KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song
Lincoln Project asks who looks more presidential, Biden or Trump
Even Rep. Ilhan Omar is taken with Donald Trump's mugshot
Everytown stands up for Jacob Blake, earns a Community Note
Bob Barker passes at 99 and the sweet homages pour in
Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle...
Gas used to terminate death row inmate will cause them to pass out...
Riley Gaines sums up Joe Biden's Women's Equality Day message
Report about Biden WH & Jack Smith shows where the REAL election interference...
Miranda Devine finds Hunter Biden's new Malibu pad a bit pricey 'for 2...
@JoeBiden sets 2023 as a target date & earns a hilarious Community Note

WATCH: Unbelievable footage of Ryan Preece's NASCAR crash

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:01 AM on August 27, 2023
NBC Twitter Feed

NASCAR's Ryan Preece was involved in a bone-jarring wreck during the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The footage of the car flipping end-over-end and then side-over-side is insane.

NASCAR fans were quick to comment on the wild scene.

That was the first question on everyone's mind, and yes, Preece climbed out of the wreckage.

He was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
Brett T.

Amazing.

To the extent you make cars going over 100 mph safe, it's extraordinary what NASCAR is able to do.

That's got to be a heck of feeling.

It really is stunning work.

Here's another angle.

Wow.

Even with reports of exiting the car, fans were rightfully concerned about the driver's condition.

Preece himself gave fans a sigh of relief by providing an update of his own on Twitter/X.

That was intense. We're glad he's okay.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRASH NASCAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels
Brett T.
One Trump defendant remains imprisoned ... and it's very complicated
justmindy
Oliver Anthony Facebooked even MORE clarification on the politics surrounding his hit song
FuzzyChimp
KJP says she was made press secretary because she's 'beyond capable'
Brett T.
The Rich Men North of Richmond strike back with a parody cover of their own
FuzzyChimp
Guy who hates bigots marks anniversary of 'murder' of two activists by Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Donald Trump Jr. guesses why Ron DeSantis is playing baseball in four-inch heels Brett T.