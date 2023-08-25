Alley OOPS! Biden 'BOUNCES' on WNBA Championship team and extends his vacation
Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  8:47 PM on August 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

This is just sad, folks. Listening to Joe Biden slur his way through this White House media production, where he tells hurting Americans that things are going great, is almost too much to stomach.

The hallmark of the Biden presidency has been paying more for less, yet he continues to brag about his role in our demise.

Biden starts with the tried-and-true 'trickle-down economics' myth. Democrats love pretending that those of us on the right want to hand all of the money to rich people, who will 'trickle' it out to the rest of us.

In reality, conservatives favor pro-business policies that encourage the wealthy to take their money out of hiding, where it can be taxed and invested to create new wealth. Guess who the very first people are to be paid when business is healthy? That's right, the American worker.

But don't take our word for it. We never pass up a chance to pass along Thomas Sowell's brilliant debunking of the trickle down myth.

Yeah, people aren't buying what Biden is selling … at highly inflated prices.

Please, Mr. President, stop helping. We're begging you.

LOL. Not to brag, but we can now carry about $235,000 worth of groceries from the car to the house … in a single trip. BOOYAH!

'You, too, can fund your crack cocaine habit by selling artwork under Bidenomics!'

Bendovernomics?

Sorry, Joe, you can get the interns to draw pictures on your whiteboard all day, but average people know when they're paying more.

We're surprised he managed to check the boxes, honestly. We're guessing it took 152 takes, he tried to eat 5 markers, wrote on his face repeatedly, held a riveting conversation with the whiteboard, and they had to bribe him with ice cream.

Now THAT is Bidenomics!

Is there anybody out there who believes the job creation claim? Seriously, we'd like to meet the Rhodes scholar who doesn't understand the impact of COVID lockdowns on Biden's false bravado over workers being released from pathogenic purgatory.

Not to mention that everything we buy seems to be shrinking faster than Biden's non-vacation days.

Who decided to put this man on video next to a blank whiteboard? LOL!

LOLOLOL!

Democrats will assure you that gas prices are much lower now … than the highs earlier in Biden's presidency.

It's hard to beat mean tweet gas prices.

Ouch.

Have at it, folks!

You're too kind, Ma'am.

We should use the word 'tripe' more often.

The Big Guy is at the bottom of the Bidenomics trickle down scheme.

Congratulations, Joe! You did it!

***

