With the easing of mask mandates and other COVID regulations, a lot of the world has resumed some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. Though not everyone is ready to move on, such as Dara Kass, MD who is still COVID testing on the regular.

It’s gotten to the point where I am rapid testing myself for COVID 2-3x/week because I like to see people and most of my gatherings involve food or drink. How often are you testing? — Dara Kass, MD (@darakass) May 14, 2022

Based on the ratio of snarky responses, that’s a bit excessive under present conditions, Dar.

I test at every meal which includes my bedtime snack. I made one of my kids move out so we could store the tests needed for the next year in his bedroom. I also hired security to ensure that no one steps foot on my property. I’m convinced the mailman wants to be a super-spreader. — SmokeFan (@TonyFan1420) May 14, 2022

I test 48 times a day. I test neighbor kids if they come into my yard. I make all guests in my house test every time they come through the front door. I test all of my major appliances. I test my IPhone. I test all UPS, USPS, FedEx and Amazon delivery drivers. I test insects. — Ryan (@jazzfaninca) May 14, 2022

Not even the pets are safe in the mockery zone – tests for everyone and everything, all of the time!

Because I, too, am a good person, I test my dog Walter daily. You ever tried wrestling a wiener dog to the ground (granted it’s not far) to shove a cotton swab up his snout? Let me tell you, it’s not fun. He’s pissed about it & runs away from me, but I feel good about myself. ☺️ — Lori – Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) May 14, 2022

If you are suffering from long panic due to the fear-porn distributed by the media, et al., it is nice to know testing requirements still linger in some situations.

only when entering a hospital for a medical procedure of leaving the country. Just stay under your bed until Fauci tells you it's safe pic.twitter.com/Eb5QkezqkR — Tony Ultra FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 14, 2022

Irrational paranoia should continue to be encouraged. An abundance of social virtue kits must continue to be supplied on demand, to be covered by taxpayers, naturally.

I actually think everyone should be have access to a free adequate supply of rapid tests and be doing this during surges. — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) May 14, 2022

At this point, it is getting difficult to discern parody takes on the entirely tired topic of COVID fears and debatable measures of prevention.

Only 2-3 times per week? In my family we call such people “superspreaders.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 14, 2022

Pretty much on the same schedule you are. I had a sniffle last week and tested negative five times, even though we are masked everywhere. Covid just ripped through my son's baseball team but he remains uninfected. Yay masks! — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (she/her) (@ECMcLaughlin) May 14, 2022

At least continuous snot swabs and hardcore commitment to mask use are current choices (poor only kid on the team standing outside with a useless piece of paper strapped to his face who gets mom’s choice). Brace yourselves for another season of radical fear porn and excessive government oversight, clearly, some folks are quadruple-vaxxed, double-masked, and still waiting to tell everyone they told you so.

Recommended Twitchy Video