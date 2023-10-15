You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David...
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia

Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:30 PM on October 15, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

According to Professor Kamel Hawwash, there are mass desertions in the IDF. The Israeli army is in disarray because they just can't agree to defend their nation after over 1,000 Israelis were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Advertisement

The only problem with the professor's claim?

It's hogwash. Or maybe Hawgwash?

One undeniably good feature of the TwitterX platform that has been highly promoted by Elon Musk is Community Notes. It has proven to be an invaluable method to combat misinformation, with the advantage that the notes have to be approved by a variety of contributors, with varying viewpoints, and you don't have to take CNN's or WaPo's word for it.

The Community Note was straight and to the point and included a handy tweet to explain:

Since Israel does not have any Channel 10 nor other media reports in regards to the claim exist, it is a fabricated claim.

Oops, the gullible academic was about to be called out.

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ouch.

LOLOLOL!

Yep, that's how it be.

Oof!

Community Notes should be accompanied by a football to the groin sound. We should get Elon on that ASAP.

It's a thing of beauty.

Right?! You can't 'well … ackshually' this one. The channel doesn't even exist. LOL.

He's back!

Good question.

Advertisement

'Pro-Israel accounts'. He can't even admit he's spreading lies without blaming Israel.

Then he goes with the tried-and-true 'Okay, I spread a lie, but some people are saying it's true'. Well done, sir.

Excuse us, professor, your tweet did turn out to be inaccurate. Maybe just delete it … and your account.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FACT CHECK HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)
Sam J.
You know you're Germany, right? Jewish homes reportedly marked with Star of David in Berlin
Grateful Calvin
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza
Sam J.
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
WaPo laments 'misinformation' shaping how the world views Israel, Hamas
Amy Curtis
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement