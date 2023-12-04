Reporter Paid to Report On 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 AM on December 04, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

How are you all doing this fine Monday morning? Are you ready for some of the memes and other random funny tweets we collected this week?

Let's do this!

You definitely saved us. Every meme we share was first posted by you, dear Twitchy reader. We're just here for the laughs!

Sorry, bike-riding friends.

HA!

That's how it's been around here lately, folks.

You don't get a pass from the Left for playing Pretendian unless you're an old white Democrat lady from Massachusetts.

It's a valid strategy … for people who are wrong sometimes.

LOL.

No matter what your opinion of George Santos is, the guy provided some quality humor takes. RIP.

Bye, Felicia!

This is the way.

'It's a running joke.' 😂

Dad … LOL.

That would do it.

Nicely done.

Same, bro.

Respect.

Ha! It was not a great week for Gavin Newsom.

Needs more poop.

Haha!

We like it!

We'll take all the dad jokes we can get on Monday morning.

Nothing wrong with a good throwback meme.

This is our world now. Keep mocking it, meme makers.

Bwahaha!

Seems legit.

Fact check: True.

Yep!

LOLOLOL! Great answer.

Y'all are messed up!

For the more childish among you …

What? We laughed. It sounded like San Francisco at rush hour.

If Joe Biden was electrical work.

Good one.

We hate those things.

We have to laugh. Otherwise, it would be too depressing.

Son of a biscuit! Why are you folks the way that you are?

That's just odd.

Christmas is coming, everyone! We are looking forward to your Christmas-themed memes!

Perfect!

LOL! That's hilarious!

We can't Monday for you, friends. We can only help you get it started with some laughs. Until we meme again!

***

