Like Totally Rad 80s Style Protest Tries to Jazzercise ICE Out of Portland

In one of the most cringeworthy anti-ICE protests that we've seen recently, a group of neon-clad nimrods donned their best leotards and leg warmers, channeled their inner Jane Fonda, and held an 80s-style aerobics class in front of an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement

We're not sure what they were trying to achieve, but the small group of blue-haired bumpkins was joined by some younger neon-headed nerds, and one dude (we think) in a furry costume for their low-impact demonstration of dissent.

Watch:

RETRO RESISTANCE: Protesters in neon leotards hold an ’80s-themed aerobics class outside an ICE detention center in Portland. pic.twitter.com/SCSVjhXNnG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 14, 2025

There were no 'Buns of Steel,' but there were plenty of jack*sses of jello 'Sweatin' to the Oldies' in a totally tubular attempt to 'Jazzercise' ICE out of Portland.

The theater kids are at it again. https://t.co/7kMbdlMS1e — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 14, 2025

The boom box blared, but they didn't have the beat, and the rhythm didn't get them. The gnarly '80s revival looked a little mosey as the uncoordinated collection of statists more closely resembled a mosh pit than an aerobics class. Still, they danced on undeterred by a lack of talent or rhythm.

To their credit, and unlike most protests in Portland, there were no riots, fires, or other acts of left-wing violence that have become synonymous with the left coast city. In fact, the only assaults were to the eyes of unsuspecting passersby who caught a glimpse of geriatrics 'Gettin' Jiggy' with it.

Now imagine they’re nekkid pic.twitter.com/8fcw3hdeuS — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) November 14, 2025

No! Let's not.

I think this made ICE want to get their work done faster so they don’t have to take aerobics with these people. I think they don’t realize that they are actually giving them a push to move faster and work harder so they don’t have to see them everyday. OOPS. pic.twitter.com/7JQqhg3jpT — Armando (@BoldNationNow) November 15, 2025

The leftists here said the dancing is to fight fascism. Very brave. pic.twitter.com/91Rp19lcTY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2025

Oh look, it's Jane Fonda teaching a geriatric aerobics class. — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) November 14, 2025

Honestly, we're surprised Jane didn't show up. It's not like her to pass up an opportunity to hate on America.

My understanding is that the Kristy Noam and ICE are considering running arobics classes in front of all ICE office buildings around the county.



They have hired Jane Fonda as a consultant. pic.twitter.com/m8AILF4vtK — ⏳ Suspended in Time ⏳ (@SuspendedAnd1) November 14, 2025

You're mental if you think Kristi would go anywhere near that spazy narbo.

Richard Simons feel to it! pic.twitter.com/6UV3QCu31R — C Nehl (@CiiIs73981) November 15, 2025

That seems a little insulting to Richard, but who knows? Maybe the aerobic protest movement will catch on.

Advertisement

Probably not, but at least they're getting some exercise.

Richard Simmons would be proud of all the Fat Leftist, sweating to the oldies. pic.twitter.com/7mTibt6nak — Subliminal7 (@Subliminal73) November 14, 2025

GOOD FOR THEM



MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN

GET OUT AND EXERCISE!!!! — James (@TheN1James) November 15, 2025

RFK Jr. is out there, somewhere, smiling. Or laughing.

We're not sure what they were trying to achieve either, but at least they didn't burn anything down.

Rumor has it that if this protest fails to Jazzercise ICE out of Portland, the former mall rats will be back with Swatch Watches, jelly shoes, and enough Aquanet to open a bodacious hole in the ozone layer.

Like, totally.