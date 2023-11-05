Patricia Heaton Drops the Mic on Michael Ian Black

Obama on Israel & Hamas: ‘All Of Us Are Complicit To Some Degree’
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:10 PM on November 05, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you haven't noticed, Patrician Heaton has been a stalwart defender of Israel since the brutal murder of over 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

Heaton, a credit to the otherwise heavily liberal Hollywood crowd, is a Christian, conservative, and friend to the Israeli people - and she's been letting Hamas sympathizers, Israel critics, and hostage poster vandals have it with both barrels on TwitterX.

Advertisement

Enter Michael Ian Black, a Hollywood liberal.

Yeesh.

The tweet crossed Heaton's radar, and she unleashed.

'Please remove yourself from this conversation until you've made the least little bit of effort to educate yourself.'

Ouch.

Yep, it was sort of like that.

Advertisement

It's much easier to battle a caricature.

This is how most of the evangelicals we know think about the Jewish people.

We love Patricia.

To his credit, given a night to sleep on it, and probably in light of the heat he received, Black issued an apology this morning as we were writing this story.

Kudos to Michael Ian Black for not adding a 'but' to his apology and understanding the reason many took offense.

Full disclosure: This editor is a GOP-voting white evangelical who respects and supports Israel. That's the experience of many (most?) evangelical Christians, who learn that Israel is God's chosen people. It would be quite a leap to go from believing the creator of the universe set the people of Israel apart to only seeing them as a tool to usher in the apocalypse, which is not exactly an event most Christians are excited to see happen. LOL.

Advertisement

The Jew-hating person who calls himself a Christian is, at best, wildly misguided, and usually no Christian at all.

Odd, isn't it?

We're guessing not. Perhaps this will be a learning experience for him.

Armageddon is not generally on the bucket list of the melanin-light Christian crowd. Sure, you'll have that older person who likes to say they're ready for Jesus to return. The younger Christians generally look like they're thinking 'Hold on, ma'am. We'd like a bit more time.'

Christians do, however, often take the instruction to pray for the peace of Jerusalem very seriously.

Advertisement

Same.

We think this is accurate.

We'd also caution you that online interactions are also responsible for creating caricatures of atheists. Screeching about your 'sky daddy' is generally an online phenomenon.

We would note that the Christian community is largely in support of Israel and the Jewish people in the wake of the terror attacks. The same cannot be said of many on the Left who are generally not associated with evangelical Christianity.

There you go.

Advertisement

LOL.

Well done on rethinking your statement, Mr. Black, and keep the heat on Mrs. Heaton!

We're not sure about Raymond, but everybody loves Patricia.

***

Tags: EVANGELICALS ISRAEL MICHAEL IAN BLACK PATRICIA HEATON

