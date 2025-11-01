Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC...
The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign...
Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in...
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers...
VIP
On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now
VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles
Zohran Mamdani Says His Sunny Socialism Will Bring Americans to NYC and Make...
VIP
From Reality Star to Firestorm Crusader: Spencer Pratt Takes on Newsom Over Palisades...
Dem Senator Trips Over Chuck Schumer While Saying 'It Shouldn't Take a Court...
Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Hearing the Call? C-SPAN Kamala Harris Voter Quits Democrat Party On-Air Saying He’s...

Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the Hand of Townhall's Enigmatic Columnist

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on November 01, 2025
Meme

To be honest, we had kind of forgotten about Joe Walsh. Sure, he pops up now and then. Festering and angry, like a boil on the butt of society, irritating, but otherwise harmless. Joe hasn't enjoyed a modicum of relevance since his one-and-done run in Congress as a member of the Tea Party. Those two years were the glory days for the man who had portrayed himself as a principled conservative. The years since have not been kind.

Advertisement

Like most of his Never Trump compatriots, Joe's principles proved to be more of a facade than a set of values. Since Trump first took office, Musket Man Joe has slowly devolved from conserving conservatism, even throwing in a lame attempt to primary Trump in 2020, to leaving the party to become an independent, and finally becoming a Democrat. It turns out, the chameleon-like Walsh was a leftist all along.

It's no wonder that Joe, just like that festering butt blister, is also very sensitive. He took an article by Townhall's own Brad Slager, chronicling the nearly decade-long failure of the Never Trump movement, very personally.

There wasn't enough Preparation-H in all the world to ease Joe's butt hurt. Who does Brad think he is, questioning Never Trumpers? The unmitigated gall!

So Joe did what most angry leftists do. He lashed out. You see, Never Trump didn't fail; America failed Never Trump.

Here's the rest of his rant.

Recommended

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House
Warren Squire
Advertisement

I’m not sure who he is, but he recently wrote a piece for Townhall called “It Is Time for Never Trump Inc.™ to File Chapter 11”—and he included me in it, along with the folks at The Bulwark, the Lincoln Project, Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot, Charlie Sykes, and Michael Steele. Pretty good company. Very thoughtful of him. More specifically, he wrote, “Onetime Tea Party fixture Joe Walsh continues to bleat and moan about anything and anyone on the Right, all while managing to impress nobody on the Left.”Interesting.

You see, Brad thinks the Never Trump movement failed, and since he names me, I thought it was only right to respond to him in kind, whoever the hell he is. I highly recommend reading his piece first, as well as the piece he alludes to, so you fully understand the context. Here goes…

 Who is Brad Slager? Come on now, Joe.

You read his article, then jumped on social media to cry about it, then wrote a Substack to cry some more. There are only two possible answers to your question.

1) You know exactly who Brad Slager is; he embarrassed you, and you're trying to save face.

OR

2) You're Google searching your own name to see if anyone still mentions you. Which is even more pathetic.

Either way, it comes off as desperate attention-seeking behavior from a has-been that never really was.

Advertisement

The dragging of the attention-seeking grifter had just begun.

Sure, he did. In typical leftist fashion, he paid everything he owed after his ex-wife took him to court.

Joe is a leftist now. Democracy is something to manipulate. He has no respect for the will of the people.

Joe's online tantrum and his feigning ignorance of the existence of Townhall's master mixologist with the hella-good hair also spawned a hashtag game.

The 'Who is Brad Slager' game was one last humorous way X users rubbed Joe's nose into his own pile of self-serving BS.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Advertisement

We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of a mugshot, and there are no convictions to our knowledge, but rumor has it that CPAC will never be the same.

Even Joe would find that funny if he had a sense of humor.

At the end of the day, Brad's article was spot on. Like Never Trump, Joe has failed. A one-term failed political career, an embarrassingly failed run for President, and over a decade of failed political influence. You can't blame Brad because the truth hurts, Joe.

One thing's for sure: if Joe Walsh didn't know who Brad Slager was before, you can bet he won't forget him now.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BRAD SLAGER CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEVER TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House
Warren Squire
Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC Halloween Bash
Warren Squire
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers to Feed Their Mystery Brood
justmindy
VP JD Vance Just Fat-Faced the Meme and Stole Halloween—Libs in Shambles
justmindy
The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign Giving Up
Warren Squire
Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in the White House Warren Squire
Advertisement