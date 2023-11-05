Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas

The former National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, Briahna Joy Gray, called out the seasoned socialist Sanders as the 'biggest political disappointment of our generation'.

Advertisement

What grave sin did old Bernie commit that's got her knickers in a knot?

He opposes Hamas terrorists.

Biggest political disappointment of our generation. https://t.co/GLCHubOgG6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) November 5, 2023

Specifically, Bernied told CNN's Dana Bash he was in favor of a 'humanitarian pause' rather than a 'ceasefire' because you can't enter into a ceasefire with a terrorist organization like Hamas. There was already a ceasefire when Hamas terrorists flooded into southern Israel to commit mass murder.

What is disappointing? The man is legitimately correct on this point! Are you seriously saying that a terrorist organization can be trusted to uphold a ceasefire?



Because there was one in effect from May 13 of this year, broken by Hamas on 10/7



That ceasefire started after… — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) November 5, 2023

It seems Hamas can't be trusted.

Excuse us while we find our shocked face.

Sorry Bernie isnt on your side cheering for the murder of Jews :( inshallah he will still want universal healthcare — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 5, 2023

Even a blind squirrel, as they say.

Also, Bernie sounding like he's hocking a loogie when he pronounces 'Hamas' will never not be funny.

What exactly did you expect? — Halfrican Hodl (@HalfricanHodl) November 5, 2023

She expects the Jewish man to support an end to Israel's military response following a vile terrorist attack that targeted Jews.

Crazy right?

There are plenty of people in Briahna's replies who are equally disillusioned with 'sellout' Bernie, and then there are people like this:

I don't understand one thing, why everyone hating on Hamas even if they killed civilians which they did not and evidence say Israel killed their own people, the question is Israel has been doing that for 75 years! Massacres killing civilians occupying lands. — Aj (@Jab3r04) November 5, 2023

Those are some awfully nice people you're aligning yourself with, Briahna Joy Gray.

I don’t understand a political mindset that requires an elected representative to agree 100% with you



Not even a Bernie Supporter but this statement odd — the Notable Exception (@rlpage_insp) November 5, 2023

It's all or nothing on the Left.

You're not going to find much love for the politics of Bernie Sanders among us, but when he's right, he's right.

He’s not wrong though, is he?

So your disappointment from him is that he doesn’t agree with your wishes for the destruction of Israel? — Omer Kremer (@TheKremer) November 5, 2023

Advertisement

That's pretty much it. Israel just needs to sit back and accept the murders until American leftists are satisfied.

Hamas couldn't find more useful tools if they tried.

Imagine having a problem with “Hamas has got to go.” — GirlDad.cro (@GirlDadGM) November 5, 2023

Imagine admitting you have a problem with it publicly. They have no shame.

We have to admit, watching the Left eat their own for not supporting terrorists strongly enough has been quite amusing.

Watching leftist get upset that Bernie doesn’t like Hamas will always make me laugh https://t.co/zuNRWJ401K — THATBADGER ✡️ (@TheJudeanApe) November 5, 2023

Same, dude. Same.

He holds all of the approved Leftist positions on almost every issue and has done more than any of these other clowns to get them an airing, but he's a zero to Brie because he doesn't hate Jews. https://t.co/lq1JybDZtc — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 5, 2023

Democrats be like:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Prayers for you in this difficult time. https://t.co/jgYTDI5A1y — 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🥧 (@mchastain81) November 5, 2023

Bwahaha!

Have you tried crying harder? https://t.co/uh4AAczR9u — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 5, 2023

Advertisement

Always worth a shot.

your former boss? who is 82 and probably hasn’t changed his political opinions in three decades? https://t.co/HJuG5kTUTA — אורן מזרחי (@OrenSMizr) November 5, 2023

LOL. Well played, sir.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA



All it took to cancel these weirdos was Bernie supporting Israel. LMAO https://t.co/F2mvJ7JTzg — Elaine Benes (@BananaChiqa) November 5, 2023

They're putting on quite the show.

We almost feel bad for the Berner. He probably wishes he could go back to the good old days of us making fun of his three homes, instead of being screeched at by Hamas sympathizers in his own party.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!