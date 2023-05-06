Matt Viser, who was recently given an award at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for ‘overall excellence’ in capturing ‘the spirit of Joe Biden’ shared the doddering president’s claim that Hunter Biden ‘has done nothing wrong’.

President Biden made this statement as his own Justice Department is investigating his son.

We’re certainly glad the adults are back in the room, respecting our sacred norms, and all that.

President Biden to MSNBC on his son Hunter, who is under a Justice Department investigation: "My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him." pic.twitter.com/g1ONlhogrY — Matt Viser (@mviser) May 6, 2023

Maybe that Russian hooker was named ‘Nothing Wrong’ …

This guy gets awards for these kind of tweets. https://t.co/94WbujIsol — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 6, 2023

You have to hand it to Matt. He really does capture the spirit of Joe Biden here … one of congenital lying.

Matt.. see the issue with you just tweeting these things out now without fact checks or context? pic.twitter.com/p3uJ5RqCvt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2023

Stephen Miller wasn’t pulling any punches on this one.

Oh so we’re back to commenting on active investigations (by the executive branch), in this case into a member of the president’s immediate family https://t.co/hrH9OQj5xP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 6, 2023

Guy must be mistaken. The Biden White House would never …

Fox News reporter asks Karine Jean-Pierre if she could bring a DOJ official to a press briefing to answer questions about classified documents (it's an active investigation so this is unlikely to happen) pic.twitter.com/V8VKrXW19q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 18, 2023

Oh. From January of this year:

‘This is a legal matter that is currently happening at the Department of Justice, and the President has been very very clear when it comes to these types of legal matters, when it comes to investigations, he’s not going to interfere. He wants to make sure that we give back the independence that the Department of Justice should have when it comes to these types of investigations … ‘

We guess White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t briefed on the Hunter Biden loophole.

All in unison now… No one is above the law🎶 — Susie (@SoCalSister22) May 6, 2023

We don’t think you’re going to hear that mantra on this one. LOL.

He’s proud of the 10% Hunter got him. @JoeBiden https://t.co/ppLQx8X64T — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 6, 2023

Hunter probably got him a ‘World’s Greatest Big Guy’ shirt for Father’s Day.

>@SRuhle is almost apologetic asking these questions: “While there’s no ties to you…”

“You don’t have to answer” https://t.co/ihmQsTIDGc — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 6, 2023

The struggle is real for these leftist lackies. They know they have to ask questions, but they shield him immediately.

We had to laugh at the ‘you don’t have to answer’. You could almost hear the internal screaming: ‘You REALLY shouldn’t answer this question I’m about to ask. Please don’t do it. He’s gonna do it. Oh crap.’

"…and while there's no ties to you…." Very funny. They so badly want to believe this. — Joe Stallings⚾️🥃🏈🍷🎶 (@TheJoeStallings) May 6, 2023

They so badly want us to believe it.

Ruhle conducted a puffball interview which if @MSNBC were a legitimate outfit would embarrass them enough not to even air it.

What a joke. https://t.co/O65lxeIhqC — psychforensic 🇺🇸 (@psychforensic) May 6, 2023

As if MSNBC was capable of shame.

Even worse than the answer is NBC propagandist Ruhle’s false claim that the Biden family business has nothing to do with Joe. More like EVERYTHING. https://t.co/105oKO9S1u — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 6, 2023

Imagine the media extending the benefit of the doubt to Donald Trump if the DOJ was investigating Don Jr.

The difference, in their minds, is that Orange Man Bad and Joe Biden is a ‘genuinely decent man’ – a claim that is as fabricated as Joe Biden’s hair.

Even in his lucid days, Biden was hardly a paragon of integrity. The man ended a presidential campaign in disgrace for plagiarism, regularly makes up stories about events that never happened, and has played dirty politics for 50 years, but there’s no way he could possibly be wrapped up in any wrongdoing?

Matt take it easy. That water bucket is getting heavy. — Nah Bruh (@Queso_Matador) May 6, 2023

Is it really water-carrying for Joe Biden, or is it more like carrying a tub of mint chocolate chip?

1) Completely inappropriate for POTUS to comment on a pending DoJ case related to his son. 2) idea Hunter Biden did “nothing wrong” is ludicrous. We have a clear record of him engaging in criminal activity & trying to sell influence. At best, can argue about specific charges. https://t.co/O4qLXMVtbA — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2023

We’re not going to hold our breath that Hunter Biden will pay for his crimes. If he does, it will be a punishment far lighter than any of us would receive, and it will be orchestrated to provide cover for the Big Guy.

POTUS and WH just commented on an active and open DOJ investigation into his son. So @edokeefe and @PeterAlexander and other WH reporters will actively grill @PressSec on this right? And they won't quit in the name of a free and fair democratic press until they get an answer? https://t.co/A0FVbRoAVT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2023

It will go something like this:

‘Now that President Biden has publicly commented on his son’s innocence in an active DOJ investigation, could you provide some detail on which flavors he’s depending on to carry him through these politically-motivated attacks against his son?’

How many Democrats will openly criticize Biden's major ethical violation here by commenting on an ongoing investigation by his own administration? Any? Bueller? https://t.co/elAy38BK2q — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2023

That’s gonna be a big old steaming goose egg.

Highly inappropriate for him to comment. https://t.co/BFxrp3CBK9 — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) May 6, 2023

Do NeverTrumpers count? At least he said it.

Stephen, will Dispatch advocate for a special counsel now? https://t.co/YSbiweQ9QA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 6, 2023

Let’s not get crazy here. They never said the norms applied to everyone.

The norms have never changed actually: Democrats get away with stuff in the press and Republicans don’t.

That’s the norm …

… and those guys are too, but in a good way.

Hunter Biden’s selling paintings for Picasso prices and the president says he’s done “nothing wrong.” https://t.co/yLtg6afXLJ — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) May 6, 2023

Hey, he’s an excellent artist. Wait until you see his video productions …

