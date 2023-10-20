Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis

AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:40 PM on October 20, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Perhaps the name 'Gene Wu' rings a bell with all of you political die-hards. Gene is one of the clowns of the Texas legislature who fled to DC a couple of years ago to subvert democracy in Texas because they couldn't get their way. Remember the busload of miscreants driving around the nation's capital with their beer? LOL. Good times.

These days, Gene Wu, spends his days getting owned on TwitterX for being a hypocrite.

This round of Gene Wu Gets Owned began with the lawmaker attacking school choice vouchers that would allow Texas parents to choose the best schools for their children.

School choice activist, Corey DeAngelis, reminded Wu of one simple fact:

Ouch!

That one must have really stung because Gene lashed out hard, setting himself up for even more ownage.

'Childless incel'. This guy …

Gene is always short on rational arguments … and facts.

Wu, once again, doesn't know what he's talking about.

How can one man be wrong so often?

We can't even blame the public education system because Gene Wu went to a private school. LOL.

It wasn't over yet for poor Gene.

DANG! Gene Wu now officially belongs to Corey DeAngelis. He owns him completely. We wonder if Corey keeps him in the garage or on a little shelf in his living room.

Wu doesn't just send his kids to private school. He apparently sends them to one of those upper-crust private schools.

School choice is good for 'elites' like Wu, but not for you poors out there.

Hypocrite, indeed.

LOLOLOL!

The people were not going to let Gene off the hook.

Wu earned himself quite a ratio of people asking him the obvious question to point out his hypocrisy.

BAM!

We found the gatekeeper, Gene. It's you!

Gene doesn't want his kids attending school with the common folk.

Bwahaha!

Why not both?

Yes, yes he does.

Also … did we mention that Genu Wu sends his kids to private school? Because he does. LOL.

You're wrong once again, Gene. Corey has at least one child.

He's your Daddy.

***

