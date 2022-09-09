At Twitchy, the focus of our reporting is to report on the tweets that have focused the attention and reporting of other tweets in response to the focus of the tweet upon which we are focused. We will, as we must, continue to focus our reporting on the focus of these reported tweets.

Yep, you guessed right – Vice President ‘not quite at page count on my college essay‘ gave another speech in only the way she can. She didn’t have sinister lighting and wasn’t flanked by soldiers, so it was actually a breath of fresh air.

Kamala: "Today, the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will today also discuss the work yet ahead, the work we must still do."pic.twitter.com/toROCLBiPp — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 9, 2022

To be fair, this is essentially the agenda of 90% of upper-level management meetings.

Let’s go straight to your hilarious responses!

Teacher: Write a 3 page essay, due tomorrow.

Kamala: In large print, triple spaced, and written 1 inch in from the margins. “The essay I will write about today because today is the assignment due date, not tomorrow, but was assigned yesterday…. — Robyn Young (@MrsBag85050) September 9, 2022

LOL! Exactly!

Wuh?

My god. This woman was the attorney general for California??!! She can’t string a cohesive sentence together. Is that a prerequisite for this administration? — AtticusFinch1776 (@AFinch1776) September 9, 2022

We hate to break it to you, but she’s the coherent one.

Absolute gibberish word salad – the gift that keeps on giving 👍🔥 — Eyes from the Skies (@JohnnyGStrang) September 9, 2022

It truly is one of the few silver linings of the Biden administration, if we’re being honest.

She’s make great middle management. Scheduling meeting to talk about what they should meet about in future meetings. — Semi-Fascist Eileen (@10Sgirl61) September 9, 2022

Ha! You all keep reading our minds!

😂 bottomless word salad, might as well send royalties to The Olive Garden. — Kelly Reed (@1txhippiechick) September 9, 2022

Bottomless. Word. Salad. Chef’s kiss.

Bwahaha!

HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING https://t.co/fsrGlHPvnJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 9, 2022

Just embrace it. The only thing worse than a good Kamala word salad would be not having them to laugh at.

when i’m unexpectedly asked to give a status update on my projects https://t.co/pNWpWsWIGA — blighter (@blightersort) September 9, 2022

Right? LOL.

for real, though. what in the world is going on in her speechwriting office? https://t.co/MCgKZFcG5w — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 9, 2022

Our money’s on this being an elaborate competition among her speechwriters to see how far they can push it.

This explains everything!

Say what you want about VP Kamala … and she’d probably be willing to repeat it if it shows up on her teleprompter.