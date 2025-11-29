Drag Them! The Atlantic Takes a Righteous Ratio for Victim Blaming the National Guard

YOWZA: Scott Wiener Dials Up the Cringe-Ometer to Eleven
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on November 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Rahmanullah Lakanwal decided to get in his car and drive over 2,700 miles to the nation's capital. Upon arrival in Washington, D.C., he chose to walk up to a group of National Guardsmen, yell, 'Allah akbar', and open fire.

Lakanwal's choices led to the death of twenty-year-old Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and have left twenty-four-year-old Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe in an intensive care unit fighting for his life.

Yet, according to Juliette Kayyem of The Atlantic, the National Guard is to blame for the ambush-style attack.

In an article published in the left-wing rag, Kayyem makes a classic 'But her skirt was too short' argument to blame President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in the city for provoking the attack.

Before an Afghan refugee, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, yesterday shot and seriously injured two National Guard members who had been deployed by President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., military commanders had warned that their deployment represented an easy “target of opportunity” for grievance-based violence.

It's not yet clear what motivated Lakanwal to carry out a cross-country terror attack. The same cannot be said of Kayyem and The Atlantic. Their motive is crystal clear. The 'Target of opportunity' was Donald Trump, and if taking a political shot at the President comes at the expense of the National Guard, then so be it.

Using the shootings of two young heroes, who were willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect others, to take a cheap shot at the POTUS has earned The Atlantic and Kayyem the epic ratio they so desperately deserve.

To be fair, most pot heads don't go through life thinking of new and unique ways to hate Donald Trump.

There's no room for self-respect when you're part of the resistance.

The National Guard has done their part to make D.C. safer. The surge of federal resources into the city has been working. Crime rates are down. Mayor Bowser has admitted as much, but we're talking about The Atlantic. They're not going to let something trivial, like the truth, stop them from going after the President.

If it meant getting rid of Trump, they would happily let D.C. burn.

Unfortunately, we've seen nothing to suggest that they have any shame.

The DOJ is expected to seek the death penalty in the prosecution of Lakenwal. If convicted (he is innocent until proven guilty), he will likely be sentenced to lethal injection. When that day comes, we expect that Julitte Kayyem and The Atlantic will blame the needle for his passing. 

  • Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.


Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



