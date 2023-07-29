Slate becomes willing puppets for Hunter Biden's lawyers

As best we understand the debacle of the Hunter Biden plea deal agreement (this editor is not a lawyer), the goal of the lawyers of Joe Biden's unsavory son was to cop to the less egregious tax charges so he could skate on the more serious crimes - even those he might be prosecuted for in the future.

For those of us uninitiated in legalese, it looked like an attempt at a blanket pardon through a plea agreement.

The goal, of course, was to make the whole thing go away and allow the media to report that, after all the bellowing by Republicans, Hunter Biden was only found guilty of a few tax violations.

The folks at Slate were apparently perfectly willing to play their role in this deceptive Democrat-aiding diplomacy.

“Biden did not get a sweetheart deal. In fact, not only would you not be going to prison if you did what Hunter Biden did, you likely wouldn’t even be charged.” https://t.co/EX804X7oyG — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 28, 2023

'Hey, you simple-minded rubes! You wouldn't even be charged if you had committed these minor tax offenses.'

Yeah, that's the story Slate is pitching.

Who among us, after all, hasn't made $1.5 million in income and owed over $100,000 to the IRS?

“People don’t get charged for illegally brandishing a firearm during a drug buy” -super smart person — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 29, 2023

Guess which word appears one time in the entire Slate article?

'Gun'.

After referring to 'Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax, gun, and drug charges' in the very first sentence, Slate focuses entirely on the tax charges, even portraying Hunter Biden as the victim. He's getting charged for something YOU wouldn't be charged with, after all.

Right …

And yet the Judge found all it of to be below board, whatca got to say about that, Champ? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 29, 2023

That throws quite the monkey wrench into the Hunter Biden protection plan, doesn't it? (More accurately: 'Joe Biden protection plan'.)

I went through a 6 year battle with the IRS over $42K ($160K w/fees) Per IRS for a tax underpayment while I was employed by a private security contractor in Iraq, was threatened with jail and everything I owned being taken by the US GOV.

BTW this was while I was in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/DQ5N4xC2w9 — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) July 29, 2023

But Slate would have you think we'd be treated better than Hunter Biden.

Heck, they could have ignored this entirely if they wanted to, according to Slate:

The DOJ Criminal Tax division could have declined prosecution completely, as it does in so many similar cases, meaning no felony and no misdemeanor at all due to a lack of provable mens rea possessed by Hunter—a person with a documented drug addiction—to willfully defraud the IRS.

Poor drug-addled Hunter Biden had no criminal intent. He just didn't know what he was doing, but we'll make a plea agreement to also ignore the drug and firearm crimes (and anything else that might be brought in the future).

What a joke.

So I can intentionally not pay my taxes and nothing will happen to me 🤔

I can use your name when the IRS calls me, right? pic.twitter.com/Jajrc26lJT — democrat no more (@WalkFromDems) July 28, 2023

Slate should probably add the 'this is not financial advice' disclaimer to their 'journalism'. LOL.

Cool, cool...now address the part of the pleas deal the judge had an issue with..you know, the part where any and all other crimes that he may have committed or were still being investigated, he wouldn't face prosecution. It's almost as if his attorneys were aware that he… — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) July 28, 2023

Everyone knows that's where the real story is, so Slate, being a loyal Joe Biden shield maiden, completely ignored that part.

If I lied on a federal background check form to buy a gun I’d do time for a felony and so would every other “average” person, but you didn’t mention that part. https://t.co/OGGdqAsi6N — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 28, 2023

Surely an innocent mistake of omission by Slate?

And “these are not the droids you’re looking for.” 🙄 — Wooferville 🐶 (@LizzerMack) July 29, 2023

Yeah, you're Jedi mind tricks aren't going to work on us, Slate.

Are you on dope? There are people in prison right now for his gun crime. — Dan D. Lion (@DanDLio50048934) July 29, 2023

What gun crime? It's almost like Slate wrote this before the deal fell apart and decided to go with it anyway.

From the WaPo article cited by Slate:

In court, Biden said he was prepared to plead guilty. But then Noreika asked whether he would still do so if it was possible additional charges might be filed against him in the future. Biden answered no.

There is no question that Hunter Biden understood what the end game was. Slate just doesn't want you to understand.

It wasn't a sweetheart deal, it just consisted of multiple features the prosecutors admitted were unprecedented, and collapsed under the slightest bit of scrutiny from a judge https://t.co/LWLYG16lCE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 28, 2023

Again, from WaPo:

The judge also asked prosecutors if there was any precedent for a provision constructed this way. No, the prosecutor replied.

There's no precedent for the deal they were trying to pull off, but that didn't have anything to do with the screwup son of a sitting U.S. President being the recipient of the deal.

How stupid do these people think we are?

How is it not a sweetheart deal when they tried to get him to not be able to be charged with anything else ? Which is exactly why it fell apart — Trevor (@NewTrev69) July 28, 2023

Exactly.

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. The crack-smoking hooker-f**king bribe-soliciting tax-evading illegal-firearm-owning son of the President doesn’t receive special treatment. https://t.co/u0KemJ195Y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 29, 2023

Slate has mastered the art of newspeak.

Gonna have to go back for another load.

More BS from Goldman. Judge Norieka stopped the scam. https://t.co/hSirDIMmI5 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 28, 2023

The symbiotic relationship between Democrats and the mainstream media couldn't be more clear when people like congressman Goldman are promoting this swill, disguised as journalism.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!