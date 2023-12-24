Here Are Some of Our Favorite Responses to Breaking Santa Claus News

The Pro-Hamass U.N. Scolds That There Are Rules in War and Blowback Is...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:30 PM on December 24, 2023
Heather Howard/News Herald via AP

Hey, it's Christmas and we're having fun out here, and we sincerely hope you and yours are too!

When Breaking911 reported that Santa was on his way, Twitter/X users responded just as hilariously as you might have expected.

The Big Guy is coming! No, not that 10% Big Guy. We mean the one with the red suit who prefers giving to taking.

Here are some of our favorite replies to the exciting Kringle communication.

This is literally the perfect response to a Santa sighting. LOL.

'That it is, Edward. That it is, indeed.'

Bwahaha! Can you imagine?

It's Christmas, folks. Wield the power of Community Notes with kindness.

'Tis the season to be jorry, fa ra ra ra ra, ra ra ra ra.'

Yes, we're hooked on classic Christmas movies on this fine Christmas Eve.

Santa is the ultimate Chad. Bro will break into your home in the dead of night to give your kids gifts.

Toxic masculinity at its finest.

Sinterklaas is strapped, yo!

Well, that turned dark in a hurry.

Nice reference to one of the funniest Christmas moments ever from President Trump. Well played, sir. Well played.

The sampling of replies would not, of course, be complete without the obligatory nod to Elf.

'This place reminds me of Santa’s Workshop. Except it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me.'

It was an unnamed source who is familiar with the thinking of Papá Noel.

There does seem to be some conflicting information circulating Twitter/X on the matter. Maybe we do need that Community Note after all?

Santa checked the list. In fact, he checked it twice. He found out everyone in DC was naughty … not nice.

You'll shoot your eye out, kid.

Can we let him finish his business and deport him back to the North Pole in the morning?

Exactly. Everyone knows that Saint Nicholas doesn't enter North American airspace until much later in the evening.

Every idiot who goes about with a 'Santa isn't real' on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding, and buried with a stake of holly through his heart.

We took some liberty with that one. We're reasonably certain Charlie Dickens would let it slide.

Santa is the GOAT.

Santa. Jordan. LeBron. In that order. Prove us wrong!

Some of you are harboring unhealthy disdain for Father Christmas. LOL.

'Keep the change, ya filthy animal.'

LOLOLOL!

Every one of us living in the Midwest knows someone who would mount Rudolph's head over their bar in a heartbeat, given half a chance.

Under Bidenomics, that's a lot of cheap meat. 'Honey, could you pass the Blitzen?'

No. NO. NO! Very, very naughty! Stop it.

Some of you seem awfully confused. Santa is definitely real.

Birds, on the other hand …

Yes. He's vaccinated with Christmas Magic™.

Yep, get those kiddos in bed.

Some Santas out there … ahem … have a bunch of gift wrapping to do and need to get off of Twitter/X. Yeah, we're looking at you, Mr. and Mrs. Kringle.

Fine. We're talking about us.

Yippee ki-yay.

***

