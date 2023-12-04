Monday Morning Meme Madness

How are you all doing this fine Monday morning? Are you ready for some of the memes and other random funny tweets we collected this week?
Let's do this!
December 4, 2023
You definitely saved us. Every meme we share was first posted by you, dear Twitchy reader. We're just here for the laughs!
November 28, 2023
Sorry, bike-riding friends.
Uh oh 😅 pic.twitter.com/1iJX5IgDkK— Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) December 1, 2023
HA!
https://t.co/4Cp73xF7sT pic.twitter.com/js9kMB6mQX— Magills (@magills_) November 27, 2023
That's how it's been around here lately, folks.
November 28, 2023
You don't get a pass from the Left for playing Pretendian unless you're an old white Democrat lady from Massachusetts.
November 28, 2023
It's a valid strategy … for people who are wrong sometimes.
November 28, 2023
LOL.
Coming soon to @Netflix pic.twitter.com/xfVOcScCxx— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 2, 2023
No matter what your opinion of George Santos is, the guy provided some quality humor takes. RIP.
November 29, 2023
Bye, Felicia!
November 28, 2023
This is the way.
November 29, 2023
Recommended
'It's a running joke.' 😂
Dad … LOL.
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/P8DccxKjWs— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) November 29, 2023
That would do it.
How fitting that her last words were “Ceasefire!!!” https://t.co/3iOUKdU3nk— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 2, 2023
https://t.co/XiFQKOhWKZ pic.twitter.com/Z6xP7gqyrh— 👻Spooky Ghost of John Wicks Dog 🏴☠️ (@HamsterBone12) December 3, 2023
Nicely done.
December 4, 2023
Same, bro.
That’s some real dedication to the joke pic.twitter.com/0QIRbepJaL— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) December 3, 2023
Respect.
https://t.co/ZHhHS4gWrr pic.twitter.com/RpnXp3u2Ai— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 1, 2023
Ha! It was not a great week for Gavin Newsom.
California explained pic.twitter.com/wFZ7oNNWTP— Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) December 3, 2023
Needs more poop.
December 3, 2023
Haha!
Gosh! pic.twitter.com/rafpslSmOU— Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) December 2, 2023
We like it!
😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yuMmvskAgo— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) December 3, 2023
We'll take all the dad jokes we can get on Monday morning.
It's an older meme, but it checks out. pic.twitter.com/n8yNL9M3PL— Cody Melby 🇺🇸🇲🇨🏴☠️ (@cm_19d) December 4, 2023
Nothing wrong with a good throwback meme.
Nobody:— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 29, 2023
Absolutely nobody:
Absolut Vodka: We need to make transgender content! pic.twitter.com/qKPyW2INeI
This is our world now. Keep mocking it, meme makers.
Patrick Mahomes Completes routine pass— NFL Memes (@NFLMemesDaily) December 4, 2023
Cris Collinsworth: pic.twitter.com/KoQpzUoIvQ
Bwahaha!
December 3, 2023
Seems legit.
https://t.co/RL6aAKGQbc pic.twitter.com/vMFmH8Jovg— Magills (@magills_) December 1, 2023
Fact check: True.
If 2023 was a meme... 💯 pic.twitter.com/CNAbiPvAUl— Justin Credible (@nothin_was_left) December 4, 2023
Yep!
What’s the hottest someone has ever looked in a movie? https://t.co/CKKFv3FbJh pic.twitter.com/3KbSVjE5kj— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) December 4, 2023
LOLOLOL! Great answer.
December 3, 2023
Y'all are messed up!
For the more childish among you …
The eye contact makes it even crazier lol pic.twitter.com/ygDR4bCvRZ— Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) November 29, 2023
What? We laughed. It sounded like San Francisco at rush hour.
Caulk is non-conductive, right? pic.twitter.com/vCAruLtyg4— Tandy (@dantypo) December 3, 2023
If Joe Biden was electrical work.
This is so wrong and so funny at the same time.😂 pic.twitter.com/vQjBBw24qJ— General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) December 3, 2023
Good one.
Oh yeah? Prove it. pic.twitter.com/tUByfgJ9dV— Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) December 4, 2023
We hate those things.
December 4, 2023
We have to laugh. Otherwise, it would be too depressing.
December 2, 2023
Son of a biscuit! Why are you folks the way that you are?
bro think he in a disney movie 😭 pic.twitter.com/rc6gBTW9Qj— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) December 3, 2023
That's just odd.
You know you got a midwestern mom when even the toilet gets decorated for Christmas pic.twitter.com/y5UyZ9frE8— Magills (@magills_) December 2, 2023
Christmas is coming, everyone! We are looking forward to your Christmas-themed memes!
December 3, 2023
Perfect!
flying baby pic.twitter.com/QqnbxhgC6t— Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) December 3, 2023
LOL! That's hilarious!
We can't Monday for you, friends. We can only help you get it started with some laughs. Until we meme again!
***
