RFK Jr.'s siblings try to sink his third party run faster than Uncle Ted's Chappaquiddick sedan

Can you imagine trashing your own brother to defend a nearly-fossilized Joe Biden?

Well, you don't have to, because that's exactly what Kerry, Rory, Joe, and Kathleen Kennedy chose to do, and all we can do is laugh.

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

Not only did they diss their brother, but they also invoked their dead father to participate in the hit job.

That's pretty low, even for a Kennedy.

I have nothing but contempt for RFK JR, yet she manages to make him a legitimately sympathetic figure.



With siblings as contemptible as this, little wonder he has sought out meaning and community from the weirder corners of the Internet. https://t.co/L1DFIDpsun — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) October 9, 2023

Spot on assessment. LOL.

Your whole family is gross https://t.co/iDNQkBRMom — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 10, 2023

We've been saying this for years.

Shameful — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 9, 2023

It is, but not even on the top ten list of shameful things Kennedy's have done.

Look around you, Kennedy clan. Joe Biden has already been dangerous to our country.

Silence would have sufficed. — MarionJ (@HodgesBoots) October 9, 2023

Right? Is it really that hard to just keep your mouth shut about your brother? There are plenty of liberals to denounce RFK Jr. for running 'against Joe Biden' (even though it's not yet clear that his run does the most damage to Biden).

Yikes. — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) October 10, 2023

Thanksgiving's gonna be so awkward.

tl;dr: democracy is dangerous to democracy — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 9, 2023

LOL! That's the Democrat message these days.

'Democracy is on the ballot. Derp!'

Democracy is the ballot, knuckleheads.

Um, not to be “that guy,” but it is literally a violation of Senator Kennedy’s First Amendment rights for you to post this. Being a member of John Kerry’s family doesn’t immunize you.



As a youth football coaching legend, I suggest you delete this tweet or I will report it. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 9, 2023

They broke the First Amendment! Heh.

As you might have guessed, the Star Wars bar scene of political TwitterX showed up to support the sibling saboteurs.

I respect the Kennedys so much for this statement. It had to be hard, and genuinely sad. https://t.co/KoiISQMe7D — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) October 9, 2023

The Kennedy family has words for RFK Jr. 🔥



👏 👏 👏 https://t.co/sBGZL54DNT — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 9, 2023

Don’t be fooled by the name. His family knows him best https://t.co/7BDNti88Jf — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) October 9, 2023

Off to a great start, Bobby!! https://t.co/JtGkWwWron — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 9, 2023

What kind of people attack their own flesh and blood to gain the praise of people like this?

Leftists … they're just really messed up, y'all.

The only reason anyone even is aware of you IS because of your brother. https://t.co/p2yYby8qpB — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 9, 2023

Maybe trying to get in on some of that opposition sibling grift?

Let's be fair to both sides here:



ALL the Kennedys are horrible, and none of them should ever hold any power ever again.https://t.co/gYBkvNr2RP — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 9, 2023

He's got a point.

RFK Jr. certainly seems to genuinely believe the positions he promotes. He's also a leftist and would make a better spoiler than a president.

I am forever thankful that this family dynasty was hamstrung before it could take off. https://t.co/177Ai61PfO — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) October 9, 2023

Ah, Camelot … more like Cam-e-not. (Even we cringed at that one.)

This is savage. I lost my brother 3 years ago tomorrow. You are soo lucky to have your brothers. You don’t need to humiliate him. You just need to love him. This is shameful. I’m glad you’re not my sibling. #Kennedys https://t.co/hyz9kdoXvS — Kathy Tavoularis (@KathyTavoularis) October 9, 2023

Family first.

If Joe Biden takes precedence over your brother, you need to work on your priorities.

Wow. You should be ashamed of yourselves — Jona (@xcKernels) October 9, 2023

Yeah … that gene doesn't run in their family.

***

