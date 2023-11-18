Twitter/X Reacts to TikTokers Making Out With Shrek

Okay, we're sort of sorry for making you see this, but the responses on Twitter were just too funny to pass up.
Besides, if we had to see it, you have to see it. Them's the rules.
TikTok's latest trend is making out with Shrek pic.twitter.com/FHGFA7TcTa— Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 18, 2023
Disturbing, right? Well, if it makes you feel any better, this generation will eventually be running the country.
Oops, that didn't help at all, did it.
Let's try that again … If it makes you feel any better, a lot of people were as repulsed as we were by the things people find to do with their time these days.
I'm beginning to think this whole internet thing is a massive mistake. https://t.co/lOpIPgYY5s— Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) November 18, 2023
Sanity, our long-lost friend, we have found you. LOL.
Me when my future kids try to get on tiktok pic.twitter.com/rQoBxOeMsX— Insane World Events (@insaneworldeven) November 18, 2023
Yes.
Bruhhh pic.twitter.com/JGHwhes59l— Albertor (@SolAlbertor) November 18, 2023
LOLOLOL! It's exactly like that.
100x better than the shrek trend from when i was a kid…iykyk pic.twitter.com/c2hmi1HRjv— VLS | deegsie (@DownBadDeegs) November 18, 2023
… and if you don't know … just let it be.
November 18, 2023
Amen.
Ban this app— Bassman (@Blueforever5990) November 18, 2023
Now we're talking.
China has already defeated us without firing a single shot. https://t.co/E5KTl2xgZq— Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) November 18, 2023
Recommended
Live look at the CCP right now: https://t.co/RJo72ka9Ag pic.twitter.com/mMuOk9h78d— Hooch (@CompanyHooch) November 18, 2023
Well played, Xi. Well played.
These are layers I did not want to peel open.— Nicktacular (@Nicktacular) November 18, 2023
Ha! Nice.
And never seen this!!! 💯 pic.twitter.com/wey4gx5bUy— MBERRz 🔥 (@MBERRz_) November 18, 2023
Yes, we 80s kids witnessed the pinnacle of society quickly collapse into this abyss of despair. Somehow, we still manage to laugh at everything.
What’s next?? Eating Tide pods?— gregg (parody) (@gregg1775725420) November 18, 2023
LOL.
Whyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/Pb5ZZ8oe0O— Stormy 🖤 (@Stormy_Life_) November 18, 2023
We're pretty sure we made that face too.
November 18, 2023
Snap twice, please.
November 18, 2023
Bwahaha!
November 18, 2023
Exactly like that. LOL.
Ok but did you need to upload 45 seconds of it?— Thomas the Tank Engine (@thomothedank) November 18, 2023
We should have warned you not to watch the entire 45 seconds.
i’m coming for everyone who participates in this INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/hjXfe9pEFs— Kevin D (@MisunderstNomad) November 18, 2023
Thank you!
So many people tryna have unprotected Shrex https://t.co/lBnCckYRqF— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 18, 2023
Okay, that's funny!
I think I prefer when TikTokers were praising Bin Laden. https://t.co/YLprd659MX— Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) November 18, 2023
They're both pro-terrorist.
Why I’m just going to just sprint right toward that mushroom cloud #43,627 -> https://t.co/SgDix8xcz9— Kelly Maher (@okmaher) November 18, 2023
Hey, at least the majority of replies on Twitter/X were anti-ogre-fetish. Yeah, we just said that.
Please don't hate us.
***
