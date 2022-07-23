“I prefer high gas prices,” says the bureaucrat, desperately supporting the painful Biden Administration economy that POTUS seems to be trying to downplay. No really, if gas prices are higher, the commoners will be forced to drive less and unicorns will appear in the land of green fields and everlasting rainbows.

I prefer high gas prices = less driving, less CO2 https://t.co/zjYkqyT2LI — Alan Eyre (@AlanEyre1) July 22, 2022

Bring on the ratio. No one *wants* to personally pay more for gas, do they? Side note, it is possible to take it upon yourself to drive less if you want to save the environment no matter what the gas prices are.

Here for the ratio. — Lori – Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) July 23, 2022

You know you're allowed to just…not drive, right? — Alchemical Intellectual (@frobnosticus) July 22, 2022

We know we know, the Left wants to dictate what everyone else does under the guise of saving the Earth without regard for their personal contribution to the warming (or cooling) of the globe.

Hey look everybody! @AlanEyre1 is better than you! Plus, I bet he's so popular at parties. — Samuel Miller (@samuelmiller64) July 22, 2022

The stench of sanctimony can’t be great for the planet either.

An effette liberal showing open, naked contempt for the poor, while failing to acknowledge the negligible impact of consumer automobile pollution, as well as a basic understanding of geography? It's like the trifecta of community college professor in Vermont! — West Coast Vampire Boyarlord (@therealpackard) July 22, 2022

That’s the rub, the people who suffer the most when gas prices are high have less options and alternatives for transportation. How can the party that vows to care for every citizen fail to see how rising costs negatively impact their supporters with consequences that go far beyond prices at the pump?

It also means less eating, as farmers choose to leave crops unharvested because the yield won't even pay for the fuel used. — TractorDrivingSOB (@TractorDrivnSOB) July 22, 2022

Certainly the bureaucrat would be happy to start another Federal program to help the poors who are affected by Leftist policies. Meanwhile, the affluent can continue to afford modern conveniences and luxuries, like hopping on their private jets to visit climate change protest and such.

Yes much better to watch the serfs dig for rotten potatoes from the penthouse balcony and call for Marta to bring another tray of calamari. The flowers on the Steinway also need freshening up. — 🇺🇸 Sherrye Breakast Burrito Pomeroy 🇺🇸 (@sherryepomeroy) July 22, 2022

Sorry elitist pushers of poor policy, the common folk with an iota of awareness aren’t into being subjected to your madness. Enjoy your luxury Priuses.