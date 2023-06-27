Rosa DeLauro gets flogged for claiming her Catholic faith compels her to be pro-choice

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has apparently confused Catholicism with Moloch worship.

DeLauro, like many on the Left, simply remake traditions in their own image to suit their progressive agenda.

We knew the difference between a man and a woman for all of human history … until progressives decided we didn't. The accepted meaning of 'racism' was no longer politically profitable? Meh, Democrats will just change it. An entire religion's documented teachings don't support killing unborn innocents? Hey! They'll just pretend the religion actually requires them to support abortion-on-demand.

I am a Catholic—baptized, raised, and confirmed.



The fundamental tenets of my faith compel me to defend a women’s right to access abortion.



I am proudly part of the faithful large majority of US Catholics who support legal protections for abortion access.



Read my statement ⬇️ — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) June 26, 2023

The official position of the Catholic Church is to oppose all forms of abortion, stating that:

… human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life …

Note that the Catholic Church defines the teachings of Catholicism, not Rosa DeLauro, despite however much she would like to bend the religion to satisfy her pro-abortion preferences.

Twitter wasn't buying it.

The Catholic Church declares abortion a grave moral evil, a mortal sin, rejecting Christ in the baby killed. You can’t be a Catholic in good standing & support abortion. By supporting abortion, you are rejecting Catholicism & Christ. I encourage—& pray—you will go to confession. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 27, 2023

Is there an exception if you have a (D) next to your name? Asking for a political party.

That's not our Catholic faith. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 27, 2023

Exactly. DeLauro is talking about her Catholic faith … and Nancy Pelosi's … and Joe Biden's. In other words, not the real thing.

(Disclaimer: This editor is not Catholic, but it's not like the church has hidden their teachings on abortion.)

Your Catholic card. Turn it in. — Taxpayer1234 #🟦 (@Taxpayers1234) June 27, 2023

See! We told you we understood! LOL.

I occasionally like to remind everybody that Connecticut voters have been choosing to send an actual demonic entity to Congress for decades https://t.co/JvorvkDjIF pic.twitter.com/uD9yKHWTMd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 27, 2023

It's amazing this woman has been awarded power for so long.

Wrong. You identify as a Catholic. That is not the same thing as BEING Catholic. Because the Catechism rejects abortion. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) June 27, 2023

So … is that like trans-Catholic?

Translation: I’m not actually Catholic, I just find it personally convenient to claim otherwise. https://t.co/mDGpBLs7eF — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) June 27, 2023

Bingo.

‘I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.’ — G (@stevensongs) June 27, 2023

Bringing down the righteous judgment. We like it.

A Catholic who's never heard of the Ten Commandments? pic.twitter.com/0lD9rte36Y — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 27, 2023

The Ten Commandments were not an à la carte menu.

"I'm a vegetarian, and that's why I eat meat." https://t.co/cCWCmHJhUk — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🍊/🐊 (@doctorcherokee) June 27, 2023

LOLOLOL!

“What God MEANT to say is we SHOULD kill babies” https://t.co/q2CLhhGV9K — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 27, 2023

You have to read between the lines of the Ten Commandments!

I do not need to read your statement. You are campaigning for the right to kill children. I will never support that. — Ada Lluch 🇪🇸 (@ada_lluch) June 27, 2023

We read it so you don't have to.

Our faith unfailingly promotes the common good, prioritizes the dignity of every human being, and highlights the need to provide a collective safety net to our most vulnerable.

Is there any human being more vulnerable than an unborn baby? How is killing or dismembering an unborn human being prioritizing their dignity?

The statement goes on to say they 'are committed to making real the basic principles at the heart of Catholic social teaching', including helping the poor, oppressed, disadvantaged, and so on. Their main point being that it's cruel to make poor people have kids they don't want, so the right thing to do is kill them. Wow.

They also cover the responsibility to 'follow our conscience' as well as dragging out the old 'separation of church and state' argument.

Finally, they close with:

The fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion. We are committed to advocating for the respect and protection of those making the decision if and when to have children.

No, those are the fundamental tenets of their Progressive faith.

You gotta cite both parts of the Catechism on informed conscience:



“CCC 1800 A human being must always obey the certain judgment of his conscience.



CCC 1801 Conscience can remain in ignorance or make erroneous judgments. Such ignorance and errors are not always free of guilt.” https://t.co/fFw0OiwaMK — Leah Libresco Sargeant (@LeahLibresco) June 28, 2023

We knew some of you would have the receipts!

Tweeting Catholics wasted no time setting DeLauro and her band of 30 counterfeit Catholics straight.

That's rather clear. DeLauro is definitely speaking of her Catholicism.

You’re confusing Catholicism with Moloch worship. — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) June 27, 2023

Or that. LOL.

Looks like a Rosa DeLauro campaign rally.

The children could not be reached for comment. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) June 27, 2023

They're not included in DeLauro's version of social justice.

The 1st person to recognize Jesus was the baby in Elizabeth’s womb!



Are you saying the Virgin Mary had a right to terminate Baby Jesus while she was pregnant??? — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) June 28, 2023

Imagine claiming to belong to a religion where the virgin birth plays a central role to its doctrinal beliefs while also claiming God incarnate could have been aborted by Mary.

Ha!

If you support abortion, you’re not Catholic. It’s like talking about a square circle. You’re not in communion with the Church & for the good of your soul, you shouldn’t present yourself for Holy Communion until you publicly renounce this statement and privately go to confession. https://t.co/fUqsSRl3AG — Fr. Patrick Behm (@FrPBehm) June 27, 2023

Clear enough for you, Rosa DeLauro? Maybe stop redefining things that you don't have the right to define.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!