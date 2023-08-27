WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash

NASCAR's Ryan Preece was involved in a bone-jarring wreck during the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The footage of the car flipping end-over-end and then side-over-side is insane.

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

NASCAR fans were quick to comment on the wild scene.

Just gutted after seeing that wreck. Thank god Ryan Preece was conscious and standing when the safety crew got him out of the car.



Worst wreck I’ve ever seen in the Cup Series. #RyanPreece — Greg Davis (@GregMDavis) August 27, 2023

Prayers to Ryan Preece, hopefully he's not hurt too bad. I didn't expect to see him get out of the car after this. In my 3 decades of watching NASCAR, this is one of the craziest flips I've seen. https://t.co/pP42KgIO1V — Tyler Reed (@OceansideRadio) August 27, 2023

“Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona. And he walked away.” There fixed it for you. — Christopher Fusaro (@FusaCmee) August 27, 2023

That was the first question on everyone's mind, and yes, Preece climbed out of the wreckage.

As you can see on tv Ryan is out of the car.



Thank God — Ryan Preece Racing (@RaceWithPreece) August 27, 2023

He was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Ryan was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing standard tests, he is awake, alert and obviously shaken. — Ryan Preece Racing (@RaceWithPreece) August 27, 2023

Amazing.

The most violent flip I’ve seen in an extremely long time. Glad Ryan climbed from the car 🙏 https://t.co/2ErmO25mTk — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) August 27, 2023

This is absolutely shocking. Testament to the safety engineers. https://t.co/DhHDRyCw5n — Rob Hodkinson🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RobHodkinson) August 27, 2023

To the extent you make cars going over 100 mph safe, it's extraordinary what NASCAR is able to do.

That's got to be a heck of feeling.

Your camera operator did an absolutely incredible job capturing this. — Edmund Dougherty🇺🇸 (@edhdougherty) August 27, 2023

It really is stunning work.

Here's another angle.

Insane Nascar crash.



Ryan Preece's car flipped at least 12 times at Daytona tonight.



He somehow walked away under his own power before being put on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/QdLgnBLeP3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 27, 2023

Wow.

Ryan Preece FLIPS down the backstretch!



He climbs out of the car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2R0GbpFLj1 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Even with reports of exiting the car, fans were rightfully concerned about the driver's condition.

Prayers up for Ryan Preece tonight. I hope he is alright. That was a very scary crash.pic.twitter.com/jGKyu2m5Vh — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 27, 2023

Preece himself gave fans a sigh of relief by providing an update of his own on Twitter/X.

If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough.



Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back. — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) August 27, 2023

That was intense. We're glad he's okay.

***

