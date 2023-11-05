LOL: The People Have Spoken - Don't Harbor Hamas, Manhattan

Richard Hanania Says 'I'm Just Asking Questions, Man!' After Putting Up Disgusting Poll
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:00 PM on November 05, 2023
AP Photo/John Rooney, File

We realize there is so much news about Israel and Gaza, and it's all pretty heavy stuff.

This one just made us laugh though.

We get what Sal was trying to do, but the execution wasn't very effective.

It looks like this was supposed to be sort of a 'you guys would never tolerate someone dropping random bombs on Manhattan, even if Hamas was there' type of thing.

It backfired pretty spectacularly.

It backfired because the answer is pretty simple: Yes, we would wipe out Hamas in Manhattan. There's no question. We'd strategically eliminate them, warn Manhattanites to get out of the area until we'd cleared out the trash, and attempt to avoid collateral damage.

You know … exactly what Israel is doing, although Hamas is not in Manhattan. They're in Gaza, where a lot of the people they're trying not to harm hate them in return.

LOL. That's dark, man.

Ha! A tweet 'ceasefire' of sorts. Good idea.

Maybe he should drop virtual leaflets before tweeting.

Like, we said, it was a poorly constructed hypothetical with an obvious answer.

The word 'indiscriminate' clearly displayed a bit of bias on Sal's part.

Right?!

LOL. We're sorry New York friends.

Calm down, everybody. There's no reason to bomb Manhattan. They keep indiscriminately electing Democrats, so their demise will come soon enough.

Or at least Connecticut.

We're sorry! We're going to pay for these jokes, aren't we?

Ha!

Oops!

The answer was a resounding 'yes' on TwitterX.

From both rivers to the sea, Manhattan will be Hamas free!

***

