Monday Morning Meme Madness

How are you all doing this fine Monday morning? Are you ready for some of the memes and other random funny tweets we collected this week?

Let's do this!

You definitely saved us. Every meme we share was first posted by you, dear Twitchy reader. We're just here for the laughs!

Sorry, bike-riding friends.

Uh oh 😅 pic.twitter.com/1iJX5IgDkK — Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) December 1, 2023

HA!

That's how it's been around here lately, folks.

pic.twitter.com/V9Omn44MRX — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 28, 2023

You don't get a pass from the Left for playing Pretendian unless you're an old white Democrat lady from Massachusetts.

GM pic.twitter.com/Zje4fALMEd — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) November 28, 2023

It's a valid strategy … for people who are wrong sometimes.

LOL.

No matter what your opinion of George Santos is, the guy provided some quality humor takes. RIP.

Bye, Felicia!

This is the way.

'It's a running joke.' 😂

Dad … LOL.

That would do it.

How fitting that her last words were “Ceasefire!!!” https://t.co/3iOUKdU3nk — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 2, 2023

Nicely done.

Same, bro.

That’s some real dedication to the joke pic.twitter.com/0QIRbepJaL — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) December 3, 2023

Respect.

Ha! It was not a great week for Gavin Newsom.

Needs more poop.

Haha!

We like it!

We'll take all the dad jokes we can get on Monday morning.

It's an older meme, but it checks out. pic.twitter.com/n8yNL9M3PL — Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴‍☠️ (@cm_19d) December 4, 2023

Nothing wrong with a good throwback meme.

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody:



Absolut Vodka: We need to make transgender content! pic.twitter.com/qKPyW2INeI — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 29, 2023

This is our world now. Keep mocking it, meme makers.

Patrick Mahomes Completes routine pass



Cris Collinsworth: pic.twitter.com/KoQpzUoIvQ — NFL Memes (@NFLMemesDaily) December 4, 2023

Bwahaha!

Seems legit.

Fact check: True.

If 2023 was a meme... 💯 pic.twitter.com/CNAbiPvAUl — Justin Credible (@nothin_was_left) December 4, 2023

Yep!

What’s the hottest someone has ever looked in a movie? https://t.co/CKKFv3FbJh pic.twitter.com/3KbSVjE5kj — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) December 4, 2023

LOLOLOL! Great answer.

Y'all are messed up!

For the more childish among you …

The eye contact makes it even crazier lol pic.twitter.com/ygDR4bCvRZ — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) November 29, 2023

What? We laughed. It sounded like San Francisco at rush hour.

If Joe Biden was electrical work.

This is so wrong and so funny at the same time.😂 pic.twitter.com/vQjBBw24qJ — General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) December 3, 2023

Good one.

Oh yeah? Prove it. pic.twitter.com/tUByfgJ9dV — Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) December 4, 2023

We hate those things.

We have to laugh. Otherwise, it would be too depressing.

Son of a biscuit! Why are you folks the way that you are?

bro think he in a disney movie 😭 pic.twitter.com/rc6gBTW9Qj — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) December 3, 2023

That's just odd.

You know you got a midwestern mom when even the toilet gets decorated for Christmas pic.twitter.com/y5UyZ9frE8 — Magills (@magills_) December 2, 2023

Christmas is coming, everyone! We are looking forward to your Christmas-themed memes!

Perfect!

flying baby pic.twitter.com/QqnbxhgC6t — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) December 3, 2023

LOL! That's hilarious!

We can't Monday for you, friends. We can only help you get it started with some laughs. Until we meme again!

***

