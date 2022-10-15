The Left has been seizing and pouncing over the recent executive order signed by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, to address challenges to voting for citizens of three Florida counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

Always quick to mislead the public, Democrats and media immediately began presenting the executive order as a move by DeSantis aimed at only helping three heavily GOP counties while ignoring Democratic stronghold Orange County. We can assure you, Hurricane Ian did not checker voter registrations before plowing through these counties on September 28th as a Category 4 storm.

There’s a giant gaping hole in this false narrative. Keep reading …

Anger as DeSantis eases voting rules in Republican areas hit by hurricane: Order makes voting easier in GOP heavy Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties but not in Democratic Orange county. #RemoveRon #CristForGovernor https://t.co/cq8UjDrOJh — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) October 15, 2022

You can read the executive order for yourself because you’re not going to get the truth from the anti-DeSantis mob on Twitter.

As stated directly in the executive order, the Supervisors of Elections for each of the three counties reported significant damage to polling stations (some having been wiped out completely), loss of poll workers, and so on. As a result, the Supervisors of Elections from these counties specifically requested accommodations for the upcoming election.

The executive order was signed by DeSantis on October 12th. On October 11th, ClickOrlando.com reported that Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Bill Cowles stated two voting locations were impacted, one of which was ‘on the way to recovery’. The article also reveals that Orange County election officials ‘said they can find alternate voting locations in that area for Election Day, if necessary’. On October 13th, the Orlando Sentinel reported that Cowles said ‘all 20 early voting sites in Orange County were available’.

In other words, Orange County wasn’t included in the executive order because they didn’t suffer nearly the damage to their elections infrastructure as Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties, and the Supervisor of Elections did not request any accommodations because the county is prepared for Election Day.

Those telling you otherwise are misinformed or lying.

Media outlets and left wing Twitter did not let those facts get in their way.

It was, in fact, the dishonest framing by The Guardian that really got the disinformation machine rolling.

Anger as DeSantis eases voting rules in Republican areas hit by hurricane https://t.co/iLyYHm2iWF — The Guardian (@guardian) October 15, 2022

The hypocrisy is as astonishingly brazen as it is astonishingly galling https://t.co/TXXtHcL1uw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 15, 2022

Perhaps you should do some journalism, Mehdi?

Governor DeSantis makes it easier to vote in three Republican stronghold counties hit by Hurricane Ian but not in the one county that favors Democrats. https://t.co/b05UHAu2ou — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) October 14, 2022

Live shot of Jim DeFede doing ‘investigative reporting’.

Why are we not surprised? @RonDeSantisFL only cares about one thing — himself.https://t.co/vzgcyG8kyD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 15, 2022

Why are we not surprised the Lincoln Project clown car would run with this bogus narrative?

This was always the plan. Claim your opponent used insidious, unfair election tactics when they didn't… and then ACTUALLY do those tactics in "retaliation". https://t.co/OvKby6rgS9 — David C Bell (@MovieHooligan) October 15, 2022

The most sinister part of DeSantis’s plan was when he whipped up a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico so he could level three GOP counties and sign an executive order to rig the election. Evil genius.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making it easier for voters to cast ballots in three southwestern Florida counties that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian and are bastions for GOP support, sparking criticism that he is “politicizing a natural disaster.” https://t.co/DCtSGbXy6J — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 13, 2022

If this were a Democrat governor and Democrat counties, Republicans would have been ‘seizing and pouncing’. Instead, we have criticism being sparked by some nameless apolitical entity, because clearly the criticism must be valid. This is how biased media attempts to manipulate the public.

It should surprise no one that @RonDeSantisFL, after failing the people of Lee and neighboring counties by not pushing for an evacuation in time to save their lives & homes from hurricane Ian is now piecing through the map, making post-disaster voting easier ONLY for Republicans. https://t.co/FOsaaPAvnC — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 15, 2022

Pro-Democracy Reid is very upset that people who have had their lives upended might get a little accommodation in the upcoming elections because they live in a GOP county. Derp.

“It’s not fair that DeSantis eased voting for counties that had major destruction and not the one that didn’t” is quite a take. https://t.co/igrOLEa06D — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) October 15, 2022

He gets it.