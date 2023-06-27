Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it...
Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Bus...
Horror: Watch a Mother describe how California stole her daughter, transitioned her, and...
Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious
Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxe...
Mehdi Hasan shames Rick Scott for telling socialists to stay OUT, trips SPECTACULARLY...
Writer gets whipped for complaining that new Indiana Jones flick doesn't discuss why...
Democrat Arrested for Keying Car with 'Biden Sucks' Sticker
Spammity SPAM! Large number of Twitter accounts suspended/locked/ limited (here we go agai...
Ed Krassenstein cares way more about young kids than the 'hypocrites' exposing what's...
EPIC thread explains who Trump supporters really are and why they're important to...
Roseanne's recent comments on censorship have made her the subject of a gross...
GOP Candidate Doesn't Know Who the Uyghurs Are

Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be pro-choice

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:44 PM on June 27, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has apparently confused Catholicism with Moloch worship.

DeLauro, like many on the Left, simply remake traditions in their own image to suit their progressive agenda.

We knew the difference between a man and a woman for all of human history … until progressives decided we didn't. The accepted meaning of 'racism' was no longer politically profitable? Meh, Democrats will just change it. An entire religion's documented teachings don't support killing unborn innocents? Hey! They'll just pretend the religion actually requires them to support abortion-on-demand.

The official position of the Catholic Church is to oppose all forms of abortion, stating that:

… human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life …

Note that the Catholic Church defines the teachings of Catholicism, not Rosa DeLauro, despite however much she would like to bend the religion to satisfy her pro-abortion preferences.

Twitter wasn't buying it.

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Aaron Walker

Is there an exception if you have a (D) next to your name? Asking for a political party.

Exactly. DeLauro is talking about her Catholic faith … and Nancy Pelosi's … and Joe Biden's. In other words, not the real thing.

(Disclaimer: This editor is not Catholic, but it's not like the church has hidden their teachings on abortion.)

See! We told you we understood! LOL.

It's amazing this woman has been awarded power for so long.

So … is that like trans-Catholic?

Bingo.

Bringing down the righteous judgment. We like it.

The Ten Commandments were not an à la carte menu.

LOLOLOL!

You have to read between the lines of the Ten Commandments!

We read it so you don't have to.

Our faith unfailingly promotes the common good, prioritizes the dignity of every human being, and highlights the need to provide a collective safety net to our most vulnerable.

Is there any human being more vulnerable than an unborn baby? How is killing or dismembering an unborn human being prioritizing their dignity?

The statement goes on to say they 'are committed to making real the basic principles at the heart of Catholic social teaching', including helping the poor, oppressed, disadvantaged, and so on. Their main point being that it's cruel to make poor people have kids they don't want, so the right thing to do is kill them. Wow.

They also cover the responsibility to 'follow our conscience' as well as dragging out the old 'separation of church and state' argument.

Finally, they close with:

The fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion. We are committed to advocating for the respect and protection of those making the decision if and when to have children.

No, those are the fundamental tenets of their Progressive faith.

We knew some of you would have the receipts!

Tweeting Catholics wasted no time setting DeLauro and her band of 30 counterfeit Catholics straight.

That's rather clear. DeLauro is definitely speaking of her Catholicism.

Or that. LOL.

Looks like a Rosa DeLauro campaign rally.

They're not included in DeLauro's version of social justice.

Imagine claiming to belong to a religion where the virgin birth plays a central role to its doctrinal beliefs while also claiming God incarnate could have been aborted by Mary.

Ha!

Clear enough for you, Rosa DeLauro? Maybe stop redefining things that you don't have the right to define.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION DEMOCRAT PRO-CHOICE RELIGION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America
Aaron Walker
Horror: Watch a Mother describe how California stole her daughter, transitioned her, and caused her death
Aaron Walker
NBC News spins 'coming for your children' Pride event chant and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.
Marketing executives behind disastrous Bud Light campaign allegedly let go by Anheuser-Busch
Amy
Shovel-ready Brian Krassenstein defends self against @LibsofTikTok by ... digging his grave even deeper
Sarah D
Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 7: Questioning elections in Ukraine and America Aaron Walker