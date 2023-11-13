Monday Morning Meme Madness

It's TIME!!! We've been collecting hilarious memes, jokes, and clips all week to help us all kick Monday off with a laugh.
Are you ready?
We're ready! Let's go!
Morning. pic.twitter.com/XzZmaIWERE— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 6, 2023
Accurate and timely! Ha!
Shane Gillis on Trump's speech after killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi might be in my top 5 bits ever.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 6, 2023
Not an easy list to crack. Genius pic.twitter.com/PFAJbbCfdv
Okay, that's good. We remember that speech … 'like a dog!'. LOL.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/lqoRHHO61x— Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 6, 2023
HAHA! That's exactly how it works.
Yes… yes I do.— Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) November 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/zoxxA3OYA1
Yeah, that attempt at shaming ain't gonna fly on TwitterX, lady. We love our dogs.
Good morning, Xers 😊 pic.twitter.com/VLF6w8AuxS— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 7, 2023
LOL! We've got a lot of 'good morning' tweets from y'all this week.
Thanks for making us laugh to start the day!
Good morning. I have seen the future... and it is me. pic.twitter.com/oiUgfgbosr— G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 7, 2023
Painfully accurate. 😂
November 6, 2023
HA! This is what you get for poor planning, buddy.
I totally believe that this person liked a tweet of mine about the Lend-Lease Act of 1941. pic.twitter.com/cbExpAcccH— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 7, 2023
Bwahaha! 💀
Turkey or a turd on fire?— Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 13, 2023
You be the judge.
🦃 Or 💩🔥 pic.twitter.com/CiYUI8Gq8y
LOL!
We weren't ready for that one!
November 8, 2023
EXACTLY! Where is the full video?! LOL.
Gibson releases yet another publicly available picture of her working a poll https://t.co/SHQvOvAzlb— Magills (@magills_) November 7, 2023
Susanna Gibson may have lost her election, but she'll always live on in … some dude's browser history.
November 7, 2023
LOLOLOL!
November 7, 2023
HAHA! Look, you can either get depressed by modern culture, or you can belly laugh as the ship goes down.
We choose laughter.
Good morning, X. 😃 pic.twitter.com/A1fXmtHk1d— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) November 8, 2023
True story. 😂
November 8, 2023
Dad … is that you?
Good morning Xers! pic.twitter.com/pEHLRcXCt5— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) November 8, 2023
That is the Gen Xiest of the Gen X jokes right there. Ha!
November 8, 2023
That's friggin' hilarious right there!
November 8, 2023
Nice. Save that one for your next job interview.
Good morning , X. 😀 pic.twitter.com/uh5yQNQdAN— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) November 9, 2023
Good morning, Twitter persons!— TugboatPhil - פיליפ (@TugboatPhil) November 9, 2023
Guys, have a plan for chatting up the ladies. pic.twitter.com/UjDD7zPHKs
LOLOLOL!
Good morning, Xers 😊 pic.twitter.com/FezYfMEbYY— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 9, 2023
You KNOW roughly 93% of all dads who passed that sign made that joke.
November 9, 2023
LOL!
November 9, 2023
That's good.
November 9, 2023
It's not wrong … we assume. Not that we frequent the lesbian dating apps often … Shut up.
I just read last year 4,153,237 people got married. I don't want to start any trouble, but shouldn't that be an even number?— Judianna (@Judianna) November 10, 2023
HAHA!
November 9, 2023
DANG! Our grandkids felt that one.
Male athletes when they’re not good at sports: pic.twitter.com/zdQXcpMGOi— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 10, 2023
Yikes! 🤣
November 10, 2023
Gollum dies of coronary artery disease in that version.
November 13, 2023
Now it all makes sense! LOL.
Let’s see if you make it in or not. 😎— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 10, 2023
Do your worst! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UDZLj01JG4
We stole … er … highlighted a lot of memes from Declaration of Memes this week.
Special shout out for bringing the funny big time this week!
LibertyCappy put out a call for memes and we scooped them up faster than Nikes at a BLM riot.
November 10, 2023
Bwahaha!
November 11, 2023
But what if we do want it?
November 11, 2023
Y'all some sick people, you know that, right?
November 12, 2023
Guilty as charged!
November 12, 2023
LOLOLOL!
I love my grandma! pic.twitter.com/unVFbm8Qq8— Memefabrik24 (@memefabrik24) November 12, 2023
This is 100% true.
November 12, 2023
Hey now, it's what we do. Besides, our wives will know their names, where they live, who they're related to, their relationship history, and all their social media accounts by the time the party's over anyway. If we want to know their name, we'll just ask her.
November 12, 2023
Hey … … … YYYYYYOU!
November 12, 2023
That's a bingo! We've got a bingo!
November 12, 2023
LOL. Perfect.
November 12, 2023
That is just wrong! We loved it.
🤷♂️🤷♂️🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NeteKacRic— Todd LeComte (@tslecomte) November 12, 2023
HAHA! That's so true it hurts a bit.
November 12, 2023
LOL.
https://t.co/MHpt6Eo6qR pic.twitter.com/oX5Rm6bV8e— Magills (@magills_) November 13, 2023
YES!!!
I always liked this one. pic.twitter.com/tPM65a8kgo— Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) November 13, 2023
That is DARK!
November 13, 2023
LOL! Exactly!
I can't believe this dude allowed his wife to give the middle-finger in public. At a cage-match of all places. In front of little children, old ladies, and kittens. Disgraceful! He'll never work in this town again. pic.twitter.com/gwj1bBo1Ic— G (@stevensongs) November 13, 2023
Well done, sir. Well done.
November 12, 2023
You've probably noticed, but 'G', stevensongs, has a strong meme game.
November 12, 2023
Yes, it do! LOL.
November 12, 2023
LOLOLOL!
That's it, folks! Now go out there and show Monday who's boss!
***
