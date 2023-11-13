Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's TIME!!! We've been collecting hilarious memes, jokes, and clips all week to help us all kick Monday off with a laugh.

Are you ready?

We're ready! Let's go!

Accurate and timely! Ha!

Shane Gillis on Trump's speech after killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi might be in my top 5 bits ever.



Not an easy list to crack. Genius pic.twitter.com/PFAJbbCfdv — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 6, 2023

Okay, that's good. We remember that speech … 'like a dog!'. LOL.

HAHA! That's exactly how it works.

Yeah, that attempt at shaming ain't gonna fly on TwitterX, lady. We love our dogs.

LOL! We've got a lot of 'good morning' tweets from y'all this week.

Thanks for making us laugh to start the day!

Good morning. I have seen the future... and it is me. pic.twitter.com/oiUgfgbosr — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 7, 2023

Painfully accurate. 😂

pic.twitter.com/d6dtfx5Ul8 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) November 6, 2023

HA! This is what you get for poor planning, buddy.

I totally believe that this person liked a tweet of mine about the Lend-Lease Act of 1941. pic.twitter.com/cbExpAcccH — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 7, 2023

Bwahaha! 💀

Turkey or a turd on fire?

You be the judge.

🦃 Or 💩🔥 pic.twitter.com/CiYUI8Gq8y — Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 13, 2023

LOL!

We weren't ready for that one!

EXACTLY! Where is the full video?! LOL.

Gibson releases yet another publicly available picture of her working a poll https://t.co/SHQvOvAzlb — Magills (@magills_) November 7, 2023

Susanna Gibson may have lost her election, but she'll always live on in … some dude's browser history.

LOLOLOL!

HAHA! Look, you can either get depressed by modern culture, or you can belly laugh as the ship goes down.

We choose laughter.

True story. 😂

GM pic.twitter.com/bhNXQY3ySb — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) November 8, 2023

Dad … is that you?

That is the Gen Xiest of the Gen X jokes right there. Ha!

That's friggin' hilarious right there!

Nice. Save that one for your next job interview.

Good morning, Twitter persons!



Guys, have a plan for chatting up the ladies. pic.twitter.com/UjDD7zPHKs — TugboatPhil - פיליפ (@TugboatPhil) November 9, 2023

LOLOLOL!

You KNOW roughly 93% of all dads who passed that sign made that joke.

LOL!

That's good.

It's not wrong … we assume. Not that we frequent the lesbian dating apps often … Shut up.

I just read last year 4,153,237 people got married. I don't want to start any trouble, but shouldn't that be an even number? — Judianna (@Judianna) November 10, 2023

HAHA!

pic.twitter.com/ymnxgI8wY4 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) November 9, 2023

DANG! Our grandkids felt that one.

Male athletes when they’re not good at sports: pic.twitter.com/zdQXcpMGOi — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 10, 2023

Yikes! 🤣

Gollum dies of coronary artery disease in that version.

Now it all makes sense! LOL.

Let’s see if you make it in or not. 😎



Do your worst! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UDZLj01JG4 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 10, 2023

We stole … er … highlighted a lot of memes from Declaration of Memes this week.

Special shout out for bringing the funny big time this week!

LibertyCappy put out a call for memes and we scooped them up faster than Nikes at a BLM riot.

Bwahaha!

But what if we do want it?

pic.twitter.com/xsXvzevJIa — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) November 11, 2023

Y'all some sick people, you know that, right?

Guilty as charged!

LOLOLOL!

This is 100% true.

Hey now, it's what we do. Besides, our wives will know their names, where they live, who they're related to, their relationship history, and all their social media accounts by the time the party's over anyway. If we want to know their name, we'll just ask her.

Hey … … … YYYYYYOU!

That's a bingo! We've got a bingo!

LOL. Perfect.

That is just wrong! We loved it.

HAHA! That's so true it hurts a bit.

LOL.

YES!!!

I always liked this one. pic.twitter.com/tPM65a8kgo — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) November 13, 2023

That is DARK!

LOL! Exactly!

I can't believe this dude allowed his wife to give the middle-finger in public. At a cage-match of all places. In front of little children, old ladies, and kittens. Disgraceful! He'll never work in this town again. pic.twitter.com/gwj1bBo1Ic — G (@stevensongs) November 13, 2023

Well done, sir. Well done.

You've probably noticed, but 'G', stevensongs, has a strong meme game.

Yes, it do! LOL.

LOLOLOL!

That's it, folks! Now go out there and show Monday who's boss!

***

