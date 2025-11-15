Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against...
Hunter Biden, Epic Loser: Trump’s No Hitler—Hitler Had a Plan, Unlike This Crack-Fueled...
VIP
Time to Play 'What Would This WaPo Post Say If It Were About...
Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic...
Having Solved All Public Education Problems, AFT President Randi Weingarten Joins Starbuck...
Will Schumer Get Ousted For Not Being Radical Enough for Mamdani, AOC and...
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's 'Priorities' Mocked As He Plays American Climate Hero at COP30...
Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and...
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack...
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump...
Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member...
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
VIP
Crowded House: Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Saying ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ for...

Like Totally Rad 80s Style Protest Tries to Jazzercise ICE Out of Portland

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on November 15, 2025
Imgflip

In one of the most cringeworthy anti-ICE protests that we've seen recently, a group of neon-clad nimrods donned their best leotards and leg warmers, channeled their inner Jane Fonda, and held an 80s-style aerobics class in front of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement

We're not sure what they were trying to achieve, but the small group of blue-haired bumpkins was joined by some younger neon-headed nerds, and one dude (we think) in a furry costume for their low-impact demonstration of dissent.

Watch:

There were no 'Buns of Steel,' but there were plenty of jack*sses of jello 'Sweatin' to the Oldies' in a totally tubular attempt to 'Jazzercise' ICE out of Portland.

The boom box blared, but they didn't have the beat, and the rhythm didn't get them. The gnarly '80s revival looked a little mosey as the uncoordinated collection of statists more closely resembled a mosh pit than an aerobics class. Still, they danced on undeterred by a lack of talent or rhythm.

To their credit, and unlike most protests in Portland, there were no riots, fires, or other acts of left-wing violence that have become synonymous with the left coast city. In fact, the only assaults were to the eyes of unsuspecting passersby who caught a glimpse of geriatrics 'Gettin' Jiggy' with it.

Recommended

Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against Trump (NOT '3-D Chess')
Doug P.
Advertisement

No! Let's not.

Honestly, we're surprised Jane didn't show up. It's not like her to pass up an opportunity to hate on America.

You're mental if you think Kristi would go anywhere near that spazy narbo.

That seems a little insulting to Richard, but who knows? Maybe the aerobic protest movement will catch on.

Advertisement

Probably not, but at least they're getting some exercise.

RFK Jr. is out there, somewhere, smiling. Or laughing.

We're not sure what they were trying to achieve either, but at least they didn't burn anything down.

Rumor has it that if this protest fails to Jazzercise ICE out of Portland, the former mall rats will be back with Swatch Watches, jelly shoes, and enough Aquanet to open a bodacious hole in the ozone layer.

Like, totally.

Tags:

ANDY NGO ANTIFA FOX NEWS ICE KRISTI NOEM OREGON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against Trump (NOT '3-D Chess')
Doug P.
Hunter Biden, Epic Loser: Trump’s No Hitler—Hitler Had a Plan, Unlike This Crack-Fueled Nepo Failson
justmindy
Bill Maher Has a Socialism vs. Capitalism History Lesson That Mamdani Voters and Dems Will Ignore
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Trump vs. MTG: From MAGA Darling to 'Wacky' – Endorsement Pulled in Epic Feud
justmindy
Jonathan Turley Thread Gets to the True Source of Hunter Biden's Profane Attack on Journo Miranda Devine
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dana Perino Lets Kamala Harris Know What Game She Was REALLY Playing Against Trump (NOT '3-D Chess') Doug P.
Advertisement