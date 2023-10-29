LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke

Why do the gun control TwitterX accounts know so little about guns?

The 'K-12 School Shooting Database' account began with the typical misinformation about gun shows.

Advertisement

Myth: All gun sales have background checks.



Fact: Lewiston (pictured) has one of the largest gun shows in Maine where any type of firearm can be bought with cash without any record of the sale.



Note the assault rifles on the bottom left. pic.twitter.com/Ihz9hLGxQe — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 28, 2023

The attempted correlation to take advantage of the recent travesty is gross. They don't know that the Maine murderer acquired his firearms from Lewiston or a gun show.

There's also the blatant falsehood that leads readers to believe guns are just sold willy-nilly at gun shows for cash. Background checks are still required for sales by dealers.

Then it gets even more amusing …

Gun shows drive gun crime in cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Chicago because someone can make cash purchases of multiple weapons at a gun show and then drive the guns to a city to sell on the street.



No records of the sales enable this trafficking. pic.twitter.com/ARNYcCekNu — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 28, 2023

It's all so cliche at this point. They follow up with the old 'red states' are making people in blue state cities break the law.

They admit people in those cities are breaking the law by illegally buying guns 'on the street' but somehow think the same criminals will be stopped by gun laws that punish innocent gun owners.

Then it got funny …

I bought both of these sniper rifles off the internet without background checks m, ffl or any paperwork from dealers they both have Integral Silencers & high power scopes pic.twitter.com/XzsOEBBzf8 — Spartacus (@DaOthrJR) October 29, 2023

This dude replied with a pic of his air rifles and claimed they were sniper rifles with 'Integral Silencers & high power scopes'. LOL!

Then it got downright hilarious …

This might be the next school shooter making this comment on my post.



We need an Executive Order to stop this problem from spiraling out of control. pic.twitter.com/arvLCV3lAU — K-12 School Shooting Database (@K12ssdb) October 29, 2023

They. Took. It. Seriously.

Aye yai yai!

Those are bb and pellet guns. pic.twitter.com/oUUoccQPaX — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) October 29, 2023

Well, this just got awkward.

This is the dumb we're dealing with. These are BB guns and this is a trolling post, but the anti's don't have any clue what they're talking about. https://t.co/sdw0pNXiql — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

They rarely know what they're talking about.

You don't even know what you want to ban.🙄 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) October 29, 2023

At least be educated about the things you're fighting against. Heck, collecting data to find solutions to reduce school shootings is a perfectly worthwhile endeavor, as long as you don't infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Ending the misinformation would be a good start.

Don't steal. You should credit the creator. @DaOthrJR



I bought this commuter off a NG supply sergeant. He said he'll just file some paperwork and list it as combat loss. pic.twitter.com/VqDZo6SO8l — Nunya (@Farangalang) October 29, 2023

He's got a tank! You better call the FBI.

I got this AK-74 at a garage sale. pic.twitter.com/Z64qfzTgZX — Methyl Head 🤘🛠️ 🤘 (@tractordoctor79) October 29, 2023

Bwahaha!

There's only one thing to say about this horrifying image of a high-powered assault weapon …

pic.twitter.com/gmFlKDMHY6 — Wake Up, It's Later Than You Think (@eX_ers) October 29, 2023

LOL.

Okay, that's funny right there.

I just bought this FN SCAR off of an online dealer with no background checks, ffl or paperwork.

It's entirely silent and fires a caseless round using a state-of-the-art spring retraction system. https://t.co/5iOPeT2SCY pic.twitter.com/PQawtw22WP — Reign (@ReignFur) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

And we're dead. 💀

You just got trolled by BB guns.



By all means continue saying incorrect things though, it's great. — ACME's #1 Customer (@Zaphod_Erisberg) October 30, 2023

Just another example of a gun control advocate showing themselves to be unarmed …

Well done, sir. We all needed a laugh.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!