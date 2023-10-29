You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America...
Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter...
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Imp...
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of...
'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and...
'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Bill Kristol: Speaker Johnson 'wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker...
Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly)...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide'...
Man Interrupts Hillary Clinton At Sheila Jackson Lee Fundraiser To Ask Why Bill...

LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:30 PM on October 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Why do the gun control TwitterX accounts know so little about guns?

The 'K-12 School Shooting Database' account began with the typical misinformation about gun shows.

Advertisement

The attempted correlation to take advantage of the recent travesty is gross. They don't know that the Maine murderer acquired his firearms from Lewiston or a gun show.

There's also the blatant falsehood that leads readers to believe guns are just sold willy-nilly at gun shows for cash. Background checks are still required for sales by dealers.

Then it gets even more amusing …

It's all so cliche at this point. They follow up with the old 'red states' are making people in blue state cities break the law.

Recommended

You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They admit people in those cities are breaking the law by illegally buying guns 'on the street' but somehow think the same criminals will be stopped by gun laws that punish innocent gun owners.

Then it got funny …

This dude replied with a pic of his air rifles and claimed they were sniper rifles with 'Integral Silencers & high power scopes'. LOL!

Then it got downright hilarious …

They. Took. It. Seriously.

Aye yai yai!

Well, this just got awkward.

Advertisement

They rarely know what they're talking about.

At least be educated about the things you're fighting against. Heck, collecting data to find solutions to reduce school shootings is a perfectly worthwhile endeavor, as long as you don't infringe on people's Second Amendment rights. Ending the misinformation would be a good start.

He's got a tank! You better call the FBI.

Bwahaha!

There's only one thing to say about this horrifying image of a high-powered assault weapon …

LOL.

Okay, that's funny right there.

Advertisement

And we're dead. 💀

Just another example of a gun control advocate showing themselves to be unarmed …

Well done, sir. We all needed a laugh.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2ND AMENDMENT FIREARMS GUN GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)
Grateful Calvin
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Amy Curtis
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Coucy
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter Has Advice For Him
justmindy
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of Gas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement