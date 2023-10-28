The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun Crime

The Democrat hate for the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is encouraging.

They really hate the guy, so maybe the entire GOP Speaker battle will turn out to have been worthwhile after all. We can hope.

The White House threw in their 'endorsement' of Mike Johnson in response to a statement he made about gun crime.

The White House slammed Speaker Mike Johnson’s suggestion that the “human heart” is to blame for mass shootings after a gunman in Maine killed 18 people, calling his assertion "offensive," and adding that "gun crime is uniquely high in the United States." https://t.co/yw2l1MA1W3 — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2023

'We absolutely reject the offensive accusation that gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because of Americans’ ‘hearts,'' deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. 'Gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because congressional Republicans have spent decades choosing the gun industry’s lobbyists over the lives of innocent Americans,' Bates added. 'Gun violence is now the main reason that American children’s hearts stop beating. Not cancer, not car accidents — gun violence.'

How is it “offensive”? And if guns are the problem, why do Democrats allow themselves to be protected with them? — FunkyPox #DeSantis2024 (@corrcomm) October 28, 2023

Offensive. LOL.

Just what was this offensive statement from Johnson?

'At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart. It’s not guns. It’s not the weapons,' Johnson said. 'At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment. And that’s why our party stands so strongly for that. I agree with the comments of your guests there. This is not the time to be talking about legislation.'

What a horrible thing to say. Horribly accurate.

Of course those who commit murder have a 'heart' problem. How is this even debatable?

What is actually offensive is the White House pretending a person suddenly becomes a child-killing machine simply because they picked up a piece of cold steel. That is offensive to anyone with a functioning brain.

To normal people what he said is a perfectly reasonable comment to make. — Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) October 28, 2023

Exactly, but we're not going to accuse the people currently manning the White House of being 'normal people'.

it’s true though.



is a fork responsible for obesity? — pickett to pickens 🤠 (@markpersic) October 28, 2023

That depends on whether it's a high-capacity fork.

Not offensive but spot on. Blaming the guns instead of addressing the underlying issue is the problem. — Corinne Hilger (@CreativelyOn) October 28, 2023

Addressing the morality deficit in the nation is a much greater challenge and one that would require progressives to face some tough questions about the world they've created.

We should address the core problem. When someone is hearing voices in their head, they should be institutionalized to get them the necessary help before they hurt themselves or someone else. We keep failing because the True Problem is never addressed because it is TABOO! — 🇺🇸Objective Opinion 🇺🇸 (@ObjectiveOpin8) October 28, 2023

Bring back the asylums.

What is so hard about understanding that guns are a lifeless object that can't do anything by itself? Should we ban knifes, cars, bicycles, bows, tractors, etc. as well - they all are used in killing people? — Michael (@fulredy) October 28, 2023

It's not difficult to understand, and the ultimate goal of the Left is not hard to figure out either.

They won't stop until they've banned all civilian firearms, and they'll lie about their intentions the whole time.

We can't let that happen.

"I like Mike!" — KNITTER2 (@KniTTedhaTTeR) October 28, 2023

So far, so good!

