President Biden FINALLY acknowledges his 7th grandchild
Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  11:31 AM on July 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

As best we understand the debacle of the Hunter Biden plea deal agreement (this editor is not a lawyer), the goal of the lawyers of Joe Biden's unsavory son was to cop to the less egregious tax charges so he could skate on the more serious crimes - even those he might be prosecuted for in the future.

For those of us uninitiated in legalese, it looked like an attempt at a blanket pardon through a plea agreement.

The goal, of course, was to make the whole thing go away and allow the media to report that, after all the bellowing by Republicans, Hunter Biden was only found guilty of a few tax violations.

The folks at Slate were apparently perfectly willing to play their role in this deceptive Democrat-aiding diplomacy.

'Hey, you simple-minded rubes! You wouldn't even be charged if you had committed these minor tax offenses.'

Yeah, that's the story Slate is pitching.

Who among us, after all, hasn't made $1.5 million in income and owed over $100,000 to the IRS?

Guess which word appears one time in the entire Slate article?

'Gun'.

After referring to 'Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax, gun, and drug charges' in the very first sentence, Slate focuses entirely on the tax charges, even portraying Hunter Biden as the victim. He's getting charged for something YOU wouldn't be charged with, after all.

Doug P.

Right …

That throws quite the monkey wrench into the Hunter Biden protection plan, doesn't it? (More accurately: 'Joe Biden protection plan'.)

But Slate would have you think we'd be treated better than Hunter Biden.

Heck, they could have ignored this entirely if they wanted to, according to Slate:

The DOJ Criminal Tax division could have declined prosecution completely, as it does in so many similar cases, meaning no felony and no misdemeanor at all due to a lack of provable mens rea possessed by Hunter—a person with a documented drug addiction—to willfully defraud the IRS.

Poor drug-addled Hunter Biden had no criminal intent. He just didn't know what he was doing, but we'll make a plea agreement to also ignore the drug and firearm crimes (and anything else that might be brought in the future).

What a joke.

Slate should probably add the 'this is not financial advice' disclaimer to their 'journalism'. LOL.

Everyone knows that's where the real story is, so Slate, being a loyal Joe Biden shield maiden, completely ignored that part.

Surely an innocent mistake of omission by Slate?

Yeah, you're Jedi mind tricks aren't going to work on us, Slate.

What gun crime? It's almost like Slate wrote this before the deal fell apart and decided to go with it anyway.

From the WaPo article cited by Slate:

In court, Biden said he was prepared to plead guilty. But then Noreika asked whether he would still do so if it was possible additional charges might be filed against him in the future.

Biden answered no.

There is no question that Hunter Biden understood what the end game was. Slate just doesn't want you to understand.

Again, from WaPo:

The judge also asked prosecutors if there was any precedent for a provision constructed this way. No, the prosecutor replied.

There's no precedent for the deal they were trying to pull off, but that didn't have anything to do with the screwup son of a sitting U.S. President being the recipient of the deal.

How stupid do these people think we are?

Exactly.

Slate has mastered the art of newspeak.

Gonna have to go back for another load.

The symbiotic relationship between Democrats and the mainstream media couldn't be more clear when people like congressman Goldman are promoting this swill, disguised as journalism.

