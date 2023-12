Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday has arrived, and we here at Twitchy have your morning dose of memes, funny tweets, and clips!

Before we get started, you know what next Monday is, right? RIGHT???

That's right, it's Christmas!

For our Christmas Morning Meme Madness we want to see your best Christmas-themed memes. We'll be watching for them, but if you want to make it easier for us, tag your favorite Christmas meme with #TwitchyMemes and it may just make our list.

Now let's get going with your funny tweets!

Right out of the gate with a Dad joke. It had to be done.

LOL. This is what Bidenomics has done to us.

It's true though.

We figured you'd all need this one after the week we've had.

how people in GTA stare at me before i run them over at 200mph pic.twitter.com/CZp2FAVTgE — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) December 17, 2023

HAHA!

Thaddeus Toad: "I told you kids last spring to get the hell off my lawn. Just because it's now covered with snow doesn't mean I want you warbling outside my crib." pic.twitter.com/yKdPeIZnpe — 🎄 Tannenbaum-Trish 🎄 (@wtffiles) December 18, 2023

'Get off my lawn', Christmas-style.

Some of the funniest dog voice overs!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

I can’t stop laughing!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🐕🐕🐕🐕🦴 pic.twitter.com/6c1RvTz4cZ — 🏈🇺🇸Aggie🇺🇸🏈 (@Kwood3020) December 17, 2023

We dare you not to laugh. LOL.

Guilty as charged.

Ha! Hey, if you live in certain parts of the Midwest, all the stores have that silent 'S'. We've got Walmarts, Giant Eagles, Aldis, Sheetzes …

Not all heroes wear capes. 💖 pic.twitter.com/dcm3Fq6VPv — Judianna (@Judianna) December 17, 2023

Well played.

Bwahaha!

She … uh … has a great personality.

Okay, this is not technically a joke, but we found ourselves smiling, and it's not exactly like we have strict rules around on here Monday morning.

We know you all smiled. That's why you're our people!

There were several last-minute entries related to Biden's motorcade mishap. They did not disappoint.

pic.twitter.com/UeCXYpiX07 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 18, 2023

Would. Play.

LOL.

Where was Kamala?

Veep thought she was about to have an early Christmas.

Well … he did give love a bad name. We'll see ourselves out.

I’m guessing 89% of all home knife injuries come from trying to cut a Dairy Queen birthday cake that you didn’t let thaw out enough — Magills (@magills_) December 18, 2023

Seriously. It's either a plate of mush or a near-death experience.

RIP, clueless man.

It's not clear, but the guy spends nine minutes in the second position.

Ha! This explains why we keep eating that stuff.

Their father keeps up with the trend even better. 😂pic.twitter.com/skVima8Lnz — Figen (@TheFigen_) December 17, 2023

This is what dads are for …

… and also this. LOL.

🤣🤣🤣 It may be too big! 😉 pic.twitter.com/2DKZRu062K — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) December 17, 2023

HAHAHA!

These are the kind of neighbors that we all need. 👇 pic.twitter.com/oYdewKLE09 — Terrence Simpson (@TerrenceBeBack) December 17, 2023

USA! USA!

LOL!

This is perfect!

Trying to scroll X without seeing the gay senate staffer video like: pic.twitter.com/CBWaEdxaRC — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 16, 2023

Y'all don't even know the memes we had to dodge to put today's list together.

We definitely weren't going THERE on this fine Monday morning. 😂

LOLOLOL!

Accurate.

Rolling into the weekend like pic.twitter.com/2oUb1GHVPc — Tricky D (@righteousdouche) December 15, 2023

LOL. She'd have no problem handling a 7-10 split.

This is what we hear coming through the drive-through speaker at our local McDonald's.

Now we can't NOT see it!

This is how we feel about Twitter/X.

Ah-hyuck! Hoy! Hoy!

We are dead … just like those cats.

Nailed it.

So much better than the reaction I anticipated pic.twitter.com/cpGU3Is7Q5 — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) December 17, 2023

We did not see that one coming!

LOL!

We can't believe you laughed at that. Y'all are not right in the head. You know that, right?

Stay strong guys! Only one more week! pic.twitter.com/hjcL6O3is7 — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) December 17, 2023

It's almost New Sock Day, fellas. So get out there and show this Monday who's in charge … or at least who's going to drag themselves through the week to get to Christmas.

Don't forget to tag your Christmas memes with #TwitchyMemes. See you next week!

