Matt Viser, who was recently given an award at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for ‘overall excellence’ in capturing ‘the spirit of Joe Biden’ shared the doddering president’s claim that Hunter Biden ‘has done nothing wrong’.

President Biden made this statement as his own Justice Department is investigating his son.

We’re certainly glad the adults are back in the room, respecting our sacred norms, and all that.

Maybe that Russian hooker was named ‘Nothing Wrong’ …

You have to hand it to Matt. He really does capture the spirit of Joe Biden here … one of congenital lying.

Stephen Miller wasn’t pulling any punches on this one.

Guy must be mistaken. The Biden White House would never …

Oh. From January of this year:

‘This is a legal matter that is currently happening at the Department of Justice, and the President has been very very clear when it comes to these types of legal matters, when it comes to investigations, he’s not going to interfere. He wants to make sure that we give back the independence that the Department of Justice should have when it comes to these types of investigations … ‘

We guess White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t briefed on the Hunter Biden loophole.

Trending

We don’t think you’re going to hear that mantra on this one. LOL.

Hunter probably got him a ‘World’s Greatest Big Guy’ shirt for Father’s Day.

The struggle is real for these leftist lackies. They know they have to ask questions, but they shield him immediately.

We had to laugh at the ‘you don’t have to answer’. You could almost hear the internal screaming: ‘You REALLY shouldn’t answer this question I’m about to ask. Please don’t do it. He’s gonna do it. Oh crap.’

They so badly want us to believe it.

As if MSNBC was capable of shame.

Imagine the media extending the benefit of the doubt to Donald Trump if the DOJ was investigating Don Jr.

The difference, in their minds, is that Orange Man Bad and Joe Biden is a ‘genuinely decent man’ – a claim that is as fabricated as Joe Biden’s hair.

Even in his lucid days, Biden was hardly a paragon of integrity. The man ended a presidential campaign in disgrace for plagiarism, regularly makes up stories about events that never happened, and has played dirty politics for 50 years, but there’s no way he could possibly be wrapped up in any wrongdoing?

Is it really water-carrying for Joe Biden, or is it more like carrying a tub of mint chocolate chip?

We’re not going to hold our breath that Hunter Biden will pay for his crimes. If he does, it will be a punishment far lighter than any of us would receive, and it will be orchestrated to provide cover for the Big Guy.

It will go something like this:

‘Now that President Biden has publicly commented on his son’s innocence in an active DOJ investigation, could you provide some detail on which flavors he’s depending on to carry him through these politically-motivated attacks against his son?’

That’s gonna be a big old steaming goose egg.

Do NeverTrumpers count? At least he said it.

Let’s not get crazy here. They never said the norms applied to everyone.

The norms have never changed actually: Democrats get away with stuff in the press and Republicans don’t.

That’s the norm …

… and those guys are too, but in a good way.

Hey, he’s an excellent artist. Wait until you see his video productions …

