Bite supremacy? People pile on PETA over their latest anti-delicious meat tweet

PETA is at it again. In their never-ending quest to encourage people to eat delicious animals by being annoying on Twitter, they've now thrown the idea of animal supremacy into the mix.

Apparently, the idea is that those of use who are meat-eating humans consider ourselves to be superior to the other species and therefore should be able to dominate the rest of the animal kingdom.

Guilty as charged.

Supremacy is at the root of why people think it’s okay to eat other animals. — PETA (@peta) June 17, 2023

We're not sure PETA isn't just an elaborate trolling operation at this point, but it's usually fun, so we're passing along some of your responses to the would-be steak takers.

So why do animals think it's ok to eat other animals? — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) June 17, 2023

Even more importantly, why does PETA think it's okay for animals to eat other animals?

Most of the animals who kill for food could not survive if they didn’t. That's not the case for us. We are capable of making ethical decisions. https://t.co/GsdvB9Yyb4 — PETA (@peta) June 18, 2023

It's okay for animals to eat other animals because most of them couldn't survive if they didn't.

We humans, you see, are capable of making ethical decisions, unlike the animals … because we're superior.

The PETA people also believe in human supremacy, it seems.

Animals are supremely delicious. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 17, 2023

That's the real reason why people eat other animals.

Nom. Nom. Nom.

That's why I always order a Burrito Supremacy at Taco Bell, because it's got all kinds of animal in it. Hella tasty! And I don't even use a coupon. That's for the poors. https://t.co/zcYzFR21Ik — G (@stevensongs) June 18, 2023

This is the way.

If we aren’t supposed to eat animals then why are they made of meat? — Mac (@macthekabar) June 18, 2023

Mac is out here asking the important question. If animals weren't meant to be eaten, they'd be made out of Brussel sprouts and broccoli.

False. Taste is the root of why people eat animals. — greg (@greg16676935420) June 17, 2023

Twitter users were mostly unanimous that the deliciousness of meat was the primary reason we eat animals, but they also had opinions on the 'supremacy' argument.

Yes. Humans are superior to animals, actually. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) June 18, 2023

Well, we do have supremacy over the beasts of the earth. — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) June 18, 2023

Correct. If you're constantly getting caught and cooked, you're definitely inferior to the one catching and cooking you.

She wrote on a device in her hand that permits communication across the planet through satellites orbiting Earth and accesses a billion terabytes of information.



Supremacy. Heck yeah! https://t.co/3e7qOIW3rI — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) June 18, 2023

You know when animals will put satellites in space?

When pigs fly.

When a cow finds a cure for cancer I’ll rethink my position.



Good talk. Thanks for coming. https://t.co/Y7qhEkPsic — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) June 18, 2023

To be fair to our animal underlings, humans have not been able to find a cure for cancer yet either.

Hey, if a cow manages to crack that nut before humans, that would be … udderly amazing.

(Yeah, that one was bad.)

I’ll stop eating cows when they tweet their request directly to me. https://t.co/EPn4KJQuSg — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 17, 2023

Honestly, we're just going to mute them and keep grilling Bessie.

If it's slower than me or dumber than me, pass the salt. https://t.co/tyBdLpxiKU — CDP 🐗⚾👏 (@cdpayne79) June 17, 2023

LOL! Words to live by.

I can’t wait to eat this steak from an animal I’m supreme over pic.twitter.com/INXGO3avTj — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 17, 2023

It's Father's Day, so break out a slab of animal and grill it up for your favorite carnivorous dad.

Yum!

I will fully admit I am supreme to animals. Feels good to be able to eat 100% beef fed beef tonight — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 17, 2023

Cannibalistic carnivorous cows … now that would be something.

Reminds me: I think I’ll have a steak tonight. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 17, 2023

We're glad it's just not us who gets hungry every time we read through the replies to a PETA tweet.

The history of slavery, segregation & discrimination against Black Americans is real. There are still remnants of that history to this day. People know that. So every movement, no matter how stupid & unrelated, tries to hijack that history for their own benefit. It’s offensive https://t.co/lg9ESYxgHt — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) June 18, 2023

Aside from all the jokes, it is quite shameful for PETA to try to latch onto actual historical suffering just to bust your burgers.

Do better, PETA.

***

