Drag Them! The Atlantic Takes a Righteous Ratio for Victim Blaming the National Guard

Rahmanullah Lakanwal decided to get in his car and drive over 2,700 miles to the nation's capital. Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., he chose to walk up to a group of National Guardsmen, yell, 'Allah akbar', and open fire.

Lakanwal's choices led to the death of twenty-year-old Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and have left twenty-four-year-old Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe in an intensive care unit fighting for his life.

We are devastated to confirm the death of our own, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot in the line of duty near the Farragut Square Metro Station Wednesday. Spc. Beckstrom was pronounced dead at MedStar Washington Hospital on Nov. 27, by wounds incurred during the shooting. pic.twitter.com/24aBjnstFk — WV National Guard (@WVNationalGuard) November 28, 2025

One of the national guardsmen who was shot by an islamic t*rrorist was identified as Andrew Wolfe.



He’s in critical condition.



Please stop and say a prayer for him 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jJLwHfp8VO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

Yet, according to Juliette Kayyem of The Atlantic, the National Guard is to blame for the ambush-style attack.

“There are costs to performatively deploying members of the military,” @juliettekayyem writes, “one of which is the risk of endangering them”: https://t.co/jXJFeDTXcv — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 27, 2025

In an article published in the left-wing rag, Kayyem makes a classic 'But her skirt was too short' argument to blame President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in the city for provoking the attack.

Before an Afghan refugee, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, yesterday shot and seriously injured two National Guard members who had been deployed by President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., military commanders had warned that their deployment represented an easy “target of opportunity” for grievance-based violence.

It's not yet clear what motivated Lakanwal to carry out a cross-country terror attack. The same cannot be said of Kayyem and The Atlantic. Their motive is crystal clear. The 'Target of opportunity' was Donald Trump, and if taking a political shot at the President comes at the expense of the National Guard, then so be it.

Using the shootings of two young heroes, who were willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect others, to take a cheap shot at the POTUS has earned The Atlantic and Kayyem the epic ratio they so desperately deserve.

President Trump is not responsible for the violent actions of a deranged individual. And National Guard members don’t deserve harm just because you don’t like their presence. https://t.co/gvoXzRJsv4 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 28, 2025

Every time I think you idiots have hit the bottom of the barrel, you managed to go under the barrel and scrape some scum off the underside. https://t.co/v2SZR5BgFT — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) November 29, 2025

Anyone enforcing laws is at risk. Should we just stop enforcing laws? I’ve heard better arguments after a bong rip. — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) November 29, 2025

To be fair, most pot heads don't go through life thinking of new and unique ways to hate Donald Trump.

There's no room for self-respect when you're part of the resistance.

Something you should take up with Muriel Bowser, I guess https://t.co/zfqtA2XZIe — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) November 28, 2025

The National Guard has done their part to make D.C. safer. The surge of federal resources into the city has been working. Crime rates are down. Mayor Bowser has admitted as much, but we're talking about The Atlantic. They're not going to let something trivial, like the truth, stop them from going after the President.

“It’s okay to shoot people doing their job and we shouldn’t blame the shooter because the president is a poopyhead!” That’s about the intellectual level being employed here. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 28, 2025

Who is endangering them? Doesn’t appear to be the citizens who appreciated the safer streets. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 28, 2025

Women like Julitte Kayyem would prefer barbarism and anarchy. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) November 29, 2025

If it meant getting rid of Trump, they would happily let D.C. burn.

Was her skirt too short? — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) November 29, 2025

Unfortunately, we've seen nothing to suggest that they have any shame.

The DOJ is expected to seek the death penalty in the prosecution of Lakenwal. If convicted (he is innocent until proven guilty), he will likely be sentenced to lethal injection. When that day comes, we expect that Julitte Kayyem and The Atlantic will blame the needle for his passing.

