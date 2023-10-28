The White House Fires Back at Speaker Mike Johnson's 'Offensive' Accusation About Gun Crime

Stop Calling For a Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas ... It's Insulting and...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:40 PM on October 28, 2023

The Democrat hate for the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is encouraging.

They really hate the guy, so maybe the entire GOP Speaker battle will turn out to have been worthwhile after all. We can hope.

The White House threw in their 'endorsement' of Mike Johnson in response to a statement he made about gun crime.

'We absolutely reject the offensive accusation that gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because of Americans’ ‘hearts,'' deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

'Gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because congressional Republicans have spent decades choosing the gun industry’s lobbyists over the lives of innocent Americans,' Bates added. 'Gun violence is now the main reason that American children’s hearts stop beating. Not cancer, not car accidents — gun violence.'

Offensive. LOL.

Just what was this offensive statement from Johnson?

'At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart. It’s not guns. It’s not the weapons,' Johnson said. 'At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment. And that’s why our party stands so strongly for that. I agree with the comments of your guests there. This is not the time to be talking about legislation.'

What a horrible thing to say. Horribly accurate.

Of course those who commit murder have a 'heart' problem. How is this even debatable?

What is actually offensive is the White House pretending a person suddenly becomes a child-killing machine simply because they picked up a piece of cold steel. That is offensive to anyone with a functioning brain.

Exactly, but we're not going to accuse the people currently manning the White House of being 'normal people'.

That depends on whether it's a high-capacity fork.

Addressing the morality deficit in the nation is a much greater challenge and one that would require progressives to face some tough questions about the world they've created.

Bring back the asylums.

It's not difficult to understand, and the ultimate goal of the Left is not hard to figure out either.

They won't stop until they've banned all civilian firearms, and they'll lie about their intentions the whole time.

We can't let that happen.

So far, so good!

***

