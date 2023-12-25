The Pro-Hamass U.N. Scolds That There Are Rules in War and Blowback Is...
Monday Morning Meme Madness - Christmas Edition

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from TREEDEO.ST on Pexels)

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good … Monday morning!

This is not our typical Monday Morning Meme Madness here at Twitchy. Usually, we need our meme fix to get us on the right track for the week, but we're hoping your spirits are already bright on this blessed day of Christmas.

Unless, of course, you're one of those unlucky few who got Scrooged into working Christmas day.

LOL! Now that's funny.

Speaking of the reason for the season …

Ha! The Bethlehem Yelp reviews would have been lit.

'But wait, there's myrrh!' 😂

Y'all are messed up! LOL.

'I simply solved the problem. We needed a coffin … Er, wrapping paper. There are no stores open on Christmas Eve.'

(That one was for all you Christmas Vacation fans.)

LOLOLOL!

Hey, it's not exactly the miraculous birth we celebrate today, but witnessing the birth of a meme is still pretty spectacular.

Bwahaha!

We're not gonna lie, the Elf going back on the shelf (or 'North Pole', aka junk drawer of doom) is one of the many highlights of Christmas day.

We hope you've all been good boys and girls this Christmas.

It's not that hard, folks. Unless you're Hunter Biden.

LOL. Perfect!

Fine. We made it political. We might as well do some more.

Thanks, Joe!

Ouch.

YES!

Oh, deer!

It now seems clear that stories of flying reindeer have been highly embellished.

Then you get to spend six months trying to lose the ten pounds you gained in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

LOL! You all know this is true.

Yep.

This is the way.

Ha! Walk up to the next person you meet and tell them they're a bad banana with a greasy black peel and you wouldn't touch them with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. We're guessing it won't go over well.

It do be like that.

Truth.

And we're dead. 💀

This would be SO much better than having to gnaw on those friggin' carrots!

How many of you remember getting McDonald's gift certificates? 🤚

LOL! That one caught us off guard.

Y'all are weird! We love you.

HO! HO! HO!

We think our bellies just shook like a bowl full of jelly.

LOLOLOL!

Unfortunately, we understand this one.

At least we're not the only ones who randomly buy cheese at Christmas. LOL.

Want.

morning he had just vanished. Not a word … not even a goodbye or a thank you for sheltering him. The last straw?!?! When I realized he had peed all over the hall floor! That's the 'thank you' I get for being good to people?!?!?! Now I'm going to warn my friends to watch out for this man! He is heavy-set, wearing nothing but a scarf, he has a carrot-like nose, two black eyes, and his arms are stick skinny. Don't bring him into your house! What a mess he made on the floor.

Well played.

This is right before they plot to take over the world.

LOL!

You knew we'd have to work in a dad joke somewhere!

Classic!

We here at Twitchy would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas.

You make Twitter/X fun, and your wit, jokes, and memes fuel everything we do here to try to spread the fun to others.

Now go and have the best Monday ever with friends and family!

***

