRAGON TO BE PINK pic.twitter.com/wjqK9KJ8x1 — 🎄Duchess of Christmas Cheer🎄 (@AnnaDsays) December 22, 2023

LOL!

Merry Christmas ya filthy animals. 😎🌲 pic.twitter.com/TjQovz4a5g — Judianna (@Judianna) December 23, 2023

You knew we'd have to work in a dad joke somewhere!

Trump’s funniest moment will always be when he asked a seven-year-old if they still believed in Santa and then saying “because at seven it’s marginal, right?”



I will never apologize for thinking this is funny so don’t waste your time. pic.twitter.com/XQGWD6EB0K — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 23, 2023

Advertisement

Classic!

We here at Twitchy would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas.

You make Twitter/X fun, and your wit, jokes, and memes fuel everything we do here to try to spread the fun to others.

Now go and have the best Monday ever with friends and family!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!