Twitter/X Reacts to TikTokers Making Out With Shrek

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:00 AM on November 18, 2023
Anonymous

Okay, we're sort of sorry for making you see this, but the responses on Twitter were just too funny to pass up.

Besides, if we had to see it, you have to see it. Them's the rules.

Disturbing, right? Well, if it makes you feel any better, this generation will eventually be running the country.

Oops, that didn't help at all, did it.

Let's try that again … If it makes you feel any better, a lot of people were as repulsed as we were by the things people find to do with their time these days.

Sanity, our long-lost friend, we have found you. LOL.

Yes.

LOLOLOL! It's exactly like that.

… and if you don't know … just let it be.

Amen.

Now we're talking.

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her
Sam J.
Well played, Xi. Well played.

Ha! Nice.

Yes, we 80s kids witnessed the pinnacle of society quickly collapse into this abyss of despair. Somehow, we still manage to laugh at everything.

LOL.

We're pretty sure we made that face too.

Snap twice, please.

Bwahaha!

Exactly like that. LOL.

We should have warned you not to watch the entire 45 seconds.

Thank you!

Okay, that's funny!

They're both pro-terrorist.

Hey, at least the majority of replies on Twitter/X were anti-ogre-fetish. Yeah, we just said that.

Please don't hate us.

***

