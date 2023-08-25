Bidenomics: Joe Biden's whiteboard whitewashing of the American economy

This is just sad, folks. Listening to Joe Biden slur his way through this White House media production, where he tells hurting Americans that things are going great, is almost too much to stomach.

The hallmark of the Biden presidency has been paying more for less, yet he continues to brag about his role in our demise.

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision:



Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

Biden starts with the tried-and-true 'trickle-down economics' myth. Democrats love pretending that those of us on the right want to hand all of the money to rich people, who will 'trickle' it out to the rest of us.

In reality, conservatives favor pro-business policies that encourage the wealthy to take their money out of hiding, where it can be taxed and invested to create new wealth. Guess who the very first people are to be paid when business is healthy? That's right, the American worker.

But don't take our word for it. We never pass up a chance to pass along Thomas Sowell's brilliant debunking of the trickle down myth.

Yeah, people aren't buying what Biden is selling … at highly inflated prices.

Please, Mr. President, stop helping. We're begging you.

LOL. Not to brag, but we can now carry about $235,000 worth of groceries from the car to the house … in a single trip. BOOYAH!

'You, too, can fund your crack cocaine habit by selling artwork under Bidenomics!'

“middle out, bottom up” is a very aptly chosen phrase, if you think about it, resembles “grab your ankles” pic.twitter.com/YgxXErUghH — AnOldMan (@RecklessOldMan) August 25, 2023

Bendovernomics?

Food costs 13% more under Biden than it cost under Trump.



Everything is more expensive.



That’s Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/Xi01c7w3qk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 25, 2023

Sorry, Joe, you can get the interns to draw pictures on your whiteboard all day, but average people know when they're paying more.

This might be the most bizarre video I've seen yet from this president.



His use of the whiteboard is...not using the whiteboard at all. Except to make checkmarks. https://t.co/zaaABVtNf4 — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) August 25, 2023

We're surprised he managed to check the boxes, honestly. We're guessing it took 152 takes, he tried to eat 5 markers, wrote on his face repeatedly, held a riveting conversation with the whiteboard, and they had to bribe him with ice cream.

This is a MUCH better explainer: pic.twitter.com/La4eaAx0P0 — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) August 25, 2023

Now THAT is Bidenomics!

So many lies, but just to name a few:



“Increasing wages”: Real wages are down 2.6% under Biden.



“Manufacturing resurgence”: A slowdown has experts warning of a manufacturing recession.



“13M jobs”: Jobs recovered post-COVID (mainly in GOP-led states) are not jobs “created.” — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) August 25, 2023

Is there anybody out there who believes the job creation claim? Seriously, we'd like to meet the Rhodes scholar who doesn't understand the impact of COVID lockdowns on Biden's false bravado over workers being released from pathogenic purgatory.

You changed it alright. Since you took office this is what you've done. pic.twitter.com/91Sc7asvZe — Patriotic Dogs (@Irish_fan_81) August 25, 2023

Not to mention that everything we buy seems to be shrinking faster than Biden's non-vacation days.

Who decided to put this man on video next to a blank whiteboard? LOL!

LOLOLOL!

Democrats will assure you that gas prices are much lower now … than the highs earlier in Biden's presidency.

It's hard to beat mean tweet gas prices.

Ouch.

Here's the template I grabbed from the video... Do your worst pic.twitter.com/wkDwQeX6M8 — Anarcho Agorist (@anarcho_agorist) August 25, 2023

Have at it, folks!

You're regulating ceiling fans, you pompous waste of space https://t.co/khJHIrjn6z — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) August 25, 2023

You're too kind, Ma'am.

You'd have to be an idiot to believe this tripe. https://t.co/87cjP8uPmQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 25, 2023

We should use the word 'tripe' more often.

The Big Guy is at the bottom of the Bidenomics trickle down scheme.

You certainly changed the economic direction of this country, similarly to that of a nose dive. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) August 25, 2023

Congratulations, Joe! You did it!

