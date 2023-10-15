Community Notes for the win! Professor pushing propaganda gets LEVELED

According to Professor Kamel Hawwash, there are mass desertions in the IDF. The Israeli army is in disarray because they just can't agree to defend their nation after over 1,000 Israelis were murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The only problem with the professor's claim?

It's hogwash. Or maybe Hawgwash?

Reports from Israel’s channel 10: Apparently, Reports of mass desertion among #Israeli soldiers, their refusal to participate in the war, disagreements between commanders, and withdrawals of senior officers and officials. — Professor Kamel Hawwash بروفيسور كامل إسحق الحواش (@kamelhawwash) October 14, 2023

One undeniably good feature of the TwitterX platform that has been highly promoted by Elon Musk is Community Notes. It has proven to be an invaluable method to combat misinformation, with the advantage that the notes have to be approved by a variety of contributors, with varying viewpoints, and you don't have to take CNN's or WaPo's word for it.

The Community Note was straight and to the point and included a handy tweet to explain:

Since Israel does not have any Channel 10 nor other media reports in regards to the claim exist, it is a fabricated claim.

Not only have there been zero reports of this—Israel hasn't had a channel 10 since 2019 https://t.co/0PjuLrVafS — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) October 15, 2023

Oops, the gullible academic was about to be called out.

Ouch.

More like Professor Hogwash amirite — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) October 15, 2023

LOLOLOL!

Yep, that's how it be.

This guy could've gotten away with this in the old days. Now it's a community note football straight to the groin. https://t.co/hImEFcI3g3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 15, 2023

Oof!

Community Notes should be accompanied by a football to the groin sound. We should get Elon on that ASAP.

It's a thing of beauty.

This community note 😂😂😂 I’m dead. https://t.co/ZIYzJV6QGq — Avi Sebbag (@seebs66) October 15, 2023

Right?! You can't 'well … ackshually' this one. The channel doesn't even exist. LOL.

He's back!

So this Tweet has now been “community noted.” Will you update your false claims now? — Suzi Hixon ⚖️ | Trademark Attorney, Entrepreneur (@suzihixon) October 15, 2023

Good question.

Pro-Israel accounts have been disputing my tweet. I try my best to provide accurate information and use sources that are reliable. If my tweet turns out to be inaccurate then I apologise.



However, there are lots of reports circulating about disquiet amongst the military and… — Professor Kamel Hawwash بروفيسور كامل إسحق الحواش (@kamelhawwash) October 15, 2023

'Pro-Israel accounts'. He can't even admit he's spreading lies without blaming Israel.

Then he goes with the tried-and-true 'Okay, I spread a lie, but some people are saying it's true'. Well done, sir.

Excuse us, professor, your tweet did turn out to be inaccurate. Maybe just delete it … and your account.

***

