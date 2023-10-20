Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis

Perhaps the name 'Gene Wu' rings a bell with all of you political die-hards. Gene is one of the clowns of the Texas legislature who fled to DC a couple of years ago to subvert democracy in Texas because they couldn't get their way. Remember the busload of miscreants driving around the nation's capital with their beer? LOL. Good times.

Advertisement

These days, Gene Wu, spends his days getting owned on TwitterX for being a hypocrite.

What's the opposite of a VOUCHER SCAM?



A bill that💲FULLY FUNDS our neighborhood schools!



That's why @GinaForAustin just filed HB177.



This bill will actually improve the quality of education by providing the resources that Texas students deserve. pic.twitter.com/gs0Wgmm3N2 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) October 19, 2023

This round of Gene Wu Gets Owned began with the lawmaker attacking school choice vouchers that would allow Texas parents to choose the best schools for their children.

School choice activist, Corey DeAngelis, reminded Wu of one simple fact:

you send your kids to private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2023

Ouch!

That one must have really stung because Gene lashed out hard, setting himself up for even more ownage.

Childless incel attempting to gatekeep who gets to be concerned about our neighborhood schools. https://t.co/6azK840Y7p — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) October 19, 2023

'Childless incel'. This guy …

Cheap, personal insults make you look bad.



If you have rational argument, make it. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) October 19, 2023

Gene is always short on rational arguments … and facts.

Wu, once again, doesn't know what he's talking about.

How can one man be wrong so often?

We can't even blame the public education system because Gene Wu went to a private school. LOL.

It wasn't over yet for poor Gene.

this you? pic.twitter.com/mA8bt2YxYW — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2023

DANG! Gene Wu now officially belongs to Corey DeAngelis. He owns him completely. We wonder if Corey keeps him in the garage or on a little shelf in his living room.

Wu doesn't just send his kids to private school. He apparently sends them to one of those upper-crust private schools.

School choice is good for 'elites' like Wu, but not for you poors out there.

Hypocrite, indeed.

And where do your kids go to school??? — Dani/Eric 2024 for America! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) October 19, 2023

So are your kids in public schools? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) October 20, 2023

So you do send your kids to private school then. — 6th Gen Floridian 🐊 (@6thGenFloGrown) October 19, 2023

LOLOLOL!

The people were not going to let Gene off the hook.

Which neighborhood school do your kids go to, Gene? — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) October 20, 2023

Advertisement

Wu earned himself quite a ratio of people asking him the obvious question to point out his hypocrisy.

Slandering @DeAngelisCorey won’t change the fact that he’s right- you send your kids to private school and are against Other People (read: The Poors) having the same opportunity for their children. pic.twitter.com/g5UZy7q8lo — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) October 20, 2023

BAM!

Gene, why the anger? Let me guess:



It’s to distract from the fact that you’re the gatekeeper, trying to deny choice to families that overwhelming support Ed freedom.



Or, you’re a stooge and knee-capper for the self-serving, underperforming government schools monopoly. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) October 19, 2023

We found the gatekeeper, Gene. It's you!

…and as a member of the enlightened elite, gatekeeping is a privilege exclusively reserved for people who can afford private schools, like you. pic.twitter.com/IS9weRylrh — Spicey Renfro (@SpiceyRenfro) October 20, 2023

Gene doesn't want his kids attending school with the common folk.

Any bets on whether Gene has one of these signs in his yard? pic.twitter.com/UnocFsHCYb — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) October 20, 2023

Bwahaha!

Are you really this stupid or do you just play this stupid on Twitter? https://t.co/yJ0xoRVgIB — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

Why not both?

You send your kids to private schools. https://t.co/DjtT2aD407 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) October 20, 2023

Yes, yes he does.

Also … did we mention that Genu Wu sends his kids to private school? Because he does. LOL.

Never can you find a more prominent sign of defeat than when your opponent throws "incel" at you. — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) October 20, 2023

You're wrong once again, Gene. Corey has at least one child.

He's your Daddy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!