LOL: The People Have Spoken - Don't Harbor Hamas, Manhattan

We realize there is so much news about Israel and Gaza, and it's all pretty heavy stuff.

This one just made us laugh though.

If Hamas was hiding out in Manhattan, would it be acceptable to indiscriminately bomb Manhattan? — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) November 5, 2023

We get what Sal was trying to do, but the execution wasn't very effective.

It looks like this was supposed to be sort of a 'you guys would never tolerate someone dropping random bombs on Manhattan, even if Hamas was there' type of thing.

It backfired pretty spectacularly.

Is this a trick question? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2023

It backfired because the answer is pretty simple: Yes, we would wipe out Hamas in Manhattan. There's no question. We'd strategically eliminate them, warn Manhattanites to get out of the area until we'd cleared out the trash, and attempt to avoid collateral damage.

You know … exactly what Israel is doing, although Hamas is not in Manhattan. They're in Gaza, where a lot of the people they're trying not to harm hate them in return.

I mean... you should probably have used Kansas City or Tampa for this because... — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen is AP4Liberty 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) November 5, 2023

LOL. That's dark, man.

I’m calling for you to stop indiscriminately tweeting. — Shawn Grier (@Shawn_Grier) November 5, 2023

Ha! A tweet 'ceasefire' of sorts. Good idea.

Maybe he should drop virtual leaflets before tweeting.

If Hamas had full control of Manhattan and used it as a base to launch a deadly terrorist attack and then was launching hourly rockets at American cities from Manhattan, we would 100% send in the military to take them out. We would not just sit by an let them keep doing it.



In… https://t.co/7bZomsVRuu — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2023

Like, we said, it was a poorly constructed hypothetical with an obvious answer.

Israel is not indiscriminately bombing anyone. If Hamas was hiding out in Manhattan I would fully support the U.S. military going in and capturing or killing them and destroying their arms and infrastructure. IOW, TARGETING HAMAS, which is what Israel is doing. https://t.co/qUkuijNiK9 — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 5, 2023

The word 'indiscriminate' clearly displayed a bit of bias on Sal's part.

I can 100% guarantee if Manhattan was leaving it’s territory every few years and slaughtering people in Missouri for fun we’d probably end them all. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 5, 2023

Right?!

I’m already on board. You don’t have to sell it to me. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) November 5, 2023

We should reduce Manhattan to rubble even if Hamas isn't hiding there. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 5, 2023

LOL. We're sorry New York friends.

Calm down, everybody. There's no reason to bomb Manhattan. They keep indiscriminately electing Democrats, so their demise will come soon enough.

Depends on whether they attacked Jersey or Connecticut. — Steadman Lucas (@1960Steady) November 5, 2023

Or at least Connecticut.

We're sorry! We're going to pay for these jokes, aren't we?

New Manhattan Project about to drop. https://t.co/q6DMqGddep — Otter be Thankful! (@ThisOrTheOtter) November 5, 2023

Ha!

Can we "accidentally" hit the UN building? https://t.co/SOQVvNRB5f — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) November 5, 2023

Oops!

If they controlled Manhattan like they control Gaza pic.twitter.com/HPquC2bWfw — Home Master (@DanBlass1) November 5, 2023

The answer was a resounding 'yes' on TwitterX.

From both rivers to the sea, Manhattan will be Hamas free!

***

