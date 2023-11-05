Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas

Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 PM on November 05, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

The former National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, Briahna Joy Gray, called out the seasoned socialist Sanders as the 'biggest political disappointment of our generation'.

What grave sin did old Bernie commit that's got her knickers in a knot?

He opposes Hamas terrorists.

Specifically, Bernied told CNN's Dana Bash he was in favor of a 'humanitarian pause' rather than a 'ceasefire' because you can't enter into a ceasefire with a terrorist organization like Hamas. There was already a ceasefire when Hamas terrorists flooded into southern Israel to commit mass murder.

It seems Hamas can't be trusted.

Excuse us while we find our shocked face.

Even a blind squirrel, as they say.

Also, Bernie sounding like he's hocking a loogie when he pronounces 'Hamas' will never not be funny.

She expects the Jewish man to support an end to Israel's military response following a vile terrorist attack that targeted Jews.

Crazy right?

There are plenty of people in Briahna's replies who are equally disillusioned with 'sellout' Bernie, and then there are people like this:

Those are some awfully nice people you're aligning yourself with, Briahna Joy Gray.

It's all or nothing on the Left.

You're not going to find much love for the politics of Bernie Sanders among us, but when he's right, he's right.

That's pretty much it. Israel just needs to sit back and accept the murders until American leftists are satisfied.

Hamas couldn't find more useful tools if they tried.

Imagine admitting you have a problem with it publicly. They have no shame.

We have to admit, watching the Left eat their own for not supporting terrorists strongly enough has been quite amusing.

Same, dude. Same.

Democrats be like:

Bwahaha!

Always worth a shot.

LOL. Well played, sir.

They're putting on quite the show.

We almost feel bad for the Berner. He probably wishes he could go back to the good old days of us making fun of his three homes, instead of being screeched at by Hamas sympathizers in his own party.

***

BERNIE SANDERS HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIAN WAR

