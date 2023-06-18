Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet

Tea Party Patriots: 'When Biden took office, inflation was just 1.4%'
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:03 PM on June 18, 2023
Twitchy

PETA is at it again. In their never-ending quest to encourage people to eat delicious animals by being annoying on Twitter, they've now thrown the idea of animal supremacy into the mix.

Apparently, the idea is that those of use who are meat-eating humans consider ourselves to be superior to the other species and therefore should be able to dominate the rest of the animal kingdom.

Guilty as charged.

We're not sure PETA isn't just an elaborate trolling operation at this point, but it's usually fun, so we're passing along some of your responses to the would-be steak takers.

Even more importantly, why does PETA think it's okay for animals to eat other animals?

It's okay for animals to eat other animals because most of them couldn't survive if they didn't.

We humans, you see, are capable of making ethical decisions, unlike the animals … because we're superior.

The PETA people also believe in human supremacy, it seems.

That's the real reason why people eat other animals.

Nom. Nom. Nom.

This is the way.

Mac is out here asking the important question. If animals weren't meant to be eaten, they'd be made out of Brussel sprouts and broccoli.

Twitter users were mostly unanimous that the deliciousness of meat was the primary reason we eat animals, but they also had opinions on the 'supremacy' argument.

Correct. If you're constantly getting caught and cooked, you're definitely inferior to the one catching and cooking you.

You know when animals will put satellites in space?

When pigs fly.

To be fair to our animal underlings, humans have not been able to find a cure for cancer yet either.

Hey, if a cow manages to crack that nut before humans, that would be … udderly amazing.

(Yeah, that one was bad.)

Honestly, we're just going to mute them and keep grilling Bessie.

LOL! Words to live by.

It's Father's Day, so break out a slab of animal and grill it up for your favorite carnivorous dad.

Yum!

Cannibalistic carnivorous cows … now that would be something.

We're glad it's just not us who gets hungry every time we read through the replies to a PETA tweet.

Aside from all the jokes, it is quite shameful for PETA to try to latch onto actual historical suffering just to bust your burgers.

Do better, PETA.

***

