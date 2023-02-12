In the latest bit of insanity resulting from demands that males and females should be allowed to use the same restrooms and locker rooms, a New Hampshire school has implemented a urinal ban.

The urinal ban prompted students of Milford Middle School and Milford High School to walk out in protest.

Students in a New Hampshire school walked out after the school board halted the use of urinals as a result of a debate over gender identity and bathroom use. https://t.co/ux8Ho6UR6R — The Associated Press (@AP) February 11, 2023

The AP writing is pretty abysmal on this one, just to warn you, but we think we’ve unraveled it for you.

In an attempt to compromise between opposing factions, board member Noah Boudreault, proposed the urinal ban, essentially restricting all students’ bathroom use in the same way.

Hey, we’ve always said the goal of all leftist agendas is to make everybody equally miserable.

“The students demonstrated for about 45 minutes after the walkout. Some held signs, at least one of which said: ‘We want urinals.’”

— https://t.co/uBYZAZRW65 pic.twitter.com/WkxLusJ8pO — SeanMaloney0 (@Seanmaloney0) February 11, 2023

We reviewed video of some of the students at the protest and it was clear they were not united, but what kid is going to miss a chance to get out of class?

Some students didn’t want ‘biological males’ using the girls’ restroom. Others were able to parrot back the approved ‘equality’ talking points admirably.

We’re still trying to understand what logic could possibly underlie a urinal ban.

Women’s restrooms do not have urinals, so there’s no threat of an unwanted whip-out.

Men’s restrooms have urinals, but they require certain equipment to be able to use them (Equipment that only men have … a penis … it’s a penis! We can’t believe you made us say it.)

I’m sorry, but if a urinal is integral to your masculinity, take a seat. You don’t have a leg to stand on. — WaveBrave🦋 (@1bravewave) February 11, 2023

Once again, young men are being told not to be young men, in order to placate others.

But …

… they really don’t understand boys at all.

We always find a way.

This is probably their ‘number one’ priority. — Stef Fanski (@Oh__Cleveland) February 11, 2023

Not bad. Not bad.

We won’t take this sitting down. Literally.

This is yellow journalism. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) February 11, 2023

LOLOLOL!

QUIT STEALING HEADLINES FROM BABYLON BEE — 🇺🇸Sowellian Haggis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@tellcarl2) February 11, 2023

Today’s AP news story was yesterdays satire.

Do you want kids peeing on seats? Cause this is how boys pee on seats — rogue5484 (@rogue5484) February 11, 2023

Retaliatory seat-soaking will become a thing. Guaranteed.

One of the great mysteries of our time has to be how these LBGTQ+ activists suddenly became so influential in our culture and politics. This is insane. https://t.co/jItg37yGHm — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 11, 2023

To pee (standing up), or not to pee (standing up). That is the question.

