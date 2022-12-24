The interns who speak for Joe Biden extended a Christmas unity message that wasn’t well received.

The problem for Joe Biden is that he can’t simply don his fake Santa suit and ride down into Youville, pretending that he hasn’t spent the rest of the year sitting atop his mountain, hating on half the people below, plotting their demise, and only leaving crumbs too small for their mouses.

This Christmas season, my hope is that we take a few moments of quiet reflection to really look at one another. Not as Democrats or Republicans. But as who we really are: fellow Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 24, 2022

Unfortunately, for Joe Biden and the country, people have watched how President Unity has actually behaved in office, and they’re not willing to touch this one with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole.

They did, however, have something to say to the Grinch-in-Chief … and that is a noise we simply must hear …

Yeah, the sudden unity shtick is just not going to work, Joe. The words that best describe you are as follows, and we quote:

You’re a mean one, Mr. Joe. You really are a heel.

You’re as cuddly as a cactus. You’re as charming as an eel.

Mr. Joe! You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel!

That’s the real point of this PR tweet – to pretend Joe Biden is not actually the guy we see every other day of the year.

Hey, whoever tweeted this? We all saw The Red Speech. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 24, 2022

Yes we did, and we’re not going to suddenly forget all of that and stand heart to heart and hand in hand.

For two years you have been calling your ‘fellow Republicans’ the enemy of the state, domestic terrorist, white supremacists, granny killers and now you want them to forget all about it because it’s Christmas. I don’t think so! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 24, 2022

Clearly, people weren’t buying Biden’s call for Christmas unity.

‘Drop down and give me twenty, porky!’ LOL.

Does this mean I can go back to being black even though I didn't vote for you? — Free (@KaladinFree) December 24, 2022

There is a bit of a track record here Biden can’t just simply wish away with a little Christmas magic.

You have nothing but contempt for the American people. You're a liar and a thief. pic.twitter.com/CoeRqLipXo — Devil's Child 🚜🇺🇸 (@CJDanielsFarms) December 24, 2022

‘Listen here, Jack! … er … I mean … my fellow Americans … let’s reflect … uh … the unity … you know the thing.’

I wonder if this applies to MAGA Republicans too https://t.co/u4p1u7yYbT — Jeff Charles, Chaser of Liberty 🇺🇸 🏴 (@JeffOnTheRight) December 24, 2022

Nah. This Biden call for unity is more in the style of a Tet Offensive ceasefire.

Biden’s not going to give up on this rhetoric. He’s just after a few ‘good will’ clicks.

The real Joe Biden will be back to bashing the Right, whom he hates most of all … the tall and the small … in no time at all.

(We think it’s because his heart is two sizes too small.)

“Merry Christmas to all as we come together… whether they are my loyal patriotic voters, or those semi-fascists who hate democracy and deserve a winter of death.” — Razor (@hale_razor) December 24, 2022

Same guy.

Yep, we see right through you, Mr. President.

You deserve nothing but coal in your stockings. Coal at best. pic.twitter.com/ejBkytC1QO — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 24, 2022

Yet another proper use of fossil fuels.

You serious, Clark. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) December 24, 2022

LOLOLOL!

10 points awarded for perfect movie quotage.

‘Can I refill your eggnog for you? Get you something to eat? Drive you out to the middle of nowhere, leave you for dead?’ (We just had to throw that one in there. LOL.)

I think what they’re trying to say, Joe, is that you can stick your unity message in your floofloover and blow it out your whohooper.

