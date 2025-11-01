Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the Hand of Townhall's Enigmatic Columnist

To be honest, we had kind of forgotten about Joe Walsh. Sure, he pops up now and then. Festering and angry, like a boil on the butt of society, irritating, but otherwise harmless. Joe hasn't enjoyed a modicum of relevance since his one-and-done run in Congress as a member of the Tea Party. Those two years were the glory days for the man who had portrayed himself as a principled conservative. The years since have not been kind.
Like most of his Never Trump compatriots, Joe's principles proved to be more of a facade than a set of values. Since Trump first took office, Musket Man Joe has slowly devolved from conserving conservatism, even throwing in a lame attempt to primary Trump in 2020, to leaving the party to become an independent, and finally becoming a Democrat. It turns out, the chameleon-like Walsh was a leftist all along.
It's no wonder that Joe, just like that festering butt blister, is also very sensitive. He took an article by Townhall's own Brad Slager, chronicling the nearly decade-long failure of the Never Trump movement, very personally.
Have any of the so-called pure conservatives who have opposed Trump for a decade been successful at preserving conservatism?— Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 24, 2025
The failures have stacked up, as not a single one has done anything but benefit the Left.https://t.co/zAvkMVZFLr
There wasn't enough Preparation-H in all the world to ease Joe's butt hurt. Who does Brad think he is, questioning Never Trumpers? The unmitigated gall!
So Joe did what most angry leftists do. He lashed out. You see, Never Trump didn't fail; America failed Never Trump.
Never Trump Didn’t Fail. America Did.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 31, 2025
I’m genuinely asking the question: who is Brad Slager?
I’m not sure who he is, but he recently wrote a piece for Townhall called “It Is Time for Never Trump Inc.™ to File Chapter 11”—and he included me in it, along with the folks at The…
Here's the rest of his rant.
Recommended
I’m not sure who he is, but he recently wrote a piece for Townhall called “It Is Time for Never Trump Inc.™ to File Chapter 11”—and he included me in it, along with the folks at The Bulwark, the Lincoln Project, Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot, Charlie Sykes, and Michael Steele. Pretty good company. Very thoughtful of him. More specifically, he wrote, “Onetime Tea Party fixture Joe Walsh continues to bleat and moan about anything and anyone on the Right, all while managing to impress nobody on the Left.”Interesting.
You see, Brad thinks the Never Trump movement failed, and since he names me, I thought it was only right to respond to him in kind, whoever the hell he is. I highly recommend reading his piece first, as well as the piece he alludes to, so you fully understand the context. Here goes…
Who is Brad Slager? Come on now, Joe.
You read his article, then jumped on social media to cry about it, then wrote a Substack to cry some more. There are only two possible answers to your question.
1) You know exactly who Brad Slager is; he embarrassed you, and you're trying to save face.
OR
2) You're Google searching your own name to see if anyone still mentions you. Which is even more pathetic.
Either way, it comes off as desperate attention-seeking behavior from a has-been that never really was.
Lol. The Left uses you & the right has no use for you. Know how I know? You are still Google searching your name to see if anyone is talking about you. 🤣— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 31, 2025
Look at you, riding the coattails of a man you don't know!!— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 31, 2025
Anything for attention, amirite?
Says the guy who threatened to march on DC with his “musket” if Trump lost in 16.— Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) October 31, 2025
Your loyalties shift in the wind
The dragging of the attention-seeking grifter had just begun.
He's a far more honest, patriotic, and successful American than you will ever be, Musket Boy.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 31, 2025
For real though….did you ever pay that child support?— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 31, 2025
Sure, he did. In typical leftist fashion, he paid everything he owed after his ex-wife took him to court.
No, Male JoJo.— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 31, 2025
You failed.
But you're used to that by now, amirite?
Dude, you think getting clicks on X from leftist imbeciles is "success"?— Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) October 31, 2025
WTF? You absolute clown!
Joe--it's called democracy.— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 31, 2025
America rejected you and your fellow Democrat neo Marxists, pro Hamas, fellow travelers--just like the voters who tossed you out of office.
Joe is a leftist now. Democracy is something to manipulate. He has no respect for the will of the people.
Joe's online tantrum and his feigning ignorance of the existence of Townhall's master mixologist with the hella-good hair also spawned a hashtag game.
The 'Who is Brad Slager' game was one last humorous way X users rubbed Joe's nose into his own pile of self-serving BS.
Here are a few of our favorites.
#WhoIsBradSlager pic.twitter.com/bkavNFWz7U— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 31, 2025
#WhoIsBradSlager https://t.co/NykWpLJfI3 pic.twitter.com/sWtpZNrNzO— Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) October 31, 2025
We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of a mugshot, and there are no convictions to our knowledge, but rumor has it that CPAC will never be the same.
#WhoIsBradSlager https://t.co/iImWtHlN7I pic.twitter.com/7HhkCPxspp— Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) October 31, 2025
#WhoIsBradSlager pic.twitter.com/zoStvPhR54— Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) October 31, 2025
Even Joe would find that funny if he had a sense of humor.
At the end of the day, Brad's article was spot on. Like Never Trump, Joe has failed. A one-term failed political career, an embarrassingly failed run for President, and over a decade of failed political influence. You can't blame Brad because the truth hurts, Joe.
One thing's for sure: if Joe Walsh didn't know who Brad Slager was before, you can bet he won't forget him now.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member