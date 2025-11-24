New York's Jose Vega: Send Cash ICE Took My Stepdad and Trump is Out to Get Me

They Said Young Men Lack Ambition, So These Two Planned a Coup
Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:00 PM on November 24, 2025
X

Jose Vega is beside himself. The Imperial forces of Donald Trump are trying to silence him, and they've come for his family. Darth Homan has sent his immigration stormtroopers to disappear his stepfather. Not because he is in the country illegally and has a deportation order. No, they took Rafael Gomez to send a message to Jose Vega.

Back off or else!

Rest easy, friends. The story doesn't end here. Jose Vega will not be intimidated. He is a champion of the people, a voice of the unheard, and he intends to fight.

He's going to get to that fight as soon as you send him some money. You know, these things are expensive, and he's trying to run a campaign. So if you have a spare buck or two, Jose's resistance could use your help.

If they can do this to him, think what they can do to you.

Okay, so maybe he's not that distraught after all. It doesn't take him long to segway from 'ICE took my Stepdad,' to 'This is all about me.' He throws in a conspiratorial claim that the incumbent Democrat, Richie Torres, is secretly working with 'The worst elements of the Trump Administration.'

If you think the guy sounds 'Cucko for Cocoa Puffs,' you're not far off. Nutty conspiracies are his brand, but there are some elements of truth in his video. You can't push a good conspiracy without a tidbit of truth thrown in.

First, his stepdad was indeed detained by ICE. It seems Mr. Gomez has an existing removal order, dating back to 2002. He may also have a criminal record for receiving stolen goods.

So, while it's true that Mr. Gomez was detained, it had nothing to do with his stepson. It's also a fair assumption that President Trump, Tom Homan, or anyone at ICE even knows who Jose Vega is.

It's also true that he is running for Congress. At least he's trying to get on the Democrats' primary ballot for New York's 15th congressional district.

This will be his second attempt at the seat, having run as an independent in 2022. He got crushed by Torres, who easily won reelection. He ran his independent campaign as a member of the LaRouche Party. The LaRouche movement, like its namesake Lyndon LaRouche, is a far-left fringe group known more for conspiracy theories than for policy positions.

Seems like a perfect fit for Vega.

Nutty conspiracy theories aside, Vega doesn't take long to try to take full advantage of dear old stepdad's detention.

Abolish ICE. Send cash.

The detention of his own stepfather is nothing more than a fundraising opportunity. We're not suggesting Vega wouldn't help to secure the release of Mr. Gomez if he could, we're just observing that he is going to bleed it for all it's worth.

If his stepdad gets deported, we'd expect a full-court press of righteous indignation to follow. Plus, a well-constructed conspiracy theory explaining how Richie Torres was behind the whole thing.

None of that nonsense about being here illegally could possibly be true. Right?

If Trump and Richie Torres aren't responsible, then who?

Israel, of course.

Trump, Homan, ICE, and Israel are all in cahoots and out to get Jose Vega. He needs you, and more importantly, your credit card number to put a stop to it. Oh yeah, and to save his stepdad or something.

A conspiracy theorist to the end.

