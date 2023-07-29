'DeSantis pounced': That's what NBC News is going with

Biden reportedly wanted to meet 7th grandchild 'when the time was right' (*checks...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:38 PM on July 29, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

In a feat of journalistic gymnastics, NBC News managed to flip VP Kamala Harris hopping a flight to Florida to lie about the state's new curriculum standards into an attack launched by Ron DeSantis.

Of course they did.

The accusation by Harris that Florida wanted to 'replace history with lies' centered around a single sentence in the 216 page document that provided clarification about the topic of 'duties and trades performed by slaves', including some very specialized skills:

Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.

It is simply historical fact that some slaves developed skills that they used for personal benefit, to the extent possible for people who have been robbed of their freedom.

That didn't stop Kamala Harris from interpreting the sentence as negatively as possible.

Contrary to DeSantis 'looking for a fight', the Vice President of the United States brought the fight to Florida. While the governor clearly didn't create the curriculum standards, he didn't shy away from defending the Floridians who did.

One of the crafters of the standard, William Allen, has been quite vocal in his defense of the standards he helped create. In an interview with NPR, he described the intent of the sentence quite clearly:

Libs are fuming - Justice Alito to Democrats in Congress: Stay in your lane!
FuzzyChimp

I think the sentence explains itself. Its grammar is certainly perfectly clear when (it) refers to the fact that those who were held in slavery possess skills, whether they developed them before being held in slavery, while being held in slavery or subsequently to being held in slavery, from which they benefited when they applied themselves in the exertion of those skills. That's not a statement that is at all controversial. The facts sustain it. The testimonies of the people who lived the history sustain it.

The 'controversy' is in the interpretation of that sentence, and the bias of those reading it. Perhaps the man who helped create it knows the intended meaning better that all the pontificating politicos on Twitter?

Yes, that's what happened.

It then boiled over into a circular firing squad when some on the GOP side, especially black Republicans, took issue with the wording … or, possibly, interpretation of the wording as framed by others.

What started as defending Florida against Kamala Harris deteriorated into DeSantis defending himself against critiques from the right - all muddied up with a healthy dose of primary politics.

It seems perfectly reasonable that black Republicans should be able to ask questions about the intent of the instruction, or ask that the wording be clarified to avoid confusion. It's also perfectly reasonable that DeSantis should be able to defend himself, his state, and the authors of the standard (of which at least five are black) against accusations that they are attempting to minimize the horrors of slavery.

Primary politics made a mess of what could have been an easy meeting of the minds within the GOP and a united front returning fire against the VP's dishonest attack.

What is clear is that Kamala Harris started this attack, despite the NBC News framing, and you can be sure that the narrative from Democrats about the curriculum standard is less than truthful.

As reported by others, Kamala Harris took no issue with the same curriculum standard when it originated from a different source.

This is the actual author of the piece, completely ignoring the genesis of this dustup.

Sorry, buddy, Han didn't shoot first in any of these cases.

The offices of NBC are lit by gaslight.

This is why it would have been wise for GOP politicians to keep this within the family.

Look, the Left is going to be dishonest about this topic regardless. Giving them ammo to say 'even some Republicans agree' is just a bad move.

Ha! That's the 'journalist' doing this reporting.

'Tangling' is the word they use when they don't want to be accused of using 'pouncing'.

We look forward to the GOP focusing their fire on Democrats again. Primaries are a necessary evil.

That's how it works. Strap in, folks. It's gonna be a long ride.

***

Tags: FLORIDA KAMALA HARRIS NBC NEWS VP DESANTIS

